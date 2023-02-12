Jerusalem CNN —

Israeli forces raided the West Bank city of Jenin on Sunday, killing a 14-year-old boy, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said. Qusai Radwan Waked was shot in the abdomen, the ministry said.

The target of the raid was Jibril Zubeidi, who was detained, Israeli and Palestinian authorities said.

In a joint statement, the Israel Defense Forces, Border Police and Israel Security Agency said that during the raid, “armed individuals fired at the forces who responded back with live fire… Furthermore, suspects hurled explosive devices and rocks at the forces.

“We are aware of the reports regarding a number of armed individuals who got injured during the exchange of fire,” the Israeli statement said.

A video from Jenin on Sunday showed what appeared to be at least seven Israeli military vehicles entering the city, and another showed smoke rising from behind a multi-story building. Locals said the Israeli forces had used a smoke bomb during the raid.

Zubeidi was suspected of “terrorist activity against security forces and planning attacks,” as well as involvement in the brief seizure of the body of an Israeli Druze man who was killed in a car accident in the West Bank in November, the Israelis said.

The body of the man, Tiran Ferro, was taken from a hospital in Jenin by gunmen demanding the return of the bodies of Palestinians killed by Israelis. The gunmen handed the body over to Palestinian Authority security officials the following day. The IDF said there had been no negotiations and no exchange for Ferro’s remains.

Zubeidi had previously served 11 years in an Israeli prison, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA said. One of his brothers, Dawoud, was killed by Israeli forces last year, while another, Zakariya, is a Fatah official also imprisoned in Israel.