February 13, 2023

Today on CNN 10, we’re highlighting an all-black battalion of the Women’s Army Corps unit that sorted millions of pieces of mail during World War II. Their motto: “No mail, low morale” and they cleared the six-month backlog of mail in just three months. Then, up next a new study shows the world is producing a record amount of single-use plastic waste. We’ll hear from a team in Los Angeles that is using a barge to capture floating trash in waterways before it reaches the ocean.

