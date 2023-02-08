Highrise buildings in downtown Los Angeles, California are seen on on a hazy morning on September 21, 2018. - Eighty-seven days of smog this summer has made it the longest stretch of bad air in at least 20 years, according to state monitoring data, the latest sign Southern California's efforts to battle smog after decades of dramatic improvement are faltering. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)
Study: Polluted air exposure is like smoking a pack a day
02:23 - Source: CNN
CNN  — 

Scientists know that air pollution can make it difficult to breathe and may ultimately cause serious health problems like cancer, but a new study shows that it might also have a negative impact on teens’ blood pressure.

Exposure to higher levels of nitrogen dioxide was associated with lower blood pressure in teens, according to the study, published Wednesday in the journal PLOS One. Exposure to particulate matter 2.5, also known as particle pollution, was associated with higher blood pressure.

The researchers say the impact is “considerable.”

Smog hangs over the city on a day rated as having 'moderate' air quality in downtown Los Angeles, on June 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. According to the American Lung Association's annual "State of the Air" report, released in April and covering the years 2015-2017, Los Angeles holds the worst air pollution in the nation. The city has had the worst smog, otherwise known as ground-level ozone, in the U.S. for 19 of the past 20 years.
Smog hangs over the city on a day rated as having 'moderate' air quality in downtown Los Angeles, on June 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. According to the American Lung Association's annual "State of the Air" report, released in April and covering the years 2015-2017, Los Angeles holds the worst air pollution in the nation. The city has had the worst smog, otherwise known as ground-level ozone, in the U.S. for 19 of the past 20 years.
Mario Tama/Getty Images

Long-term exposure to dirtier air can increase your risk of depression or anxiety, study finds

Other studies have found a connection between blood pressure changes and pollution, but much of that work focuses on adults. Some research has also found negative associations with pollution exposure and younger children, but little has focused on teens.

Generally, low blood pressure can cause immediate problems like confusion, tiredness, blurred vision and dizziness. High blood pressure in adolescence can lead to a lifetime of health problems including a higher risk of stroke or heart attack. It’s a leading risk factor for premature death worldwide.

The study did not look at whether the teens had symptoms or health effects from the change in blood pressure.

The scientists saw this association between pollution and blood pressure in data from the Determinants of Adolescent Social Well-Being and Health study, which tracks the health of a large and ethnically diverse group of children in London over time.

The researchers took data from more than 3,200 teens and compared their records to their exposures to pollution based on annual pollution levels where they lived.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 23: Heavy traffic moves along the 101 freeway on Wednesday morning on November 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. The American Automobile Association (AAA) predicts nearly 55 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, 98 percent of pre-pandemic volumes. AAA also projects that nearly 49 million are expected to travel by vehicle this week, while around 4.5 million will fly to their Thanksgiving destinations. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 23: Heavy traffic moves along the 101 freeway on Wednesday morning on November 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. The American Automobile Association (AAA) predicts nearly 55 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, 98 percent of pre-pandemic volumes. AAA also projects that nearly 49 million are expected to travel by vehicle this week, while around 4.5 million will fly to their Thanksgiving destinations. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Mario Tama/Getty Images

EPA proposes new rule to crack down on deadly air pollution

Nitrogen dioxide pollution is most commonly associated with traffic-related combustion byproducts. Nitrogen may help plants grow, but it can impair a person’s ability to breathe and may cause damage to the human respiratory tract. In this study, the nitrogen was thought to be coming predominantly from diesel traffic.

The particle pollution in the study is so tiny – 1/20th of a width of a human hair – that it can travel past the body’s usual defenses. Instead of being carried out when a person exhales, it can get stuck in the lungs or go into the bloodstream. The particles cause irritation and inflammation and may lead to a whole host of health problems.

Particle pollution can come from forest fires, wood stoves, power plants and coal fires. It can also come from traffic and construction sites.

LOS ANGELES - SEPTEMBER 11: Downtown highrise buildings are shown cloaked in dirty air shortly after sunrise September 11, 2002 in Los Angeles, California. Although air quality in Los Angeles has improved in recent decades, smog levels remain among the nation's worst. Numerous wildfires in the region have also contributed to Los Angeles' air pollution problem. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES - SEPTEMBER 11: Downtown highrise buildings are shown cloaked in dirty air shortly after sunrise September 11, 2002 in Los Angeles, California. Although air quality in Los Angeles has improved in recent decades, smog levels remain among the nation's worst. Numerous wildfires in the region have also contributed to Los Angeles' air pollution problem. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

Scientists find clues to how air pollution may trigger lung cancer

In this study, the link between pollution exposure and changes in blood pressure was stronger in girls than in boys. The researchers can’t determine why there is a gender difference, but they found that 30% of the female participants got the least amount of exercise among the group and noted that that can have an effect on blood pressure.

