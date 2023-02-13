Opinion: Why Super Bowl LVII was an instant classic

Opinion by Gene Seymour
Published 5:53 AM EST, Mon February 13, 2023
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12. The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35.
Brynn Anderson/AP
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is dunked with Gatorade after the win.
Matt Slocum/AP
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts reacts after the game.
Ross D. Franklin/AP
Confetti falls after the final whistle.
Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce embraces his brother, Eagles center Jason Kelce, during the postgame celebrations. This was the first Super Bowl in history where two brothers played on opposite teams.
Brian Snyder/Reuters
Mahomes celebrates at the end of the game.
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker kicks what proved to be the game-winning field goal.
Patrick Breen/The Republic/USA Today/Reuters
Hurts scores a two-point conversion to tie the game at 35-35 in the fourth quarter. Hurts finished the game with three rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown.
Abbie Parr/AP
Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore runs in for a touchdown that gave Kansas City a 34-27 lead in the fourth quarter.
Brian Snyder/Reuters
The Chiefs' Kadarius Toney returned a punt for a Super Bowl-record 65 yards during the fourth quarter. Moore caught his touchdown soon after.
Anthony Behar/Sipa/AP
Mahomes celebrates with Toney after they connected on a 5-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. After the extra point, the Chiefs had their first lead of the game, 28-27.
Sam Lutz/Kansas City Chiefs/AP
Toney eases into the end zone on his touchdown.
Sarah Stier/Getty Images
An Eagles fan watches the game in the second half.
Matt Slocum/AP
Hurts hands off to running back Kenneth Gainwell in the second half.
David J. Phillip/AP
Mahomes is hit by Jordan Davis on a pass play in the third quarter.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni gestures during the second half.
Matt Slocum/AP
Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco runs for a 1-yard touchdown on the opening drive of the second half.
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert pulls in a pass late in the first half. Philadelphia led 24-14 at halftime.
Charlie Riedel/AP
Mahomes reacts on the bench after he appeared to aggravate an ankle injury near the end of the first half. He came back, however, for the start of the second half.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Mahomes was in pain after this tackle by T.J. Edwards.
Patrick Breen/The Republic/USA Today Sports/Reuters
Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith tries to bring in a pass late in the first half. The officials reviewed the play and ruled that it was not a catch.
Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports/Reuters
Hurts runs for a 4-yard touchdown in the second quarter. It was Hurts' second rushing touchdown of the first half, and the Eagles led 21-14 after the extra point.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (No. 32) chases down a Hurts fumble, which he ran back for a 36-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
Rob Carr/Getty Images
Hurts throws a pass in the second quarter.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown catches a 45-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the second quarter.
Brian Snyder/Reuters
Butker missed a 42-yard field goal attempt in the first half. It bounced off the left upright.
Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images
Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo is seen in the second quarter.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Travis Kelce catches an 18-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter. After the extra point, the game was tied 7-7.
Abbie Parr/AP
Kelce celebrates with JuJu Smith-Schuster after the touchdown.
Sarah Stier/Getty Images
Fans watch the action during the first quarter.
Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images
Mahomes rolls out of the pocket on his team's opening drive.
Rob Carr/Getty Images
Hurts scores on a quarterback sneak to give the Eagles an early lead.
Ross D. Franklin/AP
US Navy jets fly over State Farm Stadium before the start of the game. For the first time ever, the ceremonial act <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/10/sport/all-women-flyover-super-bowl-lvii-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">was performed by an all-women crew</a>.
Ashley Landis/AP
Donna Kelce, the mother of Travis and Jason Kelce, wears a jacket showing support for both of her sons' teams.
Steve Luciano/AP
The Chiefs take the field before the game.
Rob Carr/Getty Images
Mahomes gets fired up before the game.
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
Buffalo Bills safety <a href="https://www.cnn.com/sport/live-news/super-bowl-2023-eagles-chiefs/h_661f811ba793267fc2cbdba335e878f9" target="_blank">Damar Hamlin</a> walks on the sidelines before kickoff. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field during a game against Cincinnati on January 2.
Mark J. Rebilas/USA Today Sports/Reuters
The Eagles take the field.
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
An Eagles fan with a cheesesteak hat gestures at the camera during pregame warmups.
Matt Slocum/AP
Sheryl Lee Ralph performs "Lift Every Voice and Sing" before the game.
Rob Carr/Getty Images
Fans watch teams warm up for the game.
Seth Wenig/AP
Hurts runs onto the field for warmups.
Matt Slocum/AP
Chiefs fans in Kansas City gather before a Super Bowl watch party in the Power and Light entertainment district.
Colin E. Braley/AP
The best photos from the 2023 Super Bowl

Editor’s Note: Gene Seymour is a critic who has written about music, movies and culture for The New York Times, Newsday, Entertainment Weekly and The Washington Post. Follow him on Twitter @GeneSeymour. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on CNN.

CNN  — 

I live in Philadelphia and, though I’m not a native, I’ve made my home here for many years. So I don’t even have to look out the window of where I am now to know how much the city’s heart is aching.

