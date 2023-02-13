Patrick Mahomes enters historic territory after second Super Bowl title in burgeoning career

CNN —

Sometimes, you need a little reminder of greatness. Sure, new players come along with their own skills and talents, but the established greats show you why they are not to be overlooked.

Many have grown used to Patrick Mahomes’ magic, but Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII victory was just a little reminder of the man’s greatness.

Despite a serious ankle injury and facing arguably the league’s best defense, Mahomes was able to add to his ever-growing list of extraordinary displays in the Kansas City Chiefs’ 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

And at 27 years old, he is entering rarefied territory.

With the victory, Mahomes became the only quarterback in NFL history to win two league MVP awards and two Super Bowls in the first six years of his career. He also made history by becoming the first Black quarterback to win multiple Super Bowl titles.

While others might have longevity on him, he’s already being anointed as one of the game’s greats.

Just ask one of his favorite targets, Travis Kelce – his touchdown catch from Mahomes was their 14th touchdown playoff connection as a pair, the second most in postseason history – who said the quarterback will be the “best to ever do it when it’s all said and done” and is the “best to do it right now.”

He’s even come up with an apt nickname for Mahomes, coining him “M-V-Pat” immediately after victory in Arizona.

As ever though, Mahomes stayed his humble self. “I mean, I told y’all before this season, we got coach Andy Reid, we got guys like Travis Kelce, Chris Jones, Frank Clark,” Mahomes said.

“We’re gonna be the Kansas City Chiefs! At the end of the day, we’re gonna be the Kansas City Chiefs, and we’re gonna celebrate this right here, baby! We’re gonna celebrate this the right way!”

Mahomes celebrates a touchdown against the Eagles. Brynn Anderson/AP

‘He wants to be the greatest player ever’

Just over a month ago, it looked like Mahomes’ season might be over.

Against the Jacksonville Jaguars, he suffered a high-ankle sprain which caused him to seek medical assistance and miss time during the game. Despite helping the Chiefs to victory, it looked like the ankle might be a serious concern.

But although he had to hobble around against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game, his accuracy through the air was enough to seal Kansas City’s spot in the season finale.

Just when things looked to be going his way – with all that hard work put in and with Mahomes looking sprightly again at State Farm Stadium – the two-time Super Bowl MVP looked to have reaggravated his ankle injury in the second quarter against the Eagles, with TV cameras catching him grimacing in pain on the sideline and hobbling to the locker room at halftime.

With the Chiefs down 10 points and Mahomes injured once again, it appeared as if Kansas City’s opportunity was slipping away to establish the NFL’s next dynasty.

However, with 30 minutes left in the 2022 season, cometh the hour, cometh the man.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12. The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. Brynn Anderson/AP Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is dunked with Gatorade after the win. Matt Slocum/AP Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts reacts after the game. Ross D. Franklin/AP Confetti falls after the final whistle. Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce embraces his brother, Eagles center Jason Kelce, during the postgame celebrations. This was the first Super Bowl in history where two brothers played on opposite teams. Brian Snyder/Reuters Mahomes celebrates at the end of the game. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker kicks what proved to be the game-winning field goal. Patrick Breen/The Republic/USA Today/Reuters Hurts scores a two-point conversion to tie the game at 35-35 in the fourth quarter. Hurts finished the game with three rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown. Abbie Parr/AP Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore runs in for a touchdown that gave Kansas City a 34-27 lead in the fourth quarter. Brian Snyder/Reuters The Chiefs' Kadarius Toney returned a punt for a Super Bowl-record 65 yards during the fourth quarter. Moore caught his touchdown soon after. Anthony Behar/Sipa/AP Mahomes celebrates with Toney after they connected on a 5-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. After the extra point, the Chiefs had their first lead of the game, 28-27. Sam Lutz/Kansas City Chiefs/AP Toney eases into the end zone on his touchdown. Sarah Stier/Getty Images An Eagles fan watches the game in the second half. Matt Slocum/AP Hurts hands off to running back Kenneth Gainwell in the second half. David J. Phillip/AP Mahomes is hit by Jordan Davis on a pass play in the third quarter. Christian Petersen/Getty Images Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni gestures during the second half. Matt Slocum/AP Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco runs for a 1-yard touchdown on the opening drive of the second half. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert pulls in a pass late in the first half. Philadelphia led 24-14 at halftime. Charlie Riedel/AP Mahomes reacts on the bench after he appeared to aggravate an ankle injury near the end of the first half. He came back, however, for the start of the second half. Christian Petersen/Getty Images Mahomes was in pain after this tackle by T.J. Edwards. Patrick Breen/The Republic/USA Today Sports/Reuters Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith tries to bring in a pass late in the first half. The officials reviewed the play and ruled that it was not a catch. Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports/Reuters Hurts runs for a 4-yard touchdown in the second quarter. It was Hurts' second rushing touchdown of the first half, and the Eagles led 21-14 after the extra point. Christian Petersen/Getty Images Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (No. 32) chases down a Hurts fumble, which he ran back for a 36-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Rob Carr/Getty Images Hurts throws a pass in the second quarter. Christian Petersen/Getty Images Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown catches a 45-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the second quarter. Brian Snyder/Reuters Butker missed a 42-yard field goal attempt in the first half. It bounced off the left upright. Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo is seen in the second quarter. Christian Petersen/Getty Images Travis Kelce catches an 18-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter. After the extra point, the game was tied 7-7. Abbie Parr/AP Kelce celebrates with JuJu Smith-Schuster after the touchdown. Sarah Stier/Getty Images Fans watch the action during the first quarter. Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images Mahomes rolls out of the pocket on his team's opening drive. Rob Carr/Getty Images Hurts scores on a quarterback sneak to give the Eagles an early lead. Ross D. Franklin/AP US Navy jets fly over State Farm Stadium before the start of the game. For the first time ever, the ceremonial act was performed by an all-women crew Ashley Landis/AP Donna Kelce, the mother of Travis and Jason Kelce, wears a jacket showing support for both of her sons' teams. Steve Luciano/AP The Chiefs take the field before the game. Rob Carr/Getty Images Mahomes gets fired up before the game. Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin walks on the sidelines before kickoff. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field during a game against Cincinnati on January 2. Mark J. Rebilas/USA Today Sports/Reuters The Eagles take the field. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images An Eagles fan with a cheesesteak hat gestures at the camera during pregame warmups. Matt Slocum/AP Sheryl Lee Ralph performs "Lift Every Voice and Sing" before the game. Rob Carr/Getty Images Fans watch teams warm up for the game. Seth Wenig/AP Hurts runs onto the field for warmups. Matt Slocum/AP Chiefs fans in Kansas City gather before a Super Bowl watch party in the Power and Light entertainment district. Colin E. Braley/AP The best photos from the 2023 Super Bowl Prev Next

