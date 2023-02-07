Opinion: The Grammys prove that LGBTQ artists are no longer on the sidelines

Opinion by Clay Cane
Published 8:54 AM EST, Tue February 7, 2023
Beyoncé accepts the Grammy Award for best dance/electronic music album ("Renaissance") on Sunday, February 5. It was her record-breaking 32nd Grammy win.
Francis Specker/CBS
Harry Styles accepts the Grammy for album of the year ("Harry's House") at the end of Sunday night's show. "This is really, really kind. I'm so, so grateful," <a href="https://www.cnn.com/entertainment/live-news/grammy-awards-2023/h_fce591080a259494c1de11806f58b0b9" target="_blank">he said while accepting the award</a>.
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images
Host Trevor Noah holds the mic for a fan who read Styles's win for album of the year.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Rappers from multiple generations team up for a performance paying tribute to <a href="https://www.cnn.com/entertainment/live-news/grammy-awards-2023/h_504330510f7fd2aa002ef3be56e07d5e" target="_blank">50 years of hip-hop</a>.
Sonja Flemming/CBS
Lizzo reacts after "About Damn Time" <a href="https://www.cnn.com/entertainment/live-news/grammy-awards-2023/h_3e32bffe8dfcbb101f092feeb7b438e4" target="_blank">won the Grammy for record of the year</a>.
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Queen Latifah performs during the hip-hop tribute.
Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images
Steve Lacy performs "Bad Habit" during the show.
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images
Adele accepts the award for best pop solo performance ("Easy On Me"). "I just want to dedicate this to my son, Angelo," <a href="https://www.cnn.com/entertainment/live-news/grammy-awards-2023/h_635575366b86376b1c07b70abf43a918" target="_blank">she said</a>. "I wrote this first verse in the shower when I was choosing to change my son's life, and he's been nothing but humble and gracious and loving to me the whole time."
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Styles performs "As It Was" during the show.
Sonja Flemming/CBS
Mary J. Blige performs "Good Morning Gorgeous."
Sonja Flemming/CBS
Quavo <a href="https://www.cnn.com/entertainment/live-news/grammy-awards-2023/h_0d4ac4e348a30cdf2fcf223e840994de" target="_blank">pays tribute to fellow Migos member Takeoff</a> during the "in memoriam" segment on Sunday night. Takeoff was killed in Houston three months ago.
Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images
Kendrick Lamar accepts the Grammy for best rap album from Cardi B. He won for "Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers."
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Sam Smith performs "Unholy" with dancers.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Samara Joy accepts the Grammy for best new artist. "All of you have inspired me because of who you are," <a href="https://www.cnn.com/entertainment/live-news/grammy-awards-2023/h_107422fb4f32126c1202810d25cd5f77" target="_blank">she said to the other artists while accepting her award</a>. "You express yourself for exactly who you are authentically, so to be here by just being myself, by just being who I was born as, I'm so thankful."
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Beyoncé is seen in the audience after her arrival <a href="https://www.cnn.com/entertainment/live-news/grammy-awards-2023/h_7aa52d0c6a38bf9dc135fc362e63bd6e" target="_blank">was delayed by traffic</a>, according to Noah. "The upside of hosting the Grammys in LA ... is that everyone can be here," Noah said. "The downside of hosting the Grammys in LA is the traffic."
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Kacey Musgraves pays tribute to the late Loretta Lynn by performing "Coal Miner's Daughter" during the "in memoriam" segment.
Francis Specker/CBS
Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift attend the show on Sunday night.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Bad Bunny accepts the Grammy for best música urbana album ("Un Verano Sin Ti"). "I dedicate this award to Puerto Rico, the birthplace and capital of reggaeton throughout the world," <a href="https://www.cnn.com/entertainment/live-news/grammy-awards-2023/h_9f7b07e4f11b48d5cb44af59a41c2ce0" target="_blank">the artist said in Spanish</a>.
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images
Lizzo performs a medley during the show that included "About Damn Time" and "Special."
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
From left, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and Adrien Brody attend the show. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/entertainment/live-news/grammy-awards-2023/h_941ccab490a19cd7fd10ba5cab9449e7" target="_blank">See more photos from behind the scenes</a>.
Francis Specker/CBS
A surprised Bonnie Raitt <a href="https://www.cnn.com/entertainment/live-news/grammy-awards-2023/h_1ad0e0cc75898271bf691e7e530a4dc5" target="_blank">accepts the Grammy for song of the year</a> as she is applauded by first lady Jill Biden, who presented the award.
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Smith and Kim Petras celebrate after winning the Grammy for best pop duo or group performance ("Unholy"). Petras, who is transgender, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/entertainment/live-news/grammy-awards-2023/h_6eef4b282b438d089ac302afa2103816" target="_blank">gave the acceptance speech on the duo's behalf</a>. She thanked "all the transgender legends before me who kicked these doors open for me."
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Luke Combs performs "Going, Going, Gone" during the show.
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Legends Smokey Robinson and Stevie Wonder perform together during the show.
JC Olivera/WireImage/Getty Images
Shania Twain walks on stage to present the Grammy for best country music album. It went to Willie Nelson for "A Beautiful Time." Nelson wasn't there to accept the award.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Styles accepts the Grammy for best pop vocal album ("Harry's House"). "This album from start to finish has been the greatest experience of my life," <a href="https://www.cnn.com/entertainment/live-news/grammy-awards-2023/h_54c27e9baee866790103305e6618ba1a" target="_blank">the entertainer said</a>.
JC Olivera/WireImage/Getty Images
Brandi Carlile performs "Broken Horses" during the show.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Noah speaks to the audience at the start of the show.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Bad Bunny <a href="https://www.cnn.com/entertainment/live-news/grammy-awards-2023#h_75e8ee79c76b07e75e6c759d814b97d0" target="_blank">opens the show</a> with "El Apagón" and "Después de la Playa." Both tracks are from his Spanish-language album, "Un Verano Sin Ti." It earned the first album of the year nomination for an album completely in Spanish.
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
<a href="https://www.cnn.com/entertainment/live-news/grammy-awards-2023/h_ed900737b56adb69ea446876beee93dc" target="_blank">Adele meets actor Dwayne Johnson</a> during Noah's opening bit. The host said he made it a point to learn facts about the artists attending this year's show, and he noted that Adele is a fan of Johnson's but had never met him. Noah then announced that "The Rock" was here and introduced the two.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Before the live broadcast, Viola Davis made history after she won the Grammy for best audio book narration and storytelling (for her memoir "Finding Me"). With this award, the actress earned <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/05/entertainment/viola-davis-grammy-egot/index.html" target="_blank">prestigious EGOT status</a>. An artist achieves an EGOT when they win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and a Tony Award in their career. "I wrote this book to honor the 6-year-old Viola," she said in her acceptance speech. "To honor her, her life, her joy, her trauma, everything. And, it has just been such a journey — I just EGOT!"
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Lizzo arrives on the red carpet before the show. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/style/article/red-carpet-fashion-grammy-awards-2023/index.html" target="_blank">See the best photos from the red carpet</a>.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Twain wows with a polka dot suit and hat.
Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images
Swift channels her recent album "Midnights" with a shimmering blue ensemble.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Petras, Smith, Violet Chachki and Gottmik walk the red carpet.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
In pictures: The 2023 Grammy Awards

