NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes leads Kansas City Chiefs to 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in classic Super Bowl

By Steve Almasy, CNN
Updated 10:37 PM EST, Sun February 12, 2023
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12.
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Confetti falls after the final whistle.
Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts scores a two-point conversion to tie the game at 35-35 in the fourth quarter. Hurts finished the game with three rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown.
Abbie Parr/AP
Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore runs in for a touchdown that gave Kansas City a 34-27 lead in the fourth quarter.
David J. Phillip/AP
Mahomes celebrates with wide receiver Kadarius Toney after they connected on a 5-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. After the extra point, the Chiefs had their first lead of the game, 28-27.
Sam Lutz/Kansas City Chiefs/AP
Toney eases into the end zone on his touchdown.
Sarah Stier/Getty Images
Hurts hands off to running back Kenneth Gainwell in the second half.
David J. Phillip/AP
Mahomes is hit by Jordan Davis on a pass play in the third quarter.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
An Eagles fan watches the game in the second half.
Matt Slocum/AP
Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco runs for a 1-yard touchdown on the opening drive of the second half.
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert pulls in a pass late in the first half. Philadelphia led 24-14 at halftime.
Charlie Riedel/AP
Mahomes reacts on the bench after he appeared to aggravate an ankle injury near the end of the first half. He came back, however, for the start of the second half.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Mahomes was in pain after this tackle by T.J. Edwards.
Patrick Breen/The Republic/USA Today Sports/Reuters
Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith tries to bring in a pass late in the first half. The officials reviewed the play and ruled that it was not a catch.
Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports/Reuters
Hurts runs for a 4-yard touchdown in the second quarter. It was Hurts' second rushing touchdown of the first half, and the Eagles led 21-14 after the extra point.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (No. 32) chases down a Hurts fumble, which he ran back for a 36-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
Rob Carr/Getty Images
Hurts throws a pass in the second quarter.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown catches a 45-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the second quarter.
Brian Snyder/Reuters
Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker missed a 42-yard field goal attempt in the first half. It bounced off the left upright.
Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images
Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo is seen in the second quarter.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce catches an 18-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter. After the extra point, the game was tied 7-7.
Abbie Parr/AP
Kelce celebrates with JuJu Smith-Schuster after the touchdown.
Sarah Stier/Getty Images
Fans watch the action during the first quarter.
Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images
Mahomes rolls out of the pocket on his team's opening drive.
Rob Carr/Getty Images
Hurts scores on a quarterback sneak to give the Eagles an early lead.
Ross D. Franklin/AP
US Navy jets fly over State Farm Stadium before the start of the game. For the first time ever, the ceremonial act <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/10/sport/all-women-flyover-super-bowl-lvii-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">was performed by an all-women crew</a>.
Ashley Landis/AP
Donna Kelce, the mother of Travis and Jason Kelce, wears a jacket showing support for both of her sons' teams.
Steve Luciano/AP
The Chiefs take the field before the game.
Rob Carr/Getty Images
Mahomes gets fired up before the game.
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
Buffalo Bills safety <a href="https://www.cnn.com/sport/live-news/super-bowl-2023-eagles-chiefs/h_661f811ba793267fc2cbdba335e878f9" target="_blank">Damar Hamlin</a> walks on the sidelines before kickoff. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field during a game against Cincinnati on January 2.
Mark J. Rebilas/USA Today Sports/Reuters
The Eagles take the field.
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
An Eagles fan with a cheesesteak hat gestures at the camera during pregame warmups.
Matt Slocum/AP
Sheryl Lee Ralph performs "Lift Every Voice and Sing" before the game.
Rob Carr/Getty Images
Fans watch teams warm up for the game.
Seth Wenig/AP
Hurts runs onto the field for warmups.
Matt Slocum/AP
Chiefs fans in Kansas City gather before a Super Bowl watch party in the Power and Light entertainment district.
Colin E. Braley/AP
The best photos from the 2023 Super Bowl
CNN  — 

The Kansas City Chiefs have won their second Super Bowl in the past four seasons, downing the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes appeared to overcome re-aggravating his ankle injury in the first half, rallying the Chiefs in the second to a victory that puts the team in a “dynasty” conversation.

The Chiefs also won the Super Bowl in 2020 and reached the title game in 2021.

Mahomes threw three touchdown passes to three receivers, Isiah Pacheco ran for one score and linebacker Nick Bolton scored on a fumble return. Kicker Harrison Butker made the winning 27-yard field goal with 8 seconds remaining.

Here are some of the highlights from the biggest day in US sports.

Mahomes plays through pain

While the rest of the audience was loving Rihanna’s halftime performance, Kansas City fans were sweating it out.

Mahomes, who suffered a high ankle sprain on his right leg against the Jacksonville Jaguars on January 21, appeared to hurt the same ankle late in the first half. With just more than 90 seconds left in the half, Mahomes was scrambling on third down and 15 when linebacker TJ Edwards tackled him around his ankles. Mahomes stayed down for an uncomfortably long time after the tackle for Chiefs fans.

Mahomes hopped to the sideline, winced in pain on the bench and at one point, briefly put his head on the shoulder of a staff member. The Chiefs didn’t return to the field in the half.

Patrick Mahomescame up limping after he was tackled in the second quarter by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker TJ Edwards.
Patrick Breen/The Republic/USA Today Sports/Reuters

The 27-year-old quarterback didn’t look too hurt, though, when he ran off the field at halftime.

At halftime, Mahomes was 8-of-13 passing for 89 yards and had two rushes for 11 yards.

The youngest quarterback to ever start three Super Bowls made Chiefs fans feel a lot better on the first drive of the second half, leading his side on a touchdown drive that included a key 14-yard-run.

On the game-winning drive, Mahomes had another vital rush for 26 yards that put the winners in field-goal position. Television replays showed Mahomes wincing as he got up to head back to the huddle.

