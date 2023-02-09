Rescue workers carry Vacit Amuri, a 3-year-old girl who was found alive in the rubble of a collapsed building, in Kahramanmaraş, Turkey, on Tuesday, February 7.
The week in 33 photos
Emin Ozmen/The New York Times/Redux

Published 7:05 PM EST, Thu February 9, 2023

Thousands of people are dead after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked Turkey and Syria on Monday, February 6.

The quake struck 23 kilometers (14.2 miles) east of Nurdagi, Turkey, the US Geological Survey said. It was one of the strongest earthquakes to hit Turkey in more than 100 years.

While the death toll has climbed — as of Thursday afternoon, more than 20,000 people were dead — there have been many rescues made from beneath the rubble. Teams continue to work around the clock to save as many people as they can.

Here are some of the stories that made headlines over the past week, as well as some photos that caught our eye.

LeBron James shoots a fadeaway jumper <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/07/sport/lebron-james-breaks-nba-scoring-record-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer</a> on Tuesday, February 7. James broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record of 38,387 points. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/08/sport/gallery/lebron-james/index.html" target="_blank">See more photos from James' historic career</a>.
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE/Getty Images
The remnants of a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon drift above the Atlantic Ocean after <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/04/politics/china-spy-balloon-us-latest/index.html" target="_blank">US fighter jets shot the balloon</a> just off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday, February 4. The spy balloon was first spotted in the sky over Montana last week. It traveled across the middle of the country before it exited the continental United States on Saturday.
Chad Fish/AP
Beyoncé accepts the Grammy Award for best dance/electronic music album ("Renaissance") on Sunday, February 5. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/05/entertainment/gallery/2023-grammy-awards-photos/index.html" target="_blank">It was her record-breaking 32nd Grammy win</a>. "I'm trying not to be too emotional," she said while accepting the award. "I'm trying to just receive this night."
Francis Specker/CBS
US President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, February 7. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/07/politics/takeaways-biden-state-of-the-union-address/index.html" target="_blank">His message was one of unadulterated optimism</a> — even in the face of open hostility from some House Republicans.
Jacquelyn Martin/Pool/Reuters
A yellow-vented bulbul eats a worm off a plant near Malacca, Malaysia, on Tuesday, February 7.
Vincent Thian/AP
Marquette's Jordan King celebrates with fans after her team defeated Connecticut in a college basketball game on Wednesday, February 8.
Patrick McDermott/Getty Images
Smoke billows from a port in Iskenderun, Turkey, as emergency workers continue rescue efforts in the city on Tuesday, February 7. A fire broke out at the port in the aftermath of <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/06/world/gallery/earthquake-turkey-syria-2023/index.html" target="_blank">Monday's massive earthquake</a>.
Burak Kara/Getty Images
Britain's King Charles III, left, welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to London's Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, February 8. Zelensky <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/08/europe/zelensky-visit-uk-intl-gbr/index.html" target="_blank">made a surprise visit to the UK</a> and gave a speech to the joint houses of Parliament. In his speech, he made a direct plea for more heavy weaponry, including fighter jets, as his country continues to fight off Russian invaders.
Aaron Chown/Pool/AFP/Getty Images
A masked reveler takes part in the Venice carnival in Venice, Italy, on Sunday, February 5.
Remo Casilli/Reuters
Dancers in Canincunca, Peru, perform the Meztiza Coyacha traditional dance during celebrations of the Purified Virgin of Canincunca on Saturday, February 4.
Rodrigo Abd/AP
Harry Styles accepts a Grammy Award during <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2023/02/05/entertainment/gallery/2023-grammy-awards-photos/index.html" target="_blank">the show in Los Angeles</a> on Sunday, February 5. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/05/entertainment/the-grammy-awards-2023/index.html" target="_blank">Styles won the Grammy for album of the year</a> ("Harry's House") at the end of the show. "I've been so, so inspired by every artist in this category with me at a lot of different times in my life," Styles said. "I think — like on nights like tonight — it's obviously so important for us to remember that there is no such thing as best in music."
Francis Specker/CBS/Getty Images
Surfer Caitlin Simmers competes in the Billabong Pro Pipeline event in Oahu, Hawaii, on Thursday, February 2.
Brent Bielmann/World Surf League/Getty Images
Opal Lee, who worked to help make Juneteenth a federally recognized holiday, stands with Texas state Sen. Royce West, left, as <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/09/us/opal-lee-texas-portrait-reaj/index.html" target="_blank">her portrait is unveiled at the state Capitol</a> in Austin on Wednesday, February 8. It's the first new portrait to be hung in the state Senate chamber in more than 40 years.
Eric Gay/AP
Ted Potter Jr. plays a shot out of the bunker during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Sunday, February 5. The tournament was held at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California.
