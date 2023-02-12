CNN —

The newest trailer for the highly anticipated DC superhero film “The Flash” is finally here.

The trailer made its grand debut during the 2023 Super Bowl featuring some major characters – and one big character reveal. (CNN and DC are both part of the same parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.)

Titular star Ezra Miller, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, stars as Barry Allen and is first seen in the trailer in their Flash costume.

“Batman” star Michael Keaton’s voice can be heard saying, “You can go anywhere. Another timeline, another universe. So why do you want to stay and fight to save this one?”

“Because this is the one where my mom lives,” Miller replies. The new film is loosely based on “The Flashpoint Paradox” comic book series and animated series. It marks DC’s foray into the idea of a multiverse, a plot construct heavily used by the MCU in films like “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”

The trailer is also the first full glimpse at Keaton’s return as Batman, when he appeared in his iconic long-eared Batsuit toward the middle of the trailer. In a thrilling sequence, “Batman” composer Danny Elfman’s iconic music is heard as Keaton’s gothic superhero swoops down to topple villains.

Keaton’s return as Batman marks the first time in 30 years he’s donned the Batsuit on screen, the last time being in 1992 for Tim Burton’s “Batman Returns” costarring Michelle Pfeiffer.

Another Batman, Ben Affleck, is also featured in the trailer looking clean shaven and sporting more of a Bruce Wayne look. Affleck first starred as Batman in Zack Snyder’s 2016 film “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” and went on to appear in “Justice League” and “Suicide Squad” installments as the Caped Crusader.

In another big reveal, the trailer provides the first official look at actor Sasha Calle as Kara Zor-El, who will portray Supergirl in DC’s superhero film universe.

“The Flash” will zoom into theaters on June 16, 2023.