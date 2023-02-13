CNN —

South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem on Monday signed a bill into law that will ban both surgical and non-surgical gender-affirming treatments for transgender minors in the state.

HB 1080 outlaws the prescription and administration of puberty-blocking medication in patients under the age of 18, as well as sex hormones and surgery related to gender transition. Health care providers who violate the new law, which takes effect on July 1, risk civil suits and losing their professional or occupational licenses.

“South Dakota’s kids are our future. With this legislation, we are protecting kids from harmful, permanent medical procedures,” Noem said in a news release Monday. “I will always stand up for the next generation of South Dakotans.”

Noem’s signature comes on the heels of the state’s push last year to ban transgender girls and women from playing on school sports teams that correspond with their gender identity and makes South Dakota just the latest Republican-led state to restrict trans minors’ access to gender-affirming treatments.

The state Senate voted 30-4 on Thursday to send the bill to the governor, after the state House had advanced it in a 60-10 vote earlier this month.

The bill’s Senate sponsor, Al Novstrup, argued Thursday that the legislation is a way to provide “meaningful help.”

“We care deeply about children who are struggling with their identities and want to provide them with true meaningful help, not permanent physical damage,” the Republican said.

Opponents of the bill, however, said ahead of Noem’s signing that the measure would be harmful to transgender children and was a government intrusion into medical decisions.

“Surgeries-gone-wrong are simply not happening in South Dakota,” Democratic state Sen. Liz Larson said during debate. “I don’t know about you, but I don’t need the state legislature when I’m in the doctor’s office.”

Following the bill’s passage, Susan Williams, the executive director of the Transformation Project Advocacy Network, a transgender advocacy group in South Dakota, expressed concern for the families that would be impacted.

“Our community is sad. Our community is angry. Worst of all, our community is scared,” Williams said in a Facebook post Thursday.

South Dakota is the second state in recent weeks to put restrictions on gender-affirming care for trans minors, after several states took action in 2022.

Late last month, Utah Republican Gov. Spencer Cox signed a bill that bans hormone treatment and surgical procedures for minors who want gender-affirming care.

The Florida Department of Health, meanwhile, said last April that children who identify as transgender or gender diverse should not be offered any social transition care, while Alabama earlier that same month passed a law making it a felony for doctors to administer gender-affirming care for minors.