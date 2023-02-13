Today, you’ll find a deal on our favorite pizza oven, a discounted Greenworks snow blower and savings on our pick for best sleep mask. All that and more below.

Best Tested Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask $20 $7 at Amazon Amazon The Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask, our pick for best sleep mask, features a genius nose wire, so it blocks all — and we mean all — of the light. The mask is soft on the eyes and comfortable on the head, and it never so much as budged during the night, no matter our sleep position. Plus, right now, it’s less than a dollar away from its lowest price ever.

Lowest Price Breville Pizzaiolo Smart Pizza Oven $1,000 $800 at Amazon Breville Smart Oven Pizzaiolo Breville If it’s truly amore between you and pizza, then you need your own pizza oven — and today, you can save on a top-rate one. The Breville Pizzaiolo Pizza Oven, our pick for best overall pizza oven, is down to $800 at Amazon from its usual price of $1,000 — the lowest price we’ve ever tracked. The only electric pizza oven we tested, it was our favorite because of its predictable, consistent results and even cooking.

Adidas $120 Gift Card $120 $100 at Adidas Adidas Gift Card Adidas Whether you’re in need of a last-minute Valentine’s Day gift that can be delivered electronically or you’re just looking to treat yourself to something new, Adidas’ latest promo is one you’ll want to take advantage of. Right now, when you buy a $100 gift card from the fan-favorite activewear brand, you’ll get an additional voucher for $20 off in your email, which means you’re essentially getting a $120 card for $100.

Greenworks 40V Cordless Brushless Snow Blower $349 $149 at Walmart Greenworks Winter isn’t over yet, and if you are responsible for clearing the driveway, it might be time to ditch the shovel and invest in this Greenworks Snow Blower, now $200 off at $149. Boasting a 20-inch clearing path and up to 45 minutes of runtime on a single charge, you’ll dig out in no time. And once spring rolls around, take advantage of the easy fold system for compact storage.

Best Tested Steelcase Series 1 Office Chair $475 $421 at Amazon Amazon If you’re working from home, a good office chair is a must-have item, so take advantage of some savings on the Steelcase Series 1, our favorite office chair. We gave the Steelcase Series 1 a perfect score in terms of build, ease of assembly and quality of materials, not to mention its lifetime warranty. And right now it’s down to $421 — the lowest price we’ve seen since Black Friday — in the neutral Malt colorway.

More deals to shop

• Crisp up a whole meal with this family-size Ninja Foodi XL Air Fryer, which has two baskets.

• Snag a $100 Old Navy gift card for just $90 at Best Buy right now.

• Add another piece of cast iron to your kitchen for less with savings on this Cuisinart Chicken Fryer at Woot!.

• Keep an extra eye on your garage with this MyQ Smart Garage HD Camera, which works with the ultra popular MyQ hub or on its own.

• Stay powered up with this Mophie Dual Universal Charging Pad, now down to $20 from its usual price of $80.

• Woot! is marking down a ton of activewear from top brands including Lululemon, Adidas, Under Armour and more.

• In the midst of a bathroom remodel? Pick up some discounted Moen fixtures, today only at Amazon.

• Up your home’s security prowess with the Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Bundle, now $280 off.

• This top-rated Belkin 40W Dual Port USB-C Wall Charger is $18 at Amazon right now.

• It’s a great time to replenish your backstock thanks to Woot!’s Buy It in Bulk Sale, featuring deals on soaps, lotions, toothbrushes and more.

Deals you may have missed

Solo Stove Mesa XL $120 $105 at Solo Stove Solo Stove On Thursday, Solo Stove dropped the latest addition to its line of beloved fire pits: the Mesa XL, a bigger (but not too big) version of the Mesa tabletop fire pit, which we’ve already tried and loved. Still smokeless and portable, the Mesa XL disperses more heat and has a longer burn time than the original Mesa while still fitting comfortably on tabletops. And through Feb. 19, you can snag it at a special launch price of just $105.

Best Tested Waterpik Ion Water Flosser $100 $80 at Amazon Amazon A water flosser is an effective alternative to string floss, jetting a stream of water at your teeth to remove up to 99.9% of plaque. While you might be reluctant to add another tool to your bathroom, this one is our pick for best water flosser. It’s compact and cordless, but has a huge reservoir, meaning oral health doesn’t have to be a major annoyance. This discount is the best we’ve seen since Black Friday, so buy now — your dentist (and teeth) will thank you.

Lowest Price Amazon Kindle $100 $75 at Amazon Amazon Get lost in a good book when you pick up an Amazon Kindle, on sale for as low as $75, down from its usual $100 price tag — the lowest price for this device that we’ve seen. This Kindle model was new for 2022 and comes with three months of Kindle Unlimited. Plus, it’s got a glare-free screen that reads just like paper and adjustable brightness levels to make reading indoors or outdoors completely feasible.