“It is thus imperative that air pollution is improved in London to maximise the health benefits of physical exercise in young people,” the study says.

Although the study also can’t pinpoint why teens’ blood pressure changed with pollution exposure, others have found that exposure to air pollution may affect the central nervous system, causing inflammation and damage to the body’s cells. Additionally, exposure to particle pollution can disrupt a person’s circadian rhythms, which could affect blood pressure. Particle pollution exposure may also reduce the kidneys’ ability to excrete sodium during the day, leading to a higher nighttime blood pressure level, the study says.

Pictures of Hurricane Laura shot by Chris Cassidy aboard the International Space Station on August 26, 2020.
Pictures of Hurricane Laura shot by Chris Cassidy aboard the International Space Station on August 26, 2020.
Chris Cassidy/NASA

Reducing harmful air pollution has led to a surprising effect — more hurricanes in the North Atlantic

When it came to nitrogen dioxide pollution, the researchers had previously done a crossover study that involved the blood pressure of 12 healthy teen participants who were exposed to nitrogen oxide from a domestic gas cooker with lit burners. Their blood pressure fell compared with participants exposed to only room air.

In the new study, the associations between pollution and blood pressure were consistent. Body size, socieoecomonic status and ethnicity didn’t change the results.

However, it looks only at teens in London, and only 8% of them were people of color. Those children were exposed to higher levels of pollution than White children, the study found.

People walks through the dense smog in Kolkata, India, 15 December, 2021. Today's AQI (Air Quality Index) level in Kolkata is 278. Indo-Gangetic plain cities, including Delhi, Lucknow, Patna and Kolkata, accounted for more than 43% deaths due to pollution from PM2.5 concentrations according to an Indian media report. (Photo by Indranil Aditya/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
People walks through the dense smog in Kolkata, India, 15 December, 2021. Today's AQI (Air Quality Index) level in Kolkata is 278. Indo-Gangetic plain cities, including Delhi, Lucknow, Patna and Kolkata, accounted for more than 43% deaths due to pollution from PM2.5 concentrations according to an Indian media report. (Photo by Indranil Aditya/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Indranil Aditya/NurPhoto/Getty Images

One in six killed by pollution worldwide, study finds

Levels of pollution in London are also well above what World Health Organization guidelines suggest is safe for humans. However, the same could be said for most any area in the world. In 2019, 99% of the world’s population lived in places that did not meet WHO’s recommended air quality levels.

Earlier work has shown that pollution can damage a young person’s health and may put them at a higher risk for chronic diseases like heart problems later in life. Studies in adults found that exposure to air pollution can affect blood pressure even within hours of exposure.

Pollution caused 1 in 6 deaths worldwide in 2019 alone, another study found.

Some experts suggest that one way to reduce a teen’s risk of pollution-related health problems is to invest in portable air cleaners with HEPA filters that are highly effective at reducing indoor air pollution. However, the filters can’t remove all of the problem, and experts say communitywide solutions through public policy are what’s needed.

Dr. Panagis Galiatsatos, an assistant professor in pulmonary and critical care medicine at Johns Hopkins Medicine, said research like this is important to generate a hypothesis about what these pollutants are doing to people. Galiatsatos, a volunteer medical spokesperson with the American Lung Association, was not involved with the new study.

“A lot of these air pollutions tend to cluster in economically disadvantaged neighborhoods, so it’s one of the big reasons we want to always keep a close eye on this, as it disproportionately impacts certain populations more than others,” he said.

Blood pressure is an important marker to track for health because it is a surrogate to understand the more complex processes that might be happening in the body.

Get CNN Health's weekly newsletter

Sign up here to get The Results Are In with Dr. Sanjay Gupta every Tuesday from the CNN Health team.

“My big takeaway is that these toxins clearly seem to have some physiological impact on the cardiovascular system, and any manipulation should be taken into the context of a concern,” Galiatsatos said.

Study co-author Dr. Seeromanie Harding, a professor of social epidemiology at King’s College London, said she hopes it will lead to more research on the topic.

“Given that more than 1 million under 18s live in [London] neighborhoods where air pollution is higher than the recommended health standards,” she said in a news release, “there is an urgent need for more of these studies to gain an in-depth understanding of the threats and opportunities to young people’s development.”