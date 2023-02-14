Today, you’ll find a deal on our favorite bread machine, a discounted car trash can and savings on Sengled’s TV backlights. All that and more below.

Apple AirPods Max $500 $450 at Best Buy Apple Apple’s AirPods Max made quite a splash when they hit the headphones scene at the end of 2020. And while we acknowledged that the luxury they deliver comes at quite a high price in our full review, they’re back down to their lowest price ever at both Amazon and Best Buy. AirPods Max are on sale for $450 in the Space Gray colorway — that’s $50 off their usual price. If that’s enough of a deal to convince you to buy, be sure to act fast; they’ll likely sell out quickly.

Cast Iron Always Pan $155 $116 at Our Place Our Place Our Place’s kitchenware is a staple in our editors’ kitchens, thanks to its nonstick versatility and gorgeous designs. Now, the cast iron version of the brand’s beloved Always Pan is seeing a super rare discount thanks to the brand’s Sizzle Sale. In our test of the pan, we found that in addition to looking downright lovely, it also performs well and is easy to maintain; the only downside is the high price tag — which is slightly lower today.

Best Tested Zojirushi Home Bakery Virtuoso Plus Bread Maker $378 $285 at Amazon Zojirushi Home Bakery Virtuoso Plus Bread Maker Zojirushi If you have an affinity for fresh baked bread bread, a bread machine is a worthwhile addition to your kitchen arsenal. Luckily, our pick for best bread machine is down to the lowest price we’ve seen in months. The Zojirushi Home Bakery Virtuoso Plus Bread Maker produced airy, tasty and pretty white, wheat and gluten-free loaves. One of our testers even dubbed this customizable Zojirushi model the Rolls-Royce of bread makers.

Editor Favorite Hotor Car Trash Can $25 $9 at Amazon Kai Burkhardt/CNN Need help keeping your car tidy? This Hotor Car Trash Can helped our editor survive a cross country roadtrip, thanks to several smart features, including a durable leakproof inner lining. Now, you can snag one (or one for each car) for just $9 — the lowest price we’ve seen since last summer.

Sengled Smart TV LED Backlights $60 $25 at Amazon Andrea Smith/CNN Underscored Add a lightshow to your next gaming session with these LED backlights from Sengled. These RGB light strips come in easy-to-mount lengths and have plenty of smarts to provide the perfect ambiance and audio-synchronized lighting effects for most TV or gaming situations. Not to mention, they’re down to just $25 from their usual price for $70 — an all-time low.

• If there’s an outdoor adventure in your future, grab this Camp Chef Dutch Oven, our pick for best Dutch oven for camping, while it’s 25% off — the biggest discount we’ve seen in over a year.

• Woot! is marking down a few new and refurbished Apple keyboards for both iPads and desktops today only.

• Up your home’s security factor with these discounted Eufy doorbells, cameras and smart locks.

• Winter is still in full swing, so save on a few Reebok jackets and cold weather accessories to stay warm.

• Pet parents, nab some discounted Petsmart gift cards from Best Buy and save the next time you need a treat for your furriest child.

• Bic, maker of both writing implements and razors, is marking down both today only at Amazon.

• Don’t hang around: Snag this inversion table while it’s on sale and give your sore back some relief.

• If you’ve ever been snowed in, you’ll really dig these Woot! deals on snow removal tools, including shovels, rakes and throwers.

• Gather roundup this discounted fire pit table and spend time outside even when it’s chilly out.

• In the midst of a bathroom remodel? Score savings on vanities, tubs, toilets and more.

Best Tested Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask $20 $7 at Amazon Amazon The Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask, our pick for best sleep mask, features a genius nose wire, so it blocks all — and we mean all — of the light. The mask is soft on the eyes and comfortable on the head, and it never so much as budged during the night, no matter our sleep position. Plus, right now, it’s less than a dollar away from its lowest price ever.

Lowest Price Breville Pizzaiolo Smart Pizza Oven $1,000 $800 at Amazon Breville Smart Oven Pizzaiolo Breville If it’s truly amore between you and pizza, then you need your own pizza oven — and today, you can save on a top-rate one. The Breville Pizzaiolo Pizza Oven, our pick for best overall pizza oven, is down to $800 at Amazon from its usual price of $1,000 — the lowest price we’ve ever tracked. The only electric pizza oven we tested, it was our favorite because of its predictable, consistent results and even cooking.

Adidas $120 Gift Card $120 $100 at Adidas Adidas Gift Card Adidas Whether you’re in need of a last-minute Valentine’s Day gift that can be delivered electronically or you’re just looking to treat yourself to something new, Adidas’ latest promo is one you’ll want to take advantage of. Right now, when you buy a $100 gift card from the fan-favorite activewear brand, you’ll get an additional voucher for $20 off in your email, which means you’re essentially getting a $120 card for $100.

Greenworks 40V Cordless Brushless Snow Blower $349 $149 at Walmart Greenworks Winter isn’t over yet, and if you're responsible for clearing the driveway, it might be time to ditch the shovel and invest in this Greenworks Snow Blower, now $200 off at $149. Boasting a 20-inch clearing path and up to 45 minutes of run time on a single charge, you’ll dig out in no time. And once spring rolls around, take advantage of the easy fold system for compact storage.