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Protesters set a fire in Donges, France, blocking a road in front of the Total Energies refinery on Wednesday, February 8. Many of France's largest unions have been protesting <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/01/18/intl_business/france-pension-protests/index.html" target="_blank">radical reforms to the country's pension system</a> that, if implemented, would require most people in France to work two years longer before retirement.
Loic Venance/AFP/Getty Images
Lyubov Stepanova, a 71-year-old who lives in the basement of her apartment building with about 20 other people, looks at a stove amid the sounds and vibrations of Russian shelling in Avdiivka, Ukraine, on Wednesday, February 8.
Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images
A baby girl who was <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/06/world/gallery/earthquake-turkey-syria-2023/index.html" target="_blank">reportedly rescued from the rubble of her family's earthquake-damaged home</a> receives treatment at a hospital in Afrin, Syria, on Tuesday, February 7. Her umbilical cord was still attached to her mother when she was found, <a href="https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20230207-syria-newborn-pulled-alive-from-quake-rubble" target="_blank" target="_blank">a relative told Agence France-Presse</a>. Her mother is believed to have died after giving birth.
Ghaith Alsayed/AP
A firefighter works in Santa Juana, Chile, on Wednesday, February 8. At least 22 people have died in connection with <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/04/world/chile-wildfires-death-toll/index.html" target="_blank">widespread forest fires</a> in south-central Chile, according to government officials.
Javier Torres/AFP/Getty Images
US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene gives a thumbs-down and yells at President Joe Biden during his State of the Union address on Tuesday, February 7. Republicans in the House chamber <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/08/politics/republicans-interrupt-biden-state-of-the-union/index.html" target="_blank">repeatedly heckled Biden during his speech</a>, ignoring the occasional shushes from House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images
US sailors <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/09/politics/spy-balloon-technology/index.html" target="_blank">recover the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon</a> that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Sunday, February 5. The debris was taken to an FBI laboratory in Quantico, Virginia, for analysis.
Petty Officer 1st Class Tyler Thompson/U.S. Navy/Getty Images
Actor Joel McHale and a snake attend the Los Angeles premiere of his new show "Animal Control" on Tuesday, February 7.
Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images
A plume of smoke rises from a Norfolk Southern train that derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, on Friday, February 3. The train was carrying hazardous materials, including the toxic chemical vinyl chloride, and <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/08/us/east-palestine-ohio-train-derailment-fire-wednesday/index.html" target="_blank">the wreckage burned for days</a>.
Gene J. Puskar/AP
Soldiers carry the coffin of Eduard Strauss, a Ukrainian serviceman who died in combat, during a farewell ceremony in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday, February 6.
Daniel Cole/AP
The full moon sets behind mountains, including the twin peaks of Les Jumelles, near Aigle, Switzerland, on Monday, February 6.
Anthony Anex/Keystone/AP
Rodney and RowVaughn Wells, the parents of Tyre Nichols, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/politics/live-news/biden-state-of-the-union-2023/h_62d0e40ab71678f9d6252ec947b0a3b7" target="_blank">receive a standing ovation</a> after being acknowledged by US President Joe Biden during his State of the Union address on Tuesday, February 7. Nichols, 29, died last month, three days after he was beaten by Memphis police following a traffic stop. Five former officers <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/01/26/us/tyre-nichols-memphis-thursday/index.html" target="_blank">have been charged with second-degree murder</a>.
Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images
A pelican dives for fish near Tulum, Mexico, on Monday, February 6.
David Gannon/AFP/Getty Images
LeBron James, right, shakes hands with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar after <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/07/sport/lebron-james-breaks-nba-scoring-record-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">breaking the NBA's all-time scoring record</a> on Tuesday, February 7.
Ashley Landis/AP
A bird pulled from rubble in Hatay, Turkey, is given water on Thursday, February 9. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/06/world/gallery/earthquake-turkey-syria-2023/index.html" target="_blank">See more photos from the devastating earthquake</a>.
Cemal Yurttas/dia images/Getty Images
Fog surrounds the Straitsmouth Island Light Station in Rockport, Massachusetts, on Saturday, February 4.
Brian Snyder/Reuters
Musical legends Smokey Robinson, left, and Berry Gordy embrace each other as they are recognized as MusiCares' Persons of the Year on Friday, February 3. MusiCares is the philanthropic arm of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences.
Lester Cohen/Getty Images
From left, French cyclists Benjamin Thomas, Thomas Denis, Corentin Ermenault and Adrien Garel compete at the Track Elite European Championships on Wednesday, February 8.
Sebastien Bozon/AFP/Getty Images
An ox stands amid burned trees in Santa Juana, Chile, on Sunday, February 5. <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2023/02/02/world/gallery/photos-this-week-january-26-february-2/index.html" target="_blank">See last week in 32 photos</a>.
Matias Delacroix/AP