Mahomes came out for the second half after Rihanna’s performance like a man possessed, going 13-of-14 passing for 93 yards and two touchdown passes as he put the team on his back to drag them out of a hole.

“We just challenged each other, man, to leave everything out there, and I don’t wanna say we played tight in the first half, but you didn’t see that same joy that we play with,” Mahomes said afterwards.

“And I wanted guys to just know that everything we worked for is for this moment. You have to enjoy this moment. You can’t let the moment overtake you. And I thought the guys did that in the second half and they fought to the very end. That’s all you can ask. These guys leave everything they have on the football field.”

It was another addition to the collection of Mahomes masterpieces’ we have come to witness.

Every time you write him off, Mahomes – with the help of head coach Andy Reid and tight end Kelce – seems to have the remedy.

After beating the Eagles, Reid talked about his quarterback’s professional attitude, saying part of it comes down to his dad’s Major League Baseball career.

“[Mahomes] grew up in a locker room, he’s seen the greats and he strives to be the greatest,” Reid explained. “Without saying anything, that’s the way he works.

“I mean, he wants to be the greatest player ever. That’s what he wants to do and that’s the way he goes about his business and he does it humbly. I mean, there’s no bragging. He could stand up here and give you these stats that are incredible that he’s had but he’s never gonna do that. That’s just not him. We appreciate that.

“And then when it’s time for the guys around [him] to raise their game, he helps them with that. The great quarterbacks make everybody around them better including the head coach. So he’s done a heck of a job.”

Just the start?

It might be the end to just his sixth season in the league, but Mahomes is piling up the accolades and statistics.

The former Texas Tech quarterback won his second Pete Rozelle Trophy – awarded to the Super Bowl MVP – after finishing with 182 passing yards and three touchdowns in the win against the Eagles.

Ever since winning the NFL MVP trophy in his first season as a starter in 2018, he’s consistently finished as a league leader in passing yards and touchdowns; he threw for 5,250 passing yards, 41 touchdowns and just 12 interceptions in this year’s regular season.

With two Super Bowl rings and two MVP awards to his name, he has set himself as the benchmark for quarterbacks his age and scorches past many of his great predecessors already.

He is the first player to win the MVP and a Super Bowl in the same year since Kurt Warner did it with the St. Louis Rams in 1999. He also has a chance next year to join former Dallas great Troy Aikman and Tom Brady as the only quarterbacks to win three Super Bowls in their first seven years in the league.

And he could have already had three titles to his name were it not for Brady and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. Mahomes said that loss was a learning experience for a young quarterback riding high at the time.

“The first Super Bowl I thought was, I mean obviously I didn’t win it the first year that I started, but I thought the first Super Bowl was just kind of like: ‘Oh, this is amazing.’ Like we won the Super Bowl, like this is happy, like a little kid winning a prize at the fair,” he said.

Mahomes passes the ball against the Eagles during the third quarter. Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

“Whereas this one, you’ve dealt with failure, you understand how hard it is to get back on this stage and to win this game. I mean, I played the Super Bowl where I got blown out where it was, I got all hyped up and then you go out there and you don’t do anything.

“Then I lose the AFC Championship game in overtime when I thought we had a chance to win the Super Bowl that year and have a full brand-new team and have to go through the strain of being better and better every single day. It gives you a greater appreciation for winning this game.”

But beyond the numbers and trophies, watching him with your eyes on TV or in person is a true display of a master at work.

Whether it be a scramble away from an oncoming rusher when it looked impossible to escape or a pass with an arm angle that leaves you incredulous at how he produced so much power and accuracy, Mahomes has developed into a walking highlight reel.

And with three years left before he’s 30 and with sports stars excelling later into their fourth decade, we might potentially be witnessing the early stages of what could be the career of the best quarterback in NFL history.