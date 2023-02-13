5 things to know for Feb. 13: Super Bowl, Objects, Earthquake, Cyclone, Immigration

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12. The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35.
Brynn Anderson/AP
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is dunked with Gatorade after the win.
Matt Slocum/AP
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts reacts after the game.
Ross D. Franklin/AP
Confetti falls after the final whistle.
Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce embraces his brother, Eagles center Jason Kelce, during the postgame celebrations. This was the first Super Bowl in history where two brothers played on opposite teams.
Brian Snyder/Reuters
Mahomes celebrates at the end of the game.
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker kicks what proved to be the game-winning field goal.
Patrick Breen/The Republic/USA Today/Reuters
Hurts scores a two-point conversion to tie the game at 35-35 in the fourth quarter. Hurts finished the game with three rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown.
Abbie Parr/AP
Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore runs in for a touchdown that gave Kansas City a 34-27 lead in the fourth quarter.
Brian Snyder/Reuters
The Chiefs' Kadarius Toney returned a punt for a Super Bowl-record 65 yards during the fourth quarter. Moore caught his touchdown soon after.
Anthony Behar/Sipa/AP
Mahomes celebrates with Toney after they connected on a 5-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. After the extra point, the Chiefs had their first lead of the game, 28-27.
Sam Lutz/Kansas City Chiefs/AP
Toney eases into the end zone on his touchdown.
Sarah Stier/Getty Images
An Eagles fan watches the game in the second half.
Matt Slocum/AP
Hurts hands off to running back Kenneth Gainwell in the second half.
David J. Phillip/AP
Mahomes is hit by Jordan Davis on a pass play in the third quarter.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni gestures during the second half.
Matt Slocum/AP
Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco runs for a 1-yard touchdown on the opening drive of the second half.
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert pulls in a pass late in the first half. Philadelphia led 24-14 at halftime.
Charlie Riedel/AP
Mahomes reacts on the bench after he appeared to aggravate an ankle injury near the end of the first half. He came back, however, for the start of the second half.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Mahomes was in pain after this tackle by T.J. Edwards.
Patrick Breen/The Republic/USA Today Sports/Reuters
Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith tries to bring in a pass late in the first half. The officials reviewed the play and ruled that it was not a catch.
Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports/Reuters
Hurts runs for a 4-yard touchdown in the second quarter. It was Hurts' second rushing touchdown of the first half, and the Eagles led 21-14 after the extra point.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (No. 32) chases down a Hurts fumble, which he ran back for a 36-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
Rob Carr/Getty Images
Hurts throws a pass in the second quarter.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown catches a 45-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the second quarter.
Brian Snyder/Reuters
Butker missed a 42-yard field goal attempt in the first half. It bounced off the left upright.
Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images
Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo is seen in the second quarter.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Travis Kelce catches an 18-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter. After the extra point, the game was tied 7-7.
Abbie Parr/AP
Kelce celebrates with JuJu Smith-Schuster after the touchdown.
Sarah Stier/Getty Images
Fans watch the action during the first quarter.
Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images
Mahomes rolls out of the pocket on his team's opening drive.
Rob Carr/Getty Images
Hurts scores on a quarterback sneak to give the Eagles an early lead.
Ross D. Franklin/AP
US Navy jets fly over State Farm Stadium before the start of the game. For the first time ever, the ceremonial act <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/10/sport/all-women-flyover-super-bowl-lvii-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">was performed by an all-women crew</a>.
Ashley Landis/AP
Donna Kelce, the mother of Travis and Jason Kelce, wears a jacket showing support for both of her sons' teams.
Steve Luciano/AP
The Chiefs take the field before the game.
Rob Carr/Getty Images
Mahomes gets fired up before the game.
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
Buffalo Bills safety <a href="https://www.cnn.com/sport/live-news/super-bowl-2023-eagles-chiefs/h_661f811ba793267fc2cbdba335e878f9" target="_blank">Damar Hamlin</a> walks on the sidelines before kickoff. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field during a game against Cincinnati on January 2.
Mark J. Rebilas/USA Today Sports/Reuters
The Eagles take the field.
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
An Eagles fan with a cheesesteak hat gestures at the camera during pregame warmups.
Matt Slocum/AP
Sheryl Lee Ralph performs "Lift Every Voice and Sing" before the game.
Rob Carr/Getty Images
Fans watch teams warm up for the game.
Seth Wenig/AP
Hurts runs onto the field for warmups.
Matt Slocum/AP
Chiefs fans in Kansas City gather before a Super Bowl watch party in the Power and Light entertainment district.
Colin E. Braley/AP
The best photos from the 2023 Super Bowl
CNN  — 

    US officials issued a travel advisory today urging American citizens in Russia to leave “immediately,” citing the ongoing conflict and the heightened risk of “wrongful detentions.” The notice comes as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine nears its first anniversary next week.

    Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

    1. Super Bowl

    The Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII in a thrilling 38-35 game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Both high-powered offenses put on a show – and displayed quarterback star-power on both sides of the field – but it was ultimately MVP Patrick Mahomes who rallied the Chiefs to victory. The Chiefs also won the Super Bowl in 2020 and reached the title game in 2021. Despite the tough loss for the Eagles, quarterback Jalen Hurts was brilliant, rushing for a Super Bowl quarterback record of three touchdowns and 70 rushing yards, another record. It was the biggest day in US sports, and also a memorable experience for music fans. Rihanna dazzled in a 13-minute performance of her greatest hits, owning the stage and skipping the typical guest appearances. She also broke the internet with speculation that she’s pregnant with her second child.

    2. Unidentified objects

    US fighter jets scrambled three days in a row to shoot down a trio of unidentified aerial objects high above North America. A jet shot down an unidentified object near Lake Huron on Sunday afternoon, marking the third time in a week that the US military has taken down objects in North American airspace. On Saturday, an unidentified object was downed over northern Canada, a day after another object had been shot down over Alaska. A Chinese surveillance balloon was taken down by F-22s off the coast of South Carolina last weekend. With no indication at this point that the unidentified objects have any connection to China, national security officials are on edge – and pressure is mounting for President Joe Biden to break his silence on the multiple objects shot down from the sky.

    juliette kayyem SCREENGRAB February 12 2023
    Analyst thinks this is why more unidentified objects are being spotted
    01:57 - Source: CNN

    3. Earthquake

    The death toll across Turkey and Syria following last Monday’s catastrophic earthquake has reached at least 36,000, officials said in an update today. Teams are still rushing to save victims that could be alive under the rubble – even as authorities warned the chances of finding survivors are becoming increasingly unlikely. Aid organizations are also trying to deliver urgent supplies, but their efforts are being complicated by Syria’s long-running civil war in quake-hit areas in the north, much of which is held by rebels. The UN Emergency Relief Coordinator on Sunday stressed the need to “open more access points” to get aid out quicker. Meanwhile, Turkish authorities have arrested a number of property developers blamed for building collapses as public anger over the quake response grows. 

    85 yo Turkey rescue orig 02
    'Oh Aunty, how I love you': Hear man's response when elderly aunt is found after 152 hours under rubble
    01:09 - Source: CNN

    4. New Zealand

    Nearly 60,000 homes are without power in New Zealand’s upper North Island today as the approach of Cyclone Gabrielle brings strong winds, heavy rain and huge swells to Auckland and nearby regions. Meteorologists have called it the most intense tropical cyclone to hit the region since the 1990s. Gabrielle already swept past the Australian territory of Norfolk Island in the Tasman Sea on Saturday, although its most destructive winds missed the island. It is now sitting just north of New Zealand, with forecasters expecting rain and winds to intensify today and possibly later this week. Many schools and local government facilities in the region have closed and people are being asked not to travel if possible. The cyclone is the second significant weather event with heavy rain to hit Auckland and the upper North Island in just a few weeks.

    5. Immigration

    The number of unlawful crossings at the US-Mexico border in January dropped to the lowest point since February 2021, according to administration officials. In January, the US Border Patrol made about 128,000 apprehensions, down 42% from December, administration officials said Friday. In recent weeks, administration officials have cited a new program that provides a legal pathway to the US as contributing to a drop in border crossings. Encounters with migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela – the four nationalities that benefit from that program – have declined dramatically. However, border numbers often fluctuate, so it’s unclear how long the trend will hold. Title 42, which allows authorities to turn away certain migrants at the US-Mexico border, could also expire soon.

    BREAKFAST BROWSE

    Team Fluff wins Puppy Bowl 

    The coveted “Lombarky” trophy was awarded to Team Fluff for the second year in a row. 

    Modern romance writers are breaking barriers

    If you’re looking for a good read, consider the modern romance genre. Check out this array of intriguing, diverse novels to choose from.

    Another anti-Valentine’s Day campaign

    An Ohio animal shelter will write your ex’s name in a litterbox – and let its adoptable cats go to town. 

    Tennis player Alexander Bublik destroys three racquets during loss

    Bublik repeatedly smashed several racquets on the court during his match, creating quite the spectacle.

    Instant noodles account for almost a third of childhood burn injuries

    Researchers say instant noodles can easily cause second- and third-degree burns in anyone, but young children are particularly vulnerable.

    TODAY’S NUMBER

    1 minute

    That’s about how long anti-government hackers interrupted a televised speech by Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi on Saturday. The brief interruption occurred on the 44th anniversary of the Iranian revolution.

    TODAY’S QUOTE

    “This baby is healthy, this baby is beautiful, this baby is perfect.”

    – Monica Kelsey, CEO of Safe Haven Baby Boxes, issuing a statement after an infant in Kentucky became the first in the state to be dropped off safely in a “baby box” at a fire station last week. The boxes are installed into exterior walls of designated hospitals or public safety buildings and are meant to give distressed parents a safe place to drop off their newborns while remaining anonymous, preventing the illegal abandonment of newborns. The child was pulled from the box by firefighters in about 90 seconds.

    TODAY’S WEATHER

    Check your local forecast here>>>

    AND FINALLY

    How to train like a samurai

    This man is a busy doctor, but finds time to serve as headmaster of a samurai school. Learn how he utilizes knowledge from samurai teachings in his everyday life. (Click here to view)

