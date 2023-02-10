CNN —

Jeremy Renner is feeling hopeful.

The actor took to Instagram to post a photo of his Lake Tahoe home, surrounded by massive piles of snow, with a cleared path to his front door.

“This melt brings HOPE … And a new entrance into my house it seems … Right in the front !?!?,” Renner wrote on his Instagram stories.

From Jeremy Rennter

It’s the first Instagram post since Renner revealed recently that he broke over 30 bones in his snowplow accident at his home, earlier this month.

The Marvel star had been hospitalized for two weeks after he was injured by a snowplow while clearing a driveway near his Nevada home, leaving him with “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries,” his publicist previously told CNN.

During his lengthy hospital stay, Renner underwent two surgeries and was treated in the intensive care unit.

A 911 call log obtained by CNN says Renner was “completely crushed under a large snowcat [vehicle]” and that he has “extreme [difficulty] breathing.” It goes on to read that, “the right side of his chest is collapsed – upper torso is crushed.”