February 10, 2023

It’s estimated that two-thirds of the U.S. population watched last year’s Super Bowl, that’s more than 200 million people. And, that’s why a 30-second commercial during this year’s big game costs $7 million. This Friday, on CNN 10 we’ll breakdown why all eyes will be on Glendale, Arizona this weekend when the Kansas City Chiefs face-off against the Philadelphia Eagles. Plus, Arizona is expecting close to a billion dollars generated during this event and the area is expecting more than 1 million visitors to the city. We’ll take an in-depth look at how security experts work to keep an event like this safe.

1. The U.S. government says a surveillance balloon from what country was found flying across the United States this week and was later shot down?

2. Where was the coldest wind chill ever recorded in the U.S. over the weekend?

3. The epicenter of a 7.8 magnitude earthquake this week was located in what country?

4. In Tuesday’s episode, we featured a report on what type of technology that has some people worried will take their jobs?

5. What famous New York City sports arena is in the news for using AI to revoke entry to lawyers who are currently suing them?

6. In what country would you find the world’s oldest dog?

7. On Tuesday night, President Joe Biden delivered what annual message to Congress?

8. What number does the Roman numeral LVII represent?

9. What NFL teams are in this year’s Super Bowl matchup?

10. In what U.S. state will this year’s Super Bowl game be played?

