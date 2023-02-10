This weekend, you’ll find a deal on our favorite Waterpik, discounted Rumpl blankets and savings on an Aerogarden. All that and more below.

Solo Stove Mesa XL $120 $105 at Solo Stove Solo Stove On Thursday, Solo Stove dropped the latest addition to its line of beloved fire pits: the Mesa XL, a bigger (but not too big) version of the Mesa tabletop fire pit, which we’ve already tried and loved. Still smokeless and portable, the Mesa XL disperses more heat and has a longer burn time than the original Mesa while still fitting comfortably on tabletops. And through Feb. 19, you can snag it at a special launch price of just $105.

Rumpl Blankets $84 From $50 at Nordstrom Rumpl Versatile and machine-washable, Rumpl blankets are durable enough for the outdoors yet cozy enough for the couch. Our editors ran the Original Puffy Blanket through a gauntlet of tests and found that it held up, and we love that Rumpl’s products are made from sustainable post-consumer materials. Right now, a range of Rumpl blankets are on sale at Nordstrom, so snag one (or a few) for your next outdoor gathering.

Best Tested Waterpik Ion Water Flosser $100 $80 at Amazon Amazon A water flosser is an effective alternative to string floss, jetting a stream of water at your teeth to remove up to 99.9% of plaque. While you might be reluctant to add another tool to your bathroom, this one is our pick for best water flosser. It’s compact and cordless, but has a huge reservoir, meaning oral health doesn’t have to be a major annoyance. This discount is the best we’ve seen since Black Friday, so buy now — your dentist (and teeth) will thank you.

Lowest Price Amazon Kindle $100 $75 at Amazon Amazon Get lost in a good book when you pick up an Amazon Kindle Paperwhite, on sale for as low as $75, down from its usual $100 price tag — the lowest price for this device that we’ve seen. This Kindle model was new for 2022 and comes with three months of Kindle Unlimited. Plus, it’s got a glare-free screen that reads just like paper and adjustable brightness levels to make reading indoors or outdoors completely feasible.

Aerogarden Harvest $165 $70 with code GETGROWING10 at Aerogarden Amazon Who says you can’t start your own herb garden in winter? With this deal on the AeroGarden Harvest, you can get growing no matter what the weather’s like outside. It’s available now for just $70 when you use code GETGROWING10 at checkout.

More deals to shop

• Open Spaces’ chic storage has gone viral, and now you can save on a bunch of storage bins from the brand at Nordstrom.

• Don’t loaf around: The Zojirushi Virtuoso Plus Breadmaker, our pick for best bread machine, is on sale for the lowest price we’ve seen since Black Friday.

• Save $100 on the Vitamix A2300 Ascent Series Blender at Amazon, and start whipping up smoothies, soups and more for less.

• If your home is in need of some new furniture, Burrow’s Presidents Day sale is where you should start your search — you can save up to $1,000 right now.

• No more crying over chopped onion with this Mueller Pro Chopper, now at its lowest price ever when you clip the $5 off coupon.

• Right now at Society6, take up to 40% off wall art, home decor and everything else, all while supporting artists.

• Keep an extra eye on your home with savings on refurbished Ring Security Cameras at Woot!.

• Stock up on Nespresso pods while they’re on sale, and get your caffeine fix for less.

• Or, if a French press is more your speed, snag this one from Bodum for the lowest price we’ve seen in over a year.

• Spring cleaning time is almost here; make sure you’re prepared with storage and organization from Honey-Can-Do, now on sale at Woot!.

Deals you may have missed

Yana Sleep 25% off sitewide with code CNN25 Yana If you toss and turn for hours trying to find a comfortable sleeping position, you’ll love Yana Sleep’s marquee product, the 360° Body Pillow. With customizable fill and 360-degree wrap-around comfort, this pillow keeps you snug all night (and day). There are tons of ways you can bend, twist and orient the pillow for maximum support, whether you’re reading in bed, cuddling with a pet or getting some much-needed zzz's.

ThirdLove 24/7 Bra Bundle $144 $99 for 2 bras at ThirdLove ThirdLove 24/7 Bra Holiday Limited Edition Kit ThirdLove It’s rare to find a bra you can tolerate, let alone one that’s legitimately comfortable. With nearly 55,000 reviews and a solid 4.5-star ranking, Thirdlove’s bestselling bra is available in a wide range of sizes and eight colors. Stats aside, what makes this bra unique is the second-skin fit, incredibly soft micro jersey, ultra-thin memory foam cups and beautiful design. Now through Feb. 13, you can get two for just $99.

Lowest Price Loftie Smart Alarm Clock $149 $100 at Nordstrom Loftie Loftie Right now at Nordstrom, you’ll find the lowest price yet on a nightstand essential we love. The Loftie Smart Alarm Clock aims to help you wake up and wind down naturally and mindfully. offering guided meditations, sound baths and more.