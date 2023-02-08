Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

February 9, 2023

This Thursday on CNN 10, we’re getting an update on the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake that occurred in Turkey and Syria this week. Aid agencies and experts warn that time is running out to help rescue people stuck in the rubble. Recovery from the quake, which is one of the strongest to hit the region in more than 100 years, has been made worse by freezing weather and more than 100 aftershocks that have struck the region. Then, please fasten your seatbelt because we’re taking a trip on a Hurricane Hunter aircraft as it flies directly over a hurricane all in the name of science.

