job report
Layoffs are making headlines. What's really going on in the job market
01:41 - Source: CNN Business
Top business news 16 videos
job report
Layoffs are making headlines. What's really going on in the job market
01:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Neel Kashkari CNN interview 0208 SCREENSHOT
Federal Reserve official says he's not forecasting a recession. Here's why
03:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
anika navaroli lead pkg vpx
Twitter whistleblower: Jan. 6 committee failed to hold Twitter accountable
04:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Taylor Swift ticketmaster
'I am the problem. It's me': Senators quote Taylor Swift during Ticketmaster hearing
02:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
raising chickens backyard vpx
Egg prices rose 60 percent in a year. See how some are trying to cut costs
02:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Janet Yellen
Hear Janet Yellen's warning if debt ceiling agreement is not reached
02:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
frankensons thumb
How a food review TikTok saved a struggling restaurant
02:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Senior mature business woman holding paper bill using calculator, old lady managing account finance, calculating money budget tax, planning banking loan debt pension payment sit at home kitchen table.
How the debt ceiling changes may impact you
01:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab invisible house
See inside $18 million 'Invisible House'
00:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
sièges avion bannière
Heathrow CEO says wealthy 'should pay' aviation transition to greener fuels
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
A shopper checks eggs before he purchases at a grocery store in Glenview, Ill., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Anyone going to buy a dozen eggs these days will have to be ready to pay up because the lingering bird flu outbreak, combined with soaring feed, fuel and labor costs, has led to prices more than doubling over the past year. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Egg prices soar as shortage linked to deadly virus
02:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
abby ehmann iso
'Sober bar' owner says she's struggling to meet unprecedented demands
03:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
empty restaurant
Why small business owners may not feel inflation ease
02:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
MIRAMAR, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 27: In this aerial view, single family homes are shown in a residential neighborhood on October 27, 2022 in Miramar, Florida. The rate on the average 30-year fixed mortgage hit 7.08%, up from 6.94% the week prior, according to Freddie Mac. Mortgage rates surpassed 7% for the first time since April 2002. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Is housing a buyer's market or a seller's market? CEO explains why it's neither
02:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Trump Facebook Employees Debate 02
Facebook could soon reinstate Trump. Two former senior staffers debate the decision
03:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Closeup shot of blue fire from domestic kitchen hob. Gas cooker with burning flames propane gas.
Your questions about a possible gas stove ban, answered
03:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
London CNN  — 

Ford has announced plans to axe 3,800 jobs across Europe, citing difficult economic conditions and its major push toward electric vehicles.

The US carmaker said Tuesday that it would cut about 2,300 jobs in Germany, 1,300 in the United Kingdom and 200 across the rest of Europe over the next three years. The layoffs will be made in the company’s product development and administrative departments.

The cuts amount to about 11% of Ford’s staff in the region.

The plan is part of the company’s efforts to create “a leaner, more competitive cost structure for Ford in Europe,” it said in a press statement, adding that it intended to achieve the job cuts through voluntary redundancies.

The veteran automaker said the layoffs were primarily triggered by its transition to electric vehicles, and a reduction in “vehicle complexity.” Ford (F) plans to start production of its first European-made EV passenger car later this year, a key step toward turning its whole European fleet electric by 2035.

“These are difficult decisions, not taken lightly. We recognize the uncertainty it creates for our team, and I assure them we will be offering them our full support in the months ahead,” Martin Sander, general manager of Ford Model e in Europe, said in the statement.

Economic pressure

The job cuts also come on the back of “unprecedented economic and geopolitical headwinds” in the region, a Ford spokesperson told CNN.

The past year has been difficult for European manufacturers. The cost of energy skyrocketed following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last February, hitting an all-time high of €338 ($363) per megawatt hour in August. The prices of raw materials also shot up.

The eye-watering costs weighed on producers, causing some to slash production, relocate parts of their operations outside Europe, and lay off staff.

But inflation in energy prices has slowed in recent months. Wholesale gas prices — a key input for much of Europe’s heavy industry — are now back to their pre-war levels.

Still, the European Central Bank has vowed to “stay the course” on hiking interest rates to bring down high inflation in consumer prices, a move that could, in the near term, crimp economic growth in the 19 countries that use the euro, according to Berenberg bank.