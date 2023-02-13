Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

February 14, 2023

Today on CNN 10, we’re highlighting the latest in a saga of mystery objects shot down across the skies of North America. We’re looking at how these mystery objects stayed afloat and where they’re coming from. The latest objects caught over the U.S. and Canadian airspace were discovered only days after a suspected spy balloon from China was shot down off the coast of South Carolina last week. Then, up next, continuing with our aerospace theme, a debate over whether a spaceport should operate out of a previously undisturbed area in Georgia. And the latest on a lost owl that effectively shut down a college library after it made the inside of the building its home.