Editor’s Note: Clay Cane is a Sirius XM radio host and the author of “Live Through This: Surviving the Intersections of Sexuality, God, and Race.” Follow him on Twitter. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his. View more opinion on CNN.

CNN  — 

The 65th annual Grammy Awards brought some needed joy to our current cultural climate. Happiness was at full tilt — from the celebration of 50 years of hip-hop to emotional speeches from Lizzo and others to Beyoncé making history as the most-decorated Grammy-winning musician.

Clay Cane
Courtesy of Clay Cane

In addition, as LGBTQ communities are used as ammunition for those who want to restrict drag shows rather than access to weapons, there was a beautiful and needed display of queerness.

This year has already been a whirlwind for LGBTQ folks in the US. If you are gay, transgender or somewhere in between, you are the talking point for conservative politicians and pundits who rant about “wokeness.”

Regardless of threats to our democracy, seemingly endless mass shootings and reports of hate crimes on the rise, a minority of people who want to live their best life are at risk of some right-wing lawmakers insisting that the government should be in the bedrooms of taxpaying American citizens.

LGBTQ communities are being used to push people’s bigotry buttons.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis claims he rejected an Advanced Placement course on African American studies in part because it included “queer theory.”

Pamela Anderson in "Pamela, a Love Story"
Netflix

This world-famous sex symbol deserves to be taken seriously

During an important congressional hearing last week on pandemic spending, US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia illogically pivoted to “drag queen story hour.” It’s a repeat performance from some on the political right to scare people into thinking drag queens are the boogeymen in high heels.

