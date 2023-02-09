CNN —

Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson is “doing well” after the scooter he was riding was struck by a vehicle in Detroit, a day before a game against the Red Wings, Calgary general manager Brad Treliving told reporters Thursday.

Andersson was heading to dinner Wednesday when his scooter was struck by a vehicle, according to Treliving. The 26-year-old was taken to a hospital for a “full battery of tests” and was later released.

“We’re lucky. Very lucky. It could have been a lot worse,” Treliving said. “We want to make sure that we thank all those involved and let everybody know that Ras is doing OK.”

Andersson’s playing status is considered day-to-day.

The incident occurred while Andersson was going through a crosswalk and Treliving made it clear that no alcohol was involved.

Andersson will remain with the team but won’t play Thursday night against the Red Wings in Detroit. The rest of the Flames’ road trip takes the team to Buffalo on Saturday night and Ottawa on Monday. Their next home contest in Calgary is set for February 16.

Treliving said the team will “take it slow” with the defenseman’s recovery.

“Not anything that we’re overly concerned about,” Treliving said. “But he got hit, so we’re going to see how things go over the next 24 hours and go from there.”

Andersson, who is from Sweden, was drafted by Calgary in the second round of the 2015 NHL Draft. He has scored seven goals and totaled 34 points in 51 games played this season.

The Flames sit in fifth place in the NHL’s Pacific Division with a record of 24-17-10.