Gene Seymour
Jeremy Freeman/CNN

After their baseball Phillies lost the World Series to the Houston Astros last fall, Philadelphians wanted their football Eagles to win this Super Bowl. Wanted it bad, too.

Winning one five years ago wasn’t enough. By common consent, this was the best all-round edition of the Eagles ever: powerful and merciless at both ends of the ball, a quarterback in Jalen Hurts empowered with the ability to throw long and accurately and the stamina to carry the ball himself for big scores.

With a 16-3 overall record, including the playoffs, the 2022 Philadelphia Eagles were considered by pundits, coaches and other experts to be a juggernaut. To repeat, I live here. I’ve lived here off and on for 40 years. Let me tell you something: I can’t remember any Philadelphia team being called a juggernaut. Not even the Phillies team that won consecutive pennants in 2008 and 2009 and a championship in that first year.

At the moment I’m writing this down, I don’t know for sure how the result of Super Bowl LVII is going down in neighborhoods like Fishtown, Fairmount, Kensington, Germantown, Queen Village, South Philadelphia, the “Great Northeast” (honest, that’s what it’s called), Manayunk, East Falls… In my own neighborhood of West Philadelphia right now, it’s been quiet so far. There might have been fireworks if the team had beaten the Kansas City Chiefs, who, as other quadrants in the multiverse know by now, outlasted the Eagles 38-35.

Feb 8, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles helmets and Vince Lombardi trophy at press conference at Phoenix Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports

Super Bowl LVII: Eagles vs Chiefs

If you watched the action Sunday night, you know what a terrific game of American block-and-tackle football it was; an instant classic whose outcome remained in doubt until the last few seconds. (It was so engrossing that it made people forget how mediocre most of the multi-million-dollar commercials were – with one telling exception in which an Eagles superfan nearly stole the show.)

Back to the game. Much was made by the press and others about this being the first Super Bowl in which both starting quarterbacks were African American. (After the game was over, veteran ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman even pointed out that it was Abraham Lincoln’s birthday.) Both Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, 27, and his 24-year-old Philadelphia counterpart Hurts played brilliantly.

Philadelphia may not want to hear this right now, but their guys played with as much tenacity, boldness and grit as Kansas City. The Eagles have, in short, nothing to be ashamed of.

They just had the misfortune of being beaten last night by the Count of Monte Cristo.

After being named Most Valuable Player in both the regular season and the Super Bowl, Patrick Mahomes is now a certified legend of professional sport. Even before this game, he was considered something of a unicorn in his profession, a once-in-a-generation player who seemed to channel greats like Tom Brady, Joe Montana, John Elway, Roger Staubach and “Slingin’” Sammy Baugh – while also hearkening back to such out-of-the-box daredevils as Mozart, Elvis, Picasso and iconic test pilot Chuck Yeager.

The legend blew up big on Sunday, with a hard-fought win against a high-ankle sprain that Mahomes sustained during the playoffs.

I don’t know whether you’ve ever had a high-ankle sprain, but those things hurt! As in not being able to put any weight on the ankle without wincing or hobbling, both of which Mahomes did at the end of the first half. And he was still wincing a little in the second half, even after he’d managed to scamper and pass his team into a position to win the game.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show makes us feel like she's the only girl in the world

That kind of grace under pressure transcends the grand and puffy hype of the NFL and its annual spectacle. Mahomes’s gallantry was the kind that rises like yeast to mythic glory, the kind they used to write epic poems about centuries before the motion picture camera was invented for deepening and widening the proliferation of legend.

It’s easy to overstate such things, I know. But that’s what the Super Bowl has been encouraging us to do since LBJ was president. Sunday night’s game was so great in and of itself, that it made Rihanna’s half-time concert – an appearance she spurned in 2019 in solidarity with one-time Super Bowl quarterback and activist Colin Kaepernick’s protest of police brutality – almost an afterthought. It should be said, however, that her willingness to perform on and off elevated platforms in a noisy outdoor arena while pregnant showed comparable derring-do of her own.

Oh…and about the commercials? The only one that, in an unscientific and arbitrary poll on social media, connected well with audiences came relatively early in the broadcast. It was a T-Mobile ad featuring Bradley Cooper and his mother.

Cooper himself was born and raised in suburban Philadelphia and, as noted, is himself an Eagle fan. His credits include a starring role in the 2012 comedy-drama, “Silver Linings Playbook” in which he played a suburban Philadelphia former schoolteacher being treated for bipolar disorder. Cooper’s dad in the movie, played by Robert De Niro, is a serious-as-a-heart-attack Eagles fan and one of the movie’s crucial scenes is a scuffle in the team’s stadium parking lot.

This year’s commercial with Cooper and his mother Gloria is a hoot-and-a-half, more a collection of random outtakes with mother and son breaking each other up while doing anything but sticking to the script.

    At one point, mom tells her son he “looks like a clam.” Cooper assures her he knows what he’s doing because, after all, he’s been nominated nine times for an Oscar. “Yeah,” she says, “but you never won anything.”

    Eagle fans, keep Gloria’s comment in mind when trying to get through the next several days and months. First, because her son laughed as hard when she said that as when she muffed the actual script. And second because, well, your team HAS won something. And will, again.

    Someday. Maybe soon?