This rhetoric can transform into policy, with Missouri one of several states weighing anti-LGBTQ legislation, including restrictions on transgender athletes.

Against this political backdrop, the Grammys were a wonderful, celebratory showcase of LGBTQ talent — not for “wokeness,” but because it is about damn time. For too long, queer creatives have been limited to behind-the-scenes roles.

When Beyoncé earned her Grammy for best dance/electronic recording for “Break My Soul,” she said, “I’d like to thank the queer community for your love, for inventing the genre. God bless you.”

Once upon a time, you would rarely hear a superstar such as Beyoncé openly thank her LGBTQ fan base on a world stage, but her thanks go beyond a speech. Her “Renaissance” project showcases queer — specifically, Black queer — artists, and they were rewarded with album credits.

NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 29: Novelist Judy Blume poses for a portrait on September 29, 2006 in New York City, New York. (Photo by Karjean Levine/Getty Images)
Karjean Levine/Archive Photos/Getty Images

Judy Blume is here to save us

Electro-soul singer Cor.Ece, a Grammy nominee with a songwriting credit on Beyoncé’s “Cozy,” told me this about Queen Bey, “Think of how people’s lives, especially Black queer artists, have been changed by Beyoncé giving credit to people who are otherwise ignored.”

Pop stars have built long-lasting careers with LGBTQ folks on the sidelines. Madonna, Janet Jackson, Cher, Diana Ross, Lady Gaga and countless others have maintained their superstar status, partly due to their LGBTQ fan base. These are obviously brilliant artists, but according to their own words, the LGBTQ community’s unyielding support was a career game-changer.

At Sunday’s awards show, queer folks weren’t just in the background but at the forefront. Performances from Brandi Carlile, Sam Smith and the eclectic Steve Lacy showcased a wide range of expression that goes beyond sexual origination or gender.

Kim Petras paid tribute to the trans performers who came before her. She also thanked Madonna for “fighting for LGBTQ rights,” adding “I don’t think I could be here without Madonna.” And while the internet obsesses over Madonna’s appearance and scoffs that she doesn’t fit the constructs of how a 64-year-old woman is supposed to behave, the nod to Ms Ciccone is fitting. Madonna was and is a hero to queer people, paving the way — along with Sylvester, George Michael, Big Freedia, Sophie and many others — to unapologetically exist in the music industry.

rear view of group of teen scholars walking to school bus by parking
Lightfield Studios/Adobe Stock

The right-wing approach to 'parents' rights' puts kids at risk

Following in the tradition of Madonna, Petras is facing heat over the “evil” imagery in her performance of “Unholy” with Smith. The faux outrage is nearly identical to the frenzy over Lil Nas X, who gave a CGI devil a lap dance in his 2021 music video “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).”

But the performance by Smith and Petras isn’t much different from how countless other artists have played with religious imagery. In truth, the backlash to Smith, Petras or Lil Nas X isn’t over religious imagery; it’s that they aren’t supposed to be the stars.

For me, I never thought I’d see a time when queer artists would be some of the most famous musicians in the world without the paranoia of losing their careers. Dance artist Sylvester could belt out notes as good as any soul singer, but being a gender nonconformist in the 1970s prevented him from achieving the success he deserved. He died in 1988 at only 42.

Jermaine Stewart, who pushed gender norms as well, had a huge hit with 1986’s “We Don’t Have to Take Our Clothes Off” but disappeared from radio shortly afterward and would die at 39 in 1997. I imagine these artists and some others would be immensely proud.

One evening at the Grammys does not mean LGBTQ Americans have nothing more to fear. But I do hope Sunday night’s show indicates more queer artists are getting notoriety and power, even in this political climate.

    Queer artists are demanding to be seen beyond Pride Month and rainbow gear from a local retail store. These artists’ visibility is threatening to some people, who foolishly believe their “traditions” will be erased. But whether you’re traditional or “nontraditional,” both can exist. More artists — such as DJ and producer Honey Dijon, rapper Cakes Da Killa, performance artist Mykki Blanco and others — also deserve access. Owning a seat at the table is equally important as allyship.

    “It felt like one of the most inclusive Grammy ceremonies I’ve ever seen,” R&B singer-songwriter and Chicago native Cameron Forbes told me. “I’m not saying we don’t have a long way to go, but we are in a renaissance.”

