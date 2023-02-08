Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

February 8, 2023

This Wednesday, CNN 10 heads to Washington, D.C. where we’re bringing highlights from the president’s annual State of the Union address. Article II, Section 3 of the U.S. Constitution says “He shall from time to time give to the Congress information of the State of the Union and recommend to their consideration such measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient.” We’ll analyze what that means and look at the traditions associated with this event. We’ll also hear from the opposing party about a different vision for America.

Click here to access the printable version of today’s CNN 10 transcript

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show’s priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they’re making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Thank you for using CNN 10