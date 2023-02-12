Anita Anand SCREENGRAB CTV February 11 2023
Canadian defense minister describes object that was shot down by NORAD
Start your week smart: Unidentified objects, Earthquake, Iran, Cyclone, Ukraine

By Andrew Torgan, CNN
Updated 10:45 AM EST, Sun February 12, 2023
CNN  — 

It’s Super Bowl Sunday, and it’s shaping up to be a day of firsts: the first Super Bowl to feature two Black starting quarterbacks, the first mother to have two sons play against each other in the Super Bowl, and the first pregame flyover to be performed by an all-women crew. Here’s what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

The weekend that was

• An unidentified object was shot down over northern Canada on Saturday, marking the third time in a week that US fighter jets have taken down objects in North American airspace.

• More than 28,000 people have been killed and tens of thousands injured after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Turkey and Syria.

• Anti-government hackers briefly interrupted a televised speech by Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi as the Islamic Republic marked the 44th anniversary of the Iranian revolution on Saturday.  

• Schools across Auckland, New Zealand, will close Monday as the island nation’s largest city braces for the arrival of Cyclone Gabrielle, CNN affiliate Radio New Zealand reported Sunday.

• At least one person was injured after a Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian region of Kharkiv late Saturday.

The week ahead

Tuesday

NATO defense ministers are scheduled to begin a two-day meeting in Brussels amid the backdrop of the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria and the ongoing war in Ukraine. Ministers of defense from NATO invitees Finland and Sweden, as well as Ukraine’s defense minister, will be in attendance.  

We’ll also get a key reading of inflation with the announcement of the Consumer Price Index for January. In December, consumer prices increased by 0.1%, according to a revision from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released on Friday. The original estimate showed a decline of 0.1%.

And speaking of inflation … February 14 is Valentine’s Day, aka the day that a $20 bouquet of roses goes for $100 and swanky dinner reservations are harder to get than Taylor Swift tickets. (Quick tip: If you plan on popping the question, consider having dinner at the nearest Cracker Barrel.)

Wednesday

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is expected to announce in Charleston that she’s running for president, according to a person familiar with her plans. Haley would be the second big-name Republican to jump into the 2024 presidential race, with former President Donald Trump launching his bid last fall.

And one of President Joe Biden’s top cybersecurity advisers, National Cyber Director Chris Inglis, will retire as the Biden administration continues to face a host of foreign hacking threats and officials urge, and sometimes compel, US companies to tighten their defenses.

Friday

The Rio Carnival, the world’s biggest Carnival held annually in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, returns to the streets after a two-year pandemic hiatus. About 80,000 tourists are expected to join in the festivities.

One Thing: Journey to the quake zone

CNN International anchor Becky Anderson joins this week’s “One Thing” podcast to discuss her trip to southern Turkey to cover last week’s devastating earthquake on board a humanitarian aid flight. We look at the dire conditions survivors are now facing and examine why geopolitics make relief efforts more complicated across the border in Syria. Listen here for more

