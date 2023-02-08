Chairperson of Indian conglomerate Adani Group, Gautam Adani, speaks at the World Congress of Accountants in Mumbai on November 19, 2022.
Adani's wealth takes more hits as India's stock market plunges
03:02 - Source: CNN
Markets and Investing 16 videos
Chairperson of Indian conglomerate Adani Group, Gautam Adani, speaks at the World Congress of Accountants in Mumbai on November 19, 2022.
Adani's wealth takes more hits as India's stock market plunges
03:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tech stocks outlook 2023 dan ives jg orig_00001227.png
Analyst: Tech stocks will rise 20% in 2023
01:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
A For Sale sign is displayed in front of a house in Washington, DC, on March 14, 2022.
Here's where mortgage rates and home prices may be headed in 2023
01:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
A customer wears a face mask as they lift weights while working out inside a Planet Fitness Inc. gym as the location reopens after being closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, on March 16, 2021 in Inglewood, California.
Planet Fitness CEO explains how it keeps gym memberships at $10
02:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
A traveler walks along a moving walkway between terminals at Logan International Airport in Boston, the day before Thanksgiving, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
trivago CEO: Travel costs are up. Here's how vacationers are reacting
01:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Twitter Tesla
Analyst: Musk 'circus' is hurting Tesla
01:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during afternoon trading on September 13, 2022 in New York City. U.S. stocks opened lower today and closed significantly low with the Dow Jones dropping over 1,200 points after the release of an inflation report that showed prices rising more than expected in the last month. The Consumer Price Index released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed prices rising 8.3% over the last year, for which economists had predicted an 8.1% increase. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Market strategist on where stocks are likely headed next
01:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Matt Egan
What the Fed's latest historic interest rate hike means
01:49
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference following a Federal Open Market Committee meeting, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Washington.
Fed's Powell: 'Time for easing rate increases is coming'
02:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
A customer pushes a shopping cart in the parking lot of the Carrefour SA hypermarket in the Grand Littoral retail park in Marseille, France, on Monday, July 25, 2022.
'Recession is pretty much a foregone conclusion:' Economist explains
01:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Happy children in carnival costumes trick or treating with pumpkin basket in the old wooden house. Halloween party.
Spirit Halloween CEO lists some of the hottest costumes this year
01:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Nouriel Roubini Markets Now
'Dr. Doom' explains why the Fed will lose its inflation battle
02:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
A cashier ringing up a senior couple's groceries so they can pay at their local supermarket.
Jobs economist: Worker shortage may keep inflation high
01:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
StockX products
StockX CEO: Here's how we authenticate sneakers, trading cards before sale
01:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 26, 2022.
Markets expert: It's time to play defense
01:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
3 investing tips for market turmoil david bailin orig_00003402.png
Investor shares 3 things you should do right now in this market
00:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business

TotalEnergies (TTE) has not yet signed a contract, announced last year, to extend its partnership with India’s Adani to the production of green hydrogen, the chief executive of the French oil major said Wednesday.

Patrick Pouyanne told reporters the company was waiting for the result of an audit launched by the Indian conglomerate in response to allegations of financial irregularities by Hindenburg Research.

Chairperson of Indian conglomerate Adani Group, Gautam Adani, speaks at the World Congress of Accountants in Mumbai on November 19, 2022.
Chairperson of Indian conglomerate Adani Group, Gautam Adani, speaks at the World Congress of Accountants in Mumbai on November 19, 2022.
Indranil Mukherjee/AFP/Getty Images

Gautam Adani lost half his wealth in a flash. Here's what happened

“It was announced, nothing was signed. It doesn’t exist,” Pouyanne said, referring to the new hydrogen venture. “Mr Adani has other things to deal with now, it’s just good sense to pause things while the audit goes forward.”

Pouyanne said TotalEnergies was “not in charge” of the financial health of Adani Group, with which it has a number of joint ventures.

He said the stakes held by TotalEnergies in Adani Total Gas and Adani Green Energy were still worth more than when the French company purchased them.

“Adani Green is still worth twice as much as we invested, Adani Gas is still worth eight times more. Our accounting is healthy, there was due diligence before and due diligence after,” he said.

He added that Adani had not requested financial support from TotalEnergies for existing projects.