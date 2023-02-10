Super Bowl Downy
New York CNN  — 

Watching Super Bowl LVII in person will be cheaper than last year’s game, but it will still cost you thousands of dollars.

StubHub said that the average price customers are paying for a ticket Thursday was $6,800. The cheapest seats to Sunday’s match up between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are selling at about $3,200 apiece.

Overall prices for the big game in Glendale, Arizona are trending down with prices dropping each day. In fact, StubHub said that ticket prices have dropped more than 10% since the teams were decided on February 12.

Attending this year’s game is costing fans substantially less than last year’s match up between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams at LA’s SoFi Stadium. That’s to be expected, since the home team was playing in their own city and the country’s second-largest metropolitan area. Tickets were averaging nearly $10,000 each, according to StubHub.

SeatGeek, another ticket selling website, shows ticket prices for Sunday’s game slowly declining and were averaging about $6,500 on Thursday. The most expensive ticket on its website costs $30,000 and is located near the field; the cheapest is $4,200.

At an average of $445 per night, however, hotel prices in the Phoenix area will be relatively expensive, making it the second-highest level for a Super Bowl week, according to STR, a hospitality analytics firm that tracks prices. The most expensive Super Bowl was in 2016 in San Francisco when rooms averaged $451 per night.

In addition to the Super Bowl, the city is also hosting a PGA event that features golf’s biggest players, including Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth. Those two events on the same weekend puts the local hotel occupancy rate to 94%, the firm said. The normal rate for a hotel room is around $160 per night, STR said.