Photos of the week

Rescue workers carry Vacit Amuri, a 3-year-old girl who was found alive in the rubble of a collapsed building, in Kahramanmaraş, Turkey, on Tuesday, February 7.
Emin Ozmen/The New York Times/Redux
LeBron James shoots a fadeaway jumper <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/07/sport/lebron-james-breaks-nba-scoring-record-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer</a> on Tuesday, February 7. James broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record of 38,387 points. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/08/sport/gallery/lebron-james/index.html" target="_blank">See more photos from James' historic career</a>.
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE/Getty Images
The remnants of a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon drift above the Atlantic Ocean after <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/04/politics/china-spy-balloon-us-latest/index.html" target="_blank">US fighter jets shot the balloon</a> just off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday, February 4. The spy balloon was first spotted in the sky over Montana last week. It traveled across the middle of the country before it exited the continental United States on Saturday.
Chad Fish/AP
Beyoncé accepts the Grammy Award for best dance/electronic music album ("Renaissance") on Sunday, February 5. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/05/entertainment/gallery/2023-grammy-awards-photos/index.html" target="_blank">It was her record-breaking 32nd Grammy win</a>. "I'm trying not to be too emotional," she said while accepting the award. "I'm trying to just receive this night."
Francis Specker/CBS
US President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, February 7. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/07/politics/takeaways-biden-state-of-the-union-address/index.html" target="_blank">His message was one of unadulterated optimism</a> — even in the face of open hostility from some House Republicans.
Jacquelyn Martin/Pool/Reuters
A yellow-vented bulbul eats a worm off a plant near Malacca, Malaysia, on Tuesday, February 7.
Vincent Thian/AP
Marquette's Jordan King celebrates with fans after her team defeated Connecticut in a college basketball game on Wednesday, February 8.
Patrick McDermott/Getty Images
Smoke billows from a port in Iskenderun, Turkey, as emergency workers continue rescue efforts in the city on Tuesday, February 7. A fire broke out at the port in the aftermath of <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/06/world/gallery/earthquake-turkey-syria-2023/index.html" target="_blank">Monday's massive earthquake</a>.
Burak Kara/Getty Images
Britain's King Charles III, left, welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to London's Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, February 8. Zelensky <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/08/europe/zelensky-visit-uk-intl-gbr/index.html" target="_blank">made a surprise visit to the UK</a> and gave a speech to the joint houses of Parliament. In his speech, he made a direct plea for more heavy weaponry, including fighter jets, as his country continues to fight off Russian invaders.
Aaron Chown/Pool/AFP/Getty Images
A masked reveler takes part in the Venice carnival in Venice, Italy, on Sunday, February 5.
Remo Casilli/Reuters
Dancers in Canincunca, Peru, perform the Meztiza Coyacha traditional dance during celebrations of the Purified Virgin of Canincunca on Saturday, February 4.
Rodrigo Abd/AP
Harry Styles accepts a Grammy Award during <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2023/02/05/entertainment/gallery/2023-grammy-awards-photos/index.html" target="_blank">the show in Los Angeles</a> on Sunday, February 5. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/05/entertainment/the-grammy-awards-2023/index.html" target="_blank">Styles won the Grammy for album of the year</a> ("Harry's House") at the end of the show. "I've been so, so inspired by every artist in this category with me at a lot of different times in my life," Styles said. "I think — like on nights like tonight — it's obviously so important for us to remember that there is no such thing as best in music."
Francis Specker/CBS/Getty Images
Surfer Caitlin Simmers competes in the Billabong Pro Pipeline event in Oahu, Hawaii, on Thursday, February 2.
Brent Bielmann/World Surf League/Getty Images
Opal Lee, who worked to help make Juneteenth a federally recognized holiday, stands with Texas state Sen. Royce West, left, as <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/09/us/opal-lee-texas-portrait-reaj/index.html" target="_blank">her portrait is unveiled at the state Capitol</a> in Austin on Wednesday, February 8. It's the first new portrait to be hung in the state Senate chamber in more than 40 years.
Eric Gay/AP
Ted Potter Jr. plays a shot out of the bunker during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Sunday, February 5. The tournament was held at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California.
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Protesters set a fire in Donges, France, blocking a road in front of the Total Energies refinery on Wednesday, February 8. Many of France's largest unions have been protesting <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/01/18/intl_business/france-pension-protests/index.html" target="_blank">radical reforms to the country's pension system</a> that, if implemented, would require most people in France to work two years longer before retirement.
Loic Venance/AFP/Getty Images
Lyubov Stepanova, a 71-year-old who lives in the basement of her apartment building with about 20 other people, looks at a stove amid the sounds and vibrations of Russian shelling in Avdiivka, Ukraine, on Wednesday, February 8.
Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images
A baby girl who was <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/06/world/gallery/earthquake-turkey-syria-2023/index.html" target="_blank">reportedly rescued from the rubble of her family's earthquake-damaged home</a> receives treatment at a hospital in Afrin, Syria, on Tuesday, February 7. Her umbilical cord was still attached to her mother when she was found, <a href="https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20230207-syria-newborn-pulled-alive-from-quake-rubble" target="_blank" target="_blank">a relative told Agence France-Presse</a>. Her mother is believed to have died after giving birth.
Ghaith Alsayed/AP
A firefighter works in Santa Juana, Chile, on Wednesday, February 8. At least 22 people have died in connection with <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/04/world/chile-wildfires-death-toll/index.html" target="_blank">widespread forest fires</a> in south-central Chile, according to government officials.
Javier Torres/AFP/Getty Images
US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene gives a thumbs-down and yells at President Joe Biden during his State of the Union address on Tuesday, February 7. Republicans in the House chamber <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/08/politics/republicans-interrupt-biden-state-of-the-union/index.html" target="_blank">repeatedly heckled Biden during his speech</a>, ignoring the occasional shushes from House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images
US sailors <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/09/politics/spy-balloon-technology/index.html" target="_blank">recover the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon</a> that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Sunday, February 5. The debris was taken to an FBI laboratory in Quantico, Virginia, for analysis.
Petty Officer 1st Class Tyler Thompson/U.S. Navy/Getty Images
Actor Joel McHale and a snake attend the Los Angeles premiere of his new show "Animal Control" on Tuesday, February 7.
Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images
A plume of smoke rises from a Norfolk Southern train that derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, on Friday, February 3. The train was carrying hazardous materials, including the toxic chemical vinyl chloride, and <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/08/us/east-palestine-ohio-train-derailment-fire-wednesday/index.html" target="_blank">the wreckage burned for days</a>.
Gene J. Puskar/AP
Soldiers carry the coffin of Eduard Strauss, a Ukrainian serviceman who died in combat, during a farewell ceremony in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday, February 6.
Daniel Cole/AP
The full moon sets behind mountains, including the twin peaks of Les Jumelles, near Aigle, Switzerland, on Monday, February 6.
Anthony Anex/Keystone/AP
Rodney and RowVaughn Wells, the parents of Tyre Nichols, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/politics/live-news/biden-state-of-the-union-2023/h_62d0e40ab71678f9d6252ec947b0a3b7" target="_blank">receive a standing ovation</a> after being acknowledged by US President Joe Biden during his State of the Union address on Tuesday, February 7. Nichols, 29, died last month, three days after he was beaten by Memphis police following a traffic stop. Five former officers <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/01/26/us/tyre-nichols-memphis-thursday/index.html" target="_blank">have been charged with second-degree murder</a>.
Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images
A pelican dives for fish near Tulum, Mexico, on Monday, February 6.
David Gannon/AFP/Getty Images
LeBron James, right, shakes hands with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar after <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/07/sport/lebron-james-breaks-nba-scoring-record-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">breaking the NBA's all-time scoring record</a> on Tuesday, February 7.
Ashley Landis/AP
A bird pulled from rubble in Hatay, Turkey, is given water on Thursday, February 9. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/06/world/gallery/earthquake-turkey-syria-2023/index.html" target="_blank">See more photos from the devastating earthquake</a>.
Cemal Yurttas/dia images/Getty Images
Fog surrounds the Straitsmouth Island Light Station in Rockport, Massachusetts, on Saturday, February 4.
Brian Snyder/Reuters
Musical legends Smokey Robinson, left, and Berry Gordy embrace each other as they are recognized as MusiCares' Persons of the Year on Friday, February 3. MusiCares is the philanthropic arm of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences.
Lester Cohen/Getty Images
From left, French cyclists Benjamin Thomas, Thomas Denis, Corentin Ermenault and Adrien Garel compete at the Track Elite European Championships on Wednesday, February 8.
Sebastien Bozon/AFP/Getty Images
An ox stands amid burned trees in Santa Juana, Chile, on Sunday, February 5. <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2023/02/02/world/gallery/photos-this-week-january-26-february-2/index.html" target="_blank">See last week in 32 photos</a>.
Matias Delacroix/AP
What’s happening in entertainment

