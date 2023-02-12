More than 33,000 people have died across Turkey and Syria since a devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck on Monday, with tens of thousands more left injured and homeless.
The latest figures show that 33,181 have died across both countries.
The death toll in Turkey has climbed to 29,605, Turkish Emergency Coordination Center SAKOM said Sunday.
In Syria, the total number of deaths stands at 3,576, including 2,168 in rebel-held areas in the northwest, according to the “White Helmets” civil defense group, and 1,408 deaths in government-controlled parts of Syria, according to Syrian state media citing the health ministry on Saturday.
The White Helmets, who announced the end of their search and rescue operations on Friday, told CNN on Saturday that the total number of dead was expected to rise much higher.