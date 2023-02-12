The best photos from the 2023 Super Bowl

The best photos from the 2023 Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12. The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35.

By Will Lanzoni and Kyle Almond, CNN

For the second time in four years, the Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions.

The Chiefs, led by star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday. Harrison Butker kicked a 27-yard field goal with eight seconds left to all but cinch the victory.

Things looked bleak for the Chiefs at halftime, as they trailed 24-14 and Mahomes appeared to aggravate an ankle injury. But Mahomes came back strong in the second half, and the Chiefs' offense — the best in the NFL this season — delivered down the stretch.

Mahomes, who threw for three touchdowns and 182 yards, was named the game's Most Valuable Player. He was also named the league's MVP on Thursday.