In theaters

Paul Rudd is back for another turn as the small, regular and supersized superhero Ant-Man, along with Evangeline Lilly as his partner, the Wasp. “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” the 31st entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, arrives in theaters on Friday. Be sure to look for a familiar yet unexpected face in the trailer. 

What’s happening in sports

Super Bowl LVII

Some people watch just for the commercials. Others only care about the Halftime Show. And a few apparently tune in to watch the game. Whichever category you fall into, pregame coverage begins hours before the actual kickoff tonight at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Puppy Bowl XIX

The 19th annual Puppy Bowl will air simultaneously on Animal Planet, Discovery Channel, and TBS, as well as stream on discovery+ and HBO Max today at 2 p.m. ET. This year’s matchup features more than 100 puppies from 67 shelters and rescue groups divided into Team Ruff and Team Fluff – all vying to take home the coveted “Lombarky” Trophy. The real point, of course, is to get every player on the field adopted into forever homes while promoting shelter and foster pet awareness. And for that, the Puppy Bowl sports a perfect 19-0 record. (CNN, Animal Planet, Discovery Channel, TBS, discovery+ and HBO Max are all owned by the same parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.)

Phoenix Open

Arizona is the place to be this weekend for sports fans. The WM Phoenix Open – hands down the rowdiest golf tournament on the PGA Tour – wraps up later today. Scottie Scheffler, the defending champion, begins the day with a two-shot lead at 13 under par. The tournament is being played about a 30-mile drive from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, the site of Super Bowl LVII. So, theoretically, you could watch the final putt drop on 18 and still make it in time for kickoff!

Quiz time!

Looking for a challenge? Take CNN’s weekly news quiz here to see how much you remember from the week that was! So far, 53% of fellow quiz fans have gotten eight or more questions right. How will you fare?

Play me off

‘Addicted to Love’

You’re gonna have to face it … Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. Let’s set the proper mood with Robert Palmer and one of the most iconic music videos of the ’80s. (Click here to view)

