CNN —

The Nicaraguan government released more than 200 political prisoners, many of whom arrived in the United States on Thursday, according to officials, following years of repression by the country’s President Daniel Ortega.

The authoritarian leader has jailed dozens of opposition figures and activists, particularly in the lead up to the last elections in November of 2021.

Judge Octavio Rothschuh Andino announced the release of at least 222 inmates by the Nicaraguan penitentiary system at a press conference on Thursday, saying several were already en route to the US.

“The deportees have been found guilty of treason and charged with serious crimes, they are forever banned from public office and from competing in elections,” he added.

Among the released prisoners is one American, according to US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, who welcomed their move, calling it a product of American diplomacy.

“The release of these individuals, one of whom is a U.S. citizen, by the Government of Nicaragua marks a constructive step towards addressing human rights abuses in the country and opens the door to further dialogue between the United States and Nicaragua regarding issues of concern,” Blinken said.

“Today’s development is the product of concerted American diplomacy, and we will continue to support the Nicaraguan people,” he added.

Nicaragua's government under fifth-term President Daniel Ortega has sharply cracked down on critics. Carlos Becerra/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Blinken noted that those who were detained included “include political and business leaders, journalists, civil society representatives, and students.”

The individuals all flew to Dulles International airport, which is near Washington, D.C, today, Blinken said.

“The individuals arrived today, and the United States is providing medical and legal support to ease their arrival,” Blinken said.

Images from the airport showed tearful scenes as activists and supporters greeted the arrivals.

Nicaragua’s government under fifth-term President Ortega has sharply cracked down on both the press and on critics over the past two years.

Many Nicaraguan journalists have been forced into exile, and there remains “practically no independent media within the country,” according to press freedom group Reporters without Borders.