Burt Bacharach: Songs you may not know he wrote

Lisa Respers France
By Lisa Respers France, CNN
Published 11:14 AM EST, Fri February 10, 2023
Burt Bacharach in 1972.
Pictorial Press Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo
Bacharach and Dionne Warwick record a song in London in 1964. Many of Bacharach's songs — "Say a Little Prayer," "Walk on By," "Do You Know the Way to San Jose" — became hits for Warwick, one of the biggest-selling female vocalists of the 1960s.
Mirrorpix/Getty Images
Bacharach and actress-singer Marlene Dietrich arrive for the Edinburgh Festival in Scotland in 1965.
Scotsman/Zuma Press
Bacharach and his second wife, actress Angie Dickinson, are seen during their honeymoon in Italy in 1965.
AP
Bacharach appears on TV with the Breakaways in 1965.
ED/Granada/Camera Press/Redux
Bacharach and Dickinson take home their baby daughter Nikki in 1966.
AP
Bacharach plays the piano at the first rehearsal of his first Broadway musical, "Promises, Promises" in 1968. Joining Bacharach, from left, are actors Jerry Orbach and Jill O'Hara, director Robert Moore, author Neil Simon, producer David Merrick and actor Edward Winter.
Robert Wands/AP
Bacharach hugs Warwick at a hotel in New York in 1968.
Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images
Bacharach plays with host Andy Williams for Williams' "Kaleidoscope Company" TV special in 1968.
Gary Null/NBC/Getty Images
From left, Bacharach, actress-singer Pearl Bailey and songwriter Hal David attend the Cue Awards in 1969. Bacharach and David teamed up to churn out many of the era's catchiest songs. Bacharach would compose the music and David would write the lyrics.
Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images
Bacharach poses in 1969 for an episode of the "Kraft Music Hall" TV series.
Herb Ball/NBC/Getty Images
Bacharach, Dickinson and their daughter Nikki sit around the swimming pool of their Hollywood home in 1969.
Bettmann Archive/Getty Images
Bacharach accepts the Academy Award for best original score in 1970. He composed the score for "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid."
AP
Bacharach and David, circa 1970.
Charlie Gillett Collection/Redferns/Getty Images
Bacharach and Warwick work together in 1971.
Gilles Petard/Redferns/Getty Images
Actor Rex Harrison and Bacharach, right, appear on the TV special "Burt Bacharach: Close to You" in 1972.
Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images
Bacharach jams with Stevie Wonder in 1973.
Historic Collection/Alamy Stock Photo
Bacharach and Dickinson watch their daughter Nikki play the piano in 1974. Bacharach and Dickinson divorced in 1980.
John Olson/The Chronicle Collection/Getty Images
Bacharach and his third wife, lyricist Carole Bayer Sager, hold Grammys they won for the hit song "That's What Friends Are For" in 1987. The charity collaboration between Warwick, Elton John, Gladys Knight and Wonder topped the charts in 1986 and raised millions for AIDS research.
CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images
Bacharach plays with Warwick and Whitney Houston in 1990.
DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection//Shutterstock
Bacharach, center, appears on "The Tonight Show" with Jay Leno in 2000. At left is fellow guest Lyle Lovett.
Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal/Getty Images
Bacharach — along with his fourth wife, Jane Hansen, and their children, Oliver and Raleigh — appear in New York with David and his wife, Eunice, for the opening night of "The Look of Love: The Songs of Burt Bacharach and Hal David" in 2003.
Bruce Glikas/Getty Images
Bacharach performs with Ronald Isley at a record release party in New York in 2003.
RJ Capak/WireImage/Getty Images
Bacharach listens while jazz pianist Marian McPartland plays a tune during a radio taping in 2004.
Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
Warwick greets Bacharach after she performed an all-star medley with "American Idol" finalists in 2006.
Kevork Djansezian/AP
Bacharach stands on stage with his children Raleigh and Oliver after winning a Grammy for best pop instrumental album in 2006.
Chris Pizzello/Reuters
Bacharach performs with Adele and the BBC Concert Orchestra in London in 2008.
Yui Mok/PA WireAP
Bacharach, third from left, takes a bow on the opening night of the Broadway musical "Promises, Promises" in 2010. With him, from left, are Kristin Chenoweth, Simon, Sean Hayes, David, Rob Ashford and Tony Goldwyn.
Walter McBride/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
President Barack Obama applauds Bacharach after he and David were awarded the Gershwin Prize for Popular Song in 2012.
Kevin Dietsch/Pool/Getty Images
Bacharach poses for a portrait in 2013.
Scott Gries/Invision/AP
Bacharach walks off stage after performing at a jazz festival in Rotterdam, Netherlands, in 2019.
Paul Bergen/Redferns/Getty Images
In pictures: Legendary songwriter Burt Bacharach
CNN  — 

Burt Bacharach has one of the most impressive songbooks in the history of the music industry.

And while he is incredibly well known for hits like “Walk on By” by Dionne Warwick and “I Say A Little Prayer,” which was first recorded by Warwick and then covered by Aretha Franklin (both songs he co-wrote with Hal David), there are a few other songs that may not be as well known.

Here are just a few of the tunes that helped to make Bacharach one of the most accomplished songwriters of our time.

“On My Own” by Patti LaBelle featuring Michael McDonald

Patti LaBelle and Michael McDonald attend B'nai B'rth Honors Gala on June 25, 1986 at the Sheraton Center in New York City.
Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

This song which tells the tale of a couple post a heartbreaking split, was a smash after it was released in 1986.

The music video was peak ’80s, featuring LaBelle with big hair, a big fur coat and her even bigger voice. McDonald’s distinctive, souldful voice which helped shoot his group The Doobie Brothers to success.

Bacharach co-wrote the song with his former wife, Carole Bayer Sager.

“Mexican Divorce” by The Drifters

The Drifters (L-R) Gene Pearson, Johnny Terry, Johnny Moore, Charlie Thomas and Rudy Lewis pose for a portrait in 1963 in New York City, New York.
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Released in 1962 when divorce was not as common as it is now, the song, which Bacharach co-wrote with Bob Hilliard, ended up being a B-side single.

While it may not be one of his most famous songs, it was consequential in that it was during the recording session he met a young backup singer named Dionne Warwick.

“I Still Have That Other Girl” by Elvis Costello

Burt Bacharach and Elvis Costello perform on stage at the Royal Festival Hall, London, United Kingdom, October 1998.
Martyn Goodacre/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

This one is both critically acclaimed and beloved. It won a Grammy in 1999 for Costello and Bacharach for best pop collaboration with vocals.

The song was a part of the 1998 collaborative album between the two of them, titled “Painted from Memory.” It later went on to be part of the soundtrack for the 1999 film, “Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me.”

