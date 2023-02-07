CNN —

Chris Harrison and Kaitlyn Bristowe are taking “Bachelor” fans through their own friendship drama.

The Season 11 “Bachelorette” turned co-host had appeared on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast to speak about the two falling out following Bristowe’s hosting gig. Bristowe got the job after Harrison was let go for defending Rachael Kirkconnell after photos surfaced of her attending a plantation-themed party. She claimed Harrison had stopped speaking to her after she began hosting.

Harrison invited Bristowe on his “Most Dramatic Podcast Ever,” where he said of Bristowe, “What I took from this when I read the articles, listened to the podcast that she did, it wasn’t a cry for help, but I took it as a cry for something that she lost.”

He continued: “Something that she was sad that she lost was our friendship. Instead of getting mad, or even disappointed, which I’m not, I was saddened that a friend of mine was mourning the loss of our friendship and that that friendship had changed. And yes, to a certain degree, it did change.”

Bristowe said on the Feb. 5 episode that “when everything went down, then I was like ‘Oh my gosh, I need to talk to Chris.’ That was my first reaction.”

The two hashed things out, with Harrison saying he was going through something extremely personal and it didn’t have to do with Bristowe.

“A week later [or] so you said, ‘Hey if you get a chance call me.’ And so there wasn’t ghosting. … And it had nothing, and I mean, nothing, to do with you and Tayshia [Adams] hosting the show. It had to do with the fact that I was going through something extraordinary. And I don’t mean this in a condescending way, it had nothing to do with you or Tayshia.”

Instead, Harrison said, he was really only talking to his kids and his fiancée, Lauren Zima at the time.

The two ended their conversation with Bristowe saying she understands now what happened, and Harrison saying “at that time, I didn’t have the bandwidth to deal with all of that,” meaning who would be hosting the reality dating show.