Super Bowl Downy
Watch the 2023 Super Bowl ads
01:17 - Source: CNN Business
Top business news 17 videos
Super Bowl Downy
Watch the 2023 Super Bowl ads
01:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Neel Kashkari CNN interview 0208 SCREENSHOT
Federal Reserve official says he's not forecasting a recession. Here's why
03:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
anika navaroli lead pkg vpx
Twitter whistleblower: Jan. 6 committee failed to hold Twitter accountable
04:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Taylor Swift ticketmaster
'I am the problem. It's me': Senators quote Taylor Swift during Ticketmaster hearing
02:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
raising chickens backyard vpx
Egg prices rose 60 percent in a year. See how some are trying to cut costs
02:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Janet Yellen
Hear Janet Yellen's warning if debt ceiling agreement is not reached
02:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
frankensons thumb
How a food review TikTok saved a struggling restaurant
02:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Senior mature business woman holding paper bill using calculator, old lady managing account finance, calculating money budget tax, planning banking loan debt pension payment sit at home kitchen table.
How the debt ceiling changes may impact you
01:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab invisible house
See inside $18 million 'Invisible House'
00:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
sièges avion bannière
Heathrow CEO says wealthy 'should pay' aviation transition to greener fuels
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
job report
Layoffs are making headlines. What's really going on in the job market
01:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
A shopper checks eggs before he purchases at a grocery store in Glenview, Ill., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Anyone going to buy a dozen eggs these days will have to be ready to pay up because the lingering bird flu outbreak, combined with soaring feed, fuel and labor costs, has led to prices more than doubling over the past year. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Egg prices soar as shortage linked to deadly virus
02:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
abby ehmann iso
'Sober bar' owner says she's struggling to meet unprecedented demands
03:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
empty restaurant
Why small business owners may not feel inflation ease
02:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
MIRAMAR, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 27: In this aerial view, single family homes are shown in a residential neighborhood on October 27, 2022 in Miramar, Florida. The rate on the average 30-year fixed mortgage hit 7.08%, up from 6.94% the week prior, according to Freddie Mac. Mortgage rates surpassed 7% for the first time since April 2002. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Is housing a buyer's market or a seller's market? CEO explains why it's neither
02:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Trump Facebook Employees Debate 02
Facebook could soon reinstate Trump. Two former senior staffers debate the decision
03:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Closeup shot of blue fire from domestic kitchen hob. Gas cooker with burning flames propane gas.
Your questions about a possible gas stove ban, answered
03:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
New York CNN  — 

When you’re the last lone surviving store in any industry, you’ve earned the right to have fun and hype it up. That’s exactly what the only remaining store of the Blockbuster video rental chain is doing, and it’s during the Super Bowl. And it helps if you still have a VCR, of course.

The store in Bend, Oregon has been teasing an upcoming ad on Instagram @blockbusterbend with a post that says, “Is the world coming to an end or is Blockbuster releasing its first commercial in a really, really long time” Yes. See you on 2/12/23.”

Oh, and, in a hint that the world may be coming to an end, cockroaches feature prominently in these posts.

This photo taken on July 26, 2020 shows the interior of the last remaining Blockbuster store, in Bend, Oregon.
This photo taken on July 26, 2020 shows the interior of the last remaining Blockbuster store, in Bend, Oregon.
Andrew Marszal/AFP/Getty Images

Another post instructs how to watch the commercial: “On 2.12.23 visit The Last Blockbuster in Bend, or watch live on our Instagram at halftime.”

If you miss it because, of course, Rihanna, the store is also renting VHS copies of it for $2.

Super Bowl food cost chicken wings guacamole RESTRICTED
andykazie/iStockphoto/Getty Images

Your Super Bowl party won't break the budget this year, but watch out for beer

So what if the ad isn’t in the big leagues, like Budweiser or Coca-Cola with a national spot? For this one store, it’s an attempt at generating buzz, no matter how big or hyperlocal.

And it seems to be working.

The store has been getting lots of calls since the teasers surfaced this week. “Everyone who calls is super excited, and they want to know more,” said Sandi Harding, the store’s general manager, in an interview with CNN Business.

Blockbuster store in Bend, Oregon has created a retro 1990's living room setup for customers to watch its ad on Super Bowl Sunday.
Blockbuster store in Bend, Oregon has created a retro 1990's living room setup for customers to watch its ad on Super Bowl Sunday.
Sandi Harding

“I wanted to do two things with the ad. One was to show that small businesses can also do creative and fun things for Super Bowl, and it’s not just an opportunity for the big companies and their big ads,” she said. “We also want people to remember us, that we are here and our store is exactly the way a Blockbuster store was in the 1990s.”

At one time, Blockbuster operated more than 9,000 stores nationwide renting movies and video games. But the advent of on-demand service like Netflix pushed it out of business.

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona will host the NFL Super Bowl LVII on February 12.
State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona will host the NFL Super Bowl LVII on February 12.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

After the Super Bowl, State Farm stadium will have tons of leftovers. Here's how that food will get to people in need fast

Blockbuster stores fell one by one, with only 10 left in 2017, and then just one.

The location in Bend, Oregon is the only evidence left to prove to GenZers that Blockbuster actually did exist, and it’s how Americans watched movies at home pre-Netflix.

The store regularly uses its status as fun fodder for tens of thousands of its followers on TikTok and Instagram, and it’s been the subject, ironically, of a Netflix documentary about its corporate demise.

Adding a quirky ad during Super Bowl is just par for the course for this holdout from a bygone era.