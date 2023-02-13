CNN —

Amy Poehler and Tina Fey are hitting the road together for a comedy tour starting this spring.

The “Tina Fey & Amy Poehler: Restless Leg Tour” includes a limited run of four shows and kicks off on April 28 in Washington, DC. The tour will stop in Chicago and Boston before wrapping up in Atlantic City, NJ on June 10.

The “Saturday Night Live” alums will celebrate their thirty years of friendship on this tour by sharing jokes, iconic stories and conversational entertainment, according to a press release.

“If this tour goes right, we can finally end this friendship,” the comedic icons and real-life best friends joked.

While the tour marks the first time Poehler and Fey will bring a show to live audiences, this won’t be the first time the duo have appeared on stage together.

Poehler and Fey have previously hosted the Golden Globe Awards four times since 2013, giving us a taste of the hilarity that might ensue this spring.

Tickets for the “Tina Fey & Amy Poehler: Restless Leg Tour” go on sale on February 17 at 10am in the ticket buyer’s time zone.