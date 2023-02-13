CNN —

Ram revealed the production version of its electric pickup in a Super Bowl commercial, and it turns out that it looks much like today’s internal combustion powered Ram 1500 truck, instead of the futuristic concept unveiled just last month.

Just last month, Stellantis, Ram’s parent company, revealed a sleek looking concept truck that was said to provide a preview of the the brand’s first electric pickup. But the Ram Rev, due out in late 2024, looks almost exactly like the gas-powered Ram 1500 pickup except for its headlights and taillights.

The Ram 1500 Revolution concept truck offered an extra long cab containing a third row of seats, something not found in other trucks. And, according to Stellantis, Ram’s parent company, the back wall of the passenger cabin could fold down, allowing an opening from the cargo bed into the cab for carrying large items. That’s a feature that will be available in General Motors’ Chevrolet and GMC electric trucks which were revealed last year. The RamRev.com website, where people can reserve the truck that’s due to go into production in late 2024, does not describe features like that.

The Ram 1500 Rev has distinct headlights and taillights from other Ram pickups. Stellantis

The design approach for Ram 1500 Rev is similar to that of the Ford F-150 Lightning, which looks very similar to the gas-powered F-150, except for distinctive front and rear lights. The Lightning even has a patterned area on the front that resembles a grille, though, while the Ram Rev has a clear covering over RAM lettering that lights up.

Both the F-150 Lightning and Ram Rev are engineered like traditional pickups with strong but flexible metal frames and batteries that are carried inside the frame. GM’s pickups are based on that company’s Ultium platform, a skateboard-like design that underpins all of GM’s new electric vehicles including crossover SUVs and trucks. The vehicles are built on a more rigid platform resembling an ice tray that holds varying numbers of battery packs.

The GM truck’s very different underlying engineering allows for distinctive body designs. GM’s trucks, for instance, don’t have a break between the passenger cabin and the cargo bed because there’s less need to allow for a frame to twist and flex. Therefore, their trucks have a sleeker design. In profile, the back of the passenger cabins on GM’s trucks slope down to the side of the bed rather than the two parts meeting at a sharp right angle.

Various automakers also differ, generally, on how different they should make their electric vehicles from gas-powered models. Some feel that customers will want these new vehicles to seem as familiar as possible, and they don’t want anything that looks too strange. Others, like GM, have designed their electric vehicles to look very different from their gas models.

The Ram 1500 Revolution concept had a much more radical design. Stellantis

All three electric trucks, Ford’s, GM’s, and Ram’s, will have a “frunk,” or front trunk, for storage. Startup EV truck maker Rivian also has a frunk in it’s R1T pickup, but it’s more of a hole into which things can be placed from above rather than being open from the front as in the other trucks.

Stellantis did not provide any specifications for the new electric truck such as power, driving range or other capabilities. The commercial played on the idea of disappointing range and towing abilities of electric trucks. Stellantis chief executive Stellantis executives have said in the past that the Ram electric truck would be available in a version with an on-board “range extender,” a gas-powered engine that would generate electricity for longer drives so the truck wouldn’t have to stop to recharge.

Executives, including Stellantis chief executive Carlos Tavares, have also said that the Ram Rev will exceed other trucks on the market in its capabilities and range when it comes onto the market. For now, Stellantis spokesperson Todd Goyer declined to provide any further information on the Ram Rev beyond what’s currently available.