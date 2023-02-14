Subway CEO John Chidsey
Subway CEO on menu changes: The one thing we did not touch is our tuna
04:04 - Source: CNNBusiness
Top business news 17 videos
Subway CEO John Chidsey
Subway CEO on menu changes: The one thing we did not touch is our tuna
04:04
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
Neel Kashkari CNN interview 0208 SCREENSHOT
Federal Reserve official says he's not forecasting a recession. Here's why
03:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
anika navaroli lead pkg vpx
Twitter whistleblower: Jan. 6 committee failed to hold Twitter accountable
04:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Taylor Swift ticketmaster
'I am the problem. It's me': Senators quote Taylor Swift during Ticketmaster hearing
02:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
raising chickens backyard vpx
Egg prices rose 60 percent in a year. See how some are trying to cut costs
02:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Janet Yellen
Hear Janet Yellen's warning if debt ceiling agreement is not reached
02:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
frankensons thumb
How a food review TikTok saved a struggling restaurant
02:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Senior mature business woman holding paper bill using calculator, old lady managing account finance, calculating money budget tax, planning banking loan debt pension payment sit at home kitchen table.
How the debt ceiling changes may impact you
01:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab invisible house
See inside $18 million 'Invisible House'
00:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
sièges avion bannière
Heathrow CEO says wealthy 'should pay' aviation transition to greener fuels
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
job report
Layoffs are making headlines. What's really going on in the job market
01:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
A shopper checks eggs before he purchases at a grocery store in Glenview, Ill., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Anyone going to buy a dozen eggs these days will have to be ready to pay up because the lingering bird flu outbreak, combined with soaring feed, fuel and labor costs, has led to prices more than doubling over the past year. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Egg prices soar as shortage linked to deadly virus
02:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
abby ehmann iso
'Sober bar' owner says she's struggling to meet unprecedented demands
03:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
empty restaurant
Why small business owners may not feel inflation ease
02:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
MIRAMAR, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 27: In this aerial view, single family homes are shown in a residential neighborhood on October 27, 2022 in Miramar, Florida. The rate on the average 30-year fixed mortgage hit 7.08%, up from 6.94% the week prior, according to Freddie Mac. Mortgage rates surpassed 7% for the first time since April 2002. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Is housing a buyer's market or a seller's market? CEO explains why it's neither
02:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Trump Facebook Employees Debate 02
Facebook could soon reinstate Trump. Two former senior staffers debate the decision
03:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Closeup shot of blue fire from domestic kitchen hob. Gas cooker with burning flames propane gas.
Your questions about a possible gas stove ban, answered
03:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
New York CNN  — 

Subway, one of the world’s most recognizable fast food brands, has confirmed it’s up for sale.

The 58-year-old company said in a statement Tuesday that its shareholders are “exploring a possible sale” of the company and that it has hired J.P. Morgan to help conduct the process. Subway warned that there’s “no indication of timing or assurance that a sale will occur” and it doesn’t intend to make any further public comments until the process is finished.

The announcement comes a month after the Wall Street Journal broke the news that the 58-year-old chain was exploring a sale. A price tag wasn’t announced in Subway’s statement, but the newspaper said Subway could be valued at more than $10 billion.

If reached, it would be one of the biggest deals in the fast food industry since Inspire Brands bought Dunkin’ for $11.3 billion in October 2020.

Bolstered by a revamped menu, store renovations and international growth, Subway has been on the rebound in recent years. The privately held company recently said that sales at its North America stores open at least a year rose 7.8% last year compared to 2021, which Subway said exceeded its projections by more than $700 million (it didn’t reveal specific numbers).

Digital growth was also a highlight for the company, with sales made through its app or third-party services doubling compared to 2021. Its international footprint also grew with more than 750 restaurants opening last year, helping its global same-store sales grow 9.2% year over year.

This year, new meat slicers will roll out at all of its stores — a sharp reversal from its previous method of shipping locations pre-sliced meat.

“We were one of the few, if only, sub shop that didn’t slice in restaurant. Not only does it give the guest a better perception of seeing the nice, fluffy meat, but we save a lot of money since we were paying a lot of money to have it sliced upstream,” Subway CEO John Chidsey previously told CNN.

The cost savings will be reinvested into the upcoming menu changes, scheduled to debut this summer.