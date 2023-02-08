Today, you’ll find a deal on a Casper weighted blanket, a discounted Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer and savings on Allbirds Trail Runners. All that and more below.

Peloton Original Exercise Bike $1445 $1050 at Woot! Peloton Looking to upgrade your at-home workouts in the new year? Today only, the Original Peloton Bike is almost $400 off — a nice discount on the standard version of our stationary bike top pick, the Bike+. Shop the deal right now at Woot! before it’s over.

Lego $8 From $6 at Target Target Lego builds are a fun activity for all ages, and now through Feb. 11 at Target you’ll find a bunch of sets on sale. Whether you’re shopping Lego City, Duplo, Friends or building classics, these toys make a great indoors activity with display-worthy results, now on sale for less.

Allbirds Trail Runners $140 From $60 at REI Allbirds REI started selling Allbirds last fall, which was great news for fans of the cozy — yet functional — footwear brand. Right now, the brand’s Trail Runner SWT sneakers are over half off in men’s and women’s styles. These shoes boast FSC-certified natural rubber outsole with lugs to help you better grip rugged terrain while in motion, making them a great choice for outdoor adventures.

Casper Weighted Blanket $189 From $99 at Casper Amazon Sleep soundly under a brand-new weighted blanket from the beloved DTC brand Casper. Right now you can score up to half off, depending which color and weight you choose. Achieve maximum comfort in embraced by this cozy blanket made with a 100% cotton outer shell.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer $430 $344 at Best Buy with MyBestBuy membership Dyson In addition to making your floors spotless, Dyson is a pro at styling your strands with its range of hair tools. And right now, you can snap up a Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer for about $344. Normally, these dryers go for $430, so be sure to add one to your own hair care arsenal before this rare discount ends.

More deals to shop

• Get this refurbished Shark vacuum — capable of tackling any mess — for under $100 in like-new condition.

• Keep an eye on your pet while you’re out of the house with this treat-tossing, audio-enabled Furbo camera.

• A water flosser makes a great addition to your oral care routine, and this Waterpik model is over 30% off.

• Save on hair care from brands like Pantene, Aussie, Head & Shoulders and more right now at Amazon.

• Save on home storage for your pantry, closets and garage thanks to this sale at Woot!

• If the Casper weighted blanket is slightly out of budget, consider this alternative from Luna, now under $55 when you clip the on-page coupon.

• Underscored readers can get an exclusive 10% off zero-waste toothpaste and more hygiene products sitewide from Bite Toothpaste Bits with code CNNSOFRESH.

• Take advantage of the annual winter sale at Huckberry for up to 40% off a bunch of outdoors apparel.

• Right now at Acid League, any order over $45 gets a free bottle of Strawberry Rosé vinegar as a nice Valentine’s Day–themed treat.

Deals you may have missed

Editor Favorite Therabody Valentine’s Sale Therabody If you’re seeking professional-grade relief, look no further than a Theragun percussive massager. No matter which model you choose, you’ll save on a device perfect for athletes and anyone else who appreciates at-home relaxation. Right now you can save up to $170 at Therabody, including savings on the Theragun Pro and Mini.

Best Tested Sonos Home Theater Sale Sonos In the world of premium speakers, Sonos is always a top contender, and now through Feb. 12, you can score up to $280 off select home theater speakers. We’re big fans of the 2nd-gen Beam, a compact soundbar featuring immersive sound and seamless connectivity, now $50 off; the full-featured Arc, now $100 off, provides even more sound in a larger package. You’ll find that and more, plus discounted bundles, during this sale ahead of the big game.

Tocess Claw Clips $19 $8 at Amazon Amazon Keep your hair out of the way with a chic claw clip. These ones are jumbo-sized, so they’ll work for a variety of hair types and updos. Choose from a variety of colors and get four clips for under $8.