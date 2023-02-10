CNN —

Mt. Washington endured historic wind chill, Beyoncé was late to accept her first Grammy win of the night and an abandoned dog was spotted in the desert. These are the must-see videos of the week.

A chilly time lapse

Video Ad Feedback Watch Mt. Washington endure historic wind chill of -108°F 01:09 - Source: CNN

Mt. Washington Observatory broke new records for wind chill after the northeastern US was hit with a dangerous cold snap. The Observatory’s camera caught the chill on camera.

Beyoncé smashes records

Video Ad Feedback Watch Trevor Noah hand Beyoncé the Grammy she won while she was stuck in traffic 01:16 - Source: CNN

Beyoncé made history at the Grammys by winning her 32nd award, more than any other artist. But her absence from her first win of the night was blamed on traffic.

‘I can’t believe I’m Joe’s Osama’

Video Ad Feedback Bowen Yang's Chinese spy balloon may be the 'SNL' star's best impression yet 01:08 - Source: CNN

The cast members of “Saturday Night Live” took on the suspected Chinese spy balloon in the show’s cold open last week.

A whole new world of Disney merchandise

Video Ad Feedback 'Proud to see it': CNN anchor reacts to new doll collection with Disney 03:18 - Source: CNN

Two photographers partnered with shopDisney to debut a new collection of magical dolls inspired by Disney princesses meant to empower young girls of color.

Every dog has his wolf pack

Video Ad Feedback Dog abandoned in desert found living with coyote pack 02:48 - Source: KVVU

An abandoned dog has been spotted living among coyotes in the open desert of Nevada for months. CNN’s affiliate KVVU reports.