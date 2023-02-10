What to do when food is recalled
01:01 - Source: CNN
Top business news 17 videos
What to do when food is recalled
01:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Neel Kashkari CNN interview 0208 SCREENSHOT
Federal Reserve official says he's not forecasting a recession. Here's why
03:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
anika navaroli lead pkg vpx
Twitter whistleblower: Jan. 6 committee failed to hold Twitter accountable
04:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Taylor Swift ticketmaster
'I am the problem. It's me': Senators quote Taylor Swift during Ticketmaster hearing
02:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
raising chickens backyard vpx
Egg prices rose 60 percent in a year. See how some are trying to cut costs
02:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Janet Yellen
Hear Janet Yellen's warning if debt ceiling agreement is not reached
02:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
frankensons thumb
How a food review TikTok saved a struggling restaurant
02:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Senior mature business woman holding paper bill using calculator, old lady managing account finance, calculating money budget tax, planning banking loan debt pension payment sit at home kitchen table.
How the debt ceiling changes may impact you
01:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab invisible house
See inside $18 million 'Invisible House'
00:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
sièges avion bannière
Heathrow CEO says wealthy 'should pay' aviation transition to greener fuels
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
job report
Layoffs are making headlines. What's really going on in the job market
01:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
A shopper checks eggs before he purchases at a grocery store in Glenview, Ill., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Anyone going to buy a dozen eggs these days will have to be ready to pay up because the lingering bird flu outbreak, combined with soaring feed, fuel and labor costs, has led to prices more than doubling over the past year. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Egg prices soar as shortage linked to deadly virus
02:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
abby ehmann iso
'Sober bar' owner says she's struggling to meet unprecedented demands
03:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
empty restaurant
Why small business owners may not feel inflation ease
02:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
MIRAMAR, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 27: In this aerial view, single family homes are shown in a residential neighborhood on October 27, 2022 in Miramar, Florida. The rate on the average 30-year fixed mortgage hit 7.08%, up from 6.94% the week prior, according to Freddie Mac. Mortgage rates surpassed 7% for the first time since April 2002. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Is housing a buyer's market or a seller's market? CEO explains why it's neither
02:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Trump Facebook Employees Debate 02
Facebook could soon reinstate Trump. Two former senior staffers debate the decision
03:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Closeup shot of blue fire from domestic kitchen hob. Gas cooker with burning flames propane gas.
Your questions about a possible gas stove ban, answered
03:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
New York CNN  — 

The Consumer Product Safety Commission reiterated its warning about the hazards of some popular Baby Trend-brand strollers and sharply criticized the stroller manufacturer for issuing “a clearly inaccurate statement” about the safety of its products and the agency’s position on them.

On Thursday, the CPSC and Baby Trend warned consumers about a head or neck entrapment risk on the Sit N’ Stand Double and Ultra strollers (model numbers beginning with “SS76” or “SS66”). The statement said a life-threatening injury could happen between the pivoting front canopy and the armrest or seat back.

The joint notice came after the asphyxiation death of a 14-month-old whose neck became trapped between the canopy tube and the armrest of a Baby Trend Sit N’ Stand double stroller. The toddler’s father was nearby but unable to see the armrest and canopy clearly.

A 17-month-old child was also left with neck bruises in a separate incident.

A red arrow has been placed on this image by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. Baby Trend Sit N' Stand Double stroller, model number beginning SS76
A red arrow has been placed on this image by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. Baby Trend Sit N' Stand Double stroller, model number beginning SS76
U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

But in a statement Friday Baby Trend said the strollers are “completely safe when used as intended.” (Baby Trend also said it had joined with the CPSC “out of an abundance of caution.”)

“This tragic and exceedingly rare accident could have been altogether avoided if the young toddler had not been permitted to climb and play on the stroller, which was not being used as intended at the time,” the company’s statement read.

In response, the CPSC doubled down on its warning, which had noted that,”The space in front of and behind the strollers’ pivoting front canopy can entrap a child’s head or neck if a non-occupant child climbs on the exterior of the stroller or when a child in the front seat of the stroller is not securely restrained in the seat using all five points of the harness.”

The warning added: “Entrapment could lead to a loss of consciousness, serious injury, or death.”

The CPSC and Baby Trend warned consumers to remove and separately store the canopy when not in use, not allow children to play on the stroller, and to secure children in the strollers with the harness.

The Sit N’ Stand strollers have been sold since 2009, and Baby Trend said over a million have been sold nationwide. They’re found at Baby Trend, Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond, Walmart, Target, Kohl’s, and buybuy BABY.

Consumers are encouraged to report incidents to the CPSC or to Baby Trend at 800-328-7363 or info@babytrend.com.