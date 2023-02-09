nightcap 011923 Clip 1 16x9
Disney has thrown down the gauntlet in the WFH battle
02:05 - Source: CNN
Disney 16 videos
nightcap 011923 Clip 1 16x9
Disney has thrown down the gauntlet in the WFH battle
02:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
hocus pocus 2
Disney is bringing back this Halloween classic, 29 years later
01:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
moos disneyland ruined proposal pkg vpx
Disney apologizes to couple after employee spoils their proposal
02:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ice age squirrel
Squirrel from 'Ice Age' movies finally gets his acorn in farewell video
01:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Abigail disney
Abigail Disney responds to right-wing media attacks on company
03:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
bob iger
'It's about right and wrong': Ex-Disney CEO on why he spoke out about bill
01:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
obi wan
See Ewan McGregor return as Obi-Wan
01:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Minnie Mouse gets a new look with a power pantsuit from Stella McCartney.
Minnie Mouse in a pantsuit is all the rage...for some
01:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Abigail Disney vpx
Disney heiress exposes company's pay practices in new documentary clip
05:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Watch Disney fans line up for hours for this popcorn bucket
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
A photo illustration taken on November 29, 2021 of a mobile phone displaying the Disney+ streaming service in Hong Kong shows a list of episodes of popular US cartoon series "The Simpsons", with episode 12 of season 16 -- which depicts a scene of the Simpsons at Beijing's Tiananmen Square, the site of a deadly 1989 crackdown against democracy protesters -- missing from the list, adding to concerns about mainland China-style censorship in the city. (Photo by Peter PARKS / AFP) (Photo by PETER PARKS/AFP via Getty Images)
These clips from 'The Simpsons' are missing from Disney+ in Hong Kong
01:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Eternals Movie SCREENGRAB
Marvel's 'Eternals' adds new heroes to the MCU
02:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
US actress Scarlett Johansson poses on the red carpet upon arrival at the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London on February 2, 2020. (Photo by Tolga AKMEN / AFP) (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)
Scarlett Johansson and Disney agree to end lawsuit
02:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
star war theater
Gospel legend's 'Star Wars'-themed theater goes viral
02:00
Now playing
- Source: WTVD
Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, invites guests of all ages into a new land where they can sling webs on the first Disney ride-through attraction to feature Spider-Man. The immersive land also presents multiple heroic encounters with Avengers and their allies, like Iron Man, Black Panther, Black Widow and more. At Pym Test Kitchen, food scientists will utilize Ant-Man and The WaspÕs shrinking and growing technology to serve up perfectly sized snacks. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)
Disney uses tech to turn guests into Spider-Man's helpers in new ride
01:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
VALENCIA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Volunteers and staff work outside in drive-in tents where vaccinations are given at a mass drive-through COVID-19 vaccination site at a Six Flags Magic Mountain parking lot on February 2, 2020 in Valencia, California. The site in one of five major coronavirus vaccine sites being operated by Los Angeles County. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
This California theme park is set to reopen, but there's a catch
02:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
London CNN  — 

Netflix (NFLX) has extended its crackdown on password sharing to Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain.

Users in these countries will now have to pay to give people they don’t live with access to their account, after similar rules were trialed in Latin America last year.

Under the new rules, subscribers to Netflix’s Standard or Premium plans will be able to pay for up to two people outside of their household to use their account. The cost of adding a new person will be $7.99 Canadian dollars ($5.96), $7.99 New Zealand dollars ($5.09), and €3.99 ($4.30) and €5.99 ($6.45) in Portugal and Spain respectively.

Netflix started introducing the change last year in Chile, Costa Rica, Peru, Argentina, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras. It plans to roll out the new rules “more broadly” sometime before March, it said in a letter to shareholders last month.

The streaming giant, which suffered heavy subscriber losses last year, said in a blog post Wednesday that password sharing hurt its revenues and therefore limited its ability to invest in new content.

It estimates that more than 100 million households worldwide share an account.

“Over the last year, we’ve been exploring different approaches to address this issue in Latin America, and we’re now ready to roll them out more broadly in the coming months, starting today in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain,” Netflix said in the post.

The company, which has turned a blind eye to password sharing for a number of years, said there was “confusion” among users about “when and how” they could share their accounts.

As part of the latest changes, users in the four countries will be asked to set a “primary location,” which ensures that all members of a household watch from the same account. A new “manage access and devices” page will allow members to more easily control who has access.

Users will still be able to access their accounts from their tablets or phones, or from new TVs when they travel, Netflix said.

In its letter to shareholders, Netflix said that, based on its experience in Latin America, it expected a proportion of users to cancel their subscriptions once the changes were rolled out, but forecasts that the overall number of users would grow over time.

Netflix shares plunged more than 50% last year due to concerns about streaming subscription fatigue and increased competition from the likes of Disney (DIS) and Apple (AAPL).

But the stock has rallied 24% since the start of the year, lifted by the falling value of the US dollar. Netflix generated over half of its revenue in 2022 from outside the United States, so whenever the dollar loses value its international sales and earnings get a boost once translated back into the currency.

— Paul La Monica contributed reporting.