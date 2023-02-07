Today, you’ll find a deal on MMmat silicone baking mats, discounted Sonos home speakers and savings on our favorite cordless Dyson vacuum. All that and more below.

Therabody Valentine’s Sale Therabody If you’re seeking professional-grade relief, look no further than a Theragun percussive massager. No matter which model you choose, you’ll save on a device perfect for athletes and anyone else who appreciates at-home relaxation. Right now you can save up to $170 at Therabody, including savings on the Theragun Pro and Mini.

Sonos Home Theater Sale Sonos Arc Sonos In the world of premium speakers, Sonos is always a top contender — and now through Feb. 12, you can score up to $280 off select home theater speakers. We’re big fans of the 2nd-gen Beam, a compact soundbar featuring immersive sound and seamless connectivity, now $50 off; the full-featured Arc, now $100 off, provides even more sound in a larger package. You’ll find that and more, plus discounted bundles, during this sale ahead of the big game.

Dyson V11 Animal $600 $543 at Amazon Walmart Dyson vacuums are always a worthy addition to your home cleaning lineup — even though they’re a pricer pick. Our favorite cordless vacuum tackles even the toughest cleaning tasks on surfaces ranging from high-pile carpet to hard floors, capably and powerfully sucking up even pet hair as well as dirt and dust. Snag it right now for over $50 off at Amazon, matching the lowest price we’ve seen in a year.

MMmat Silicone Baking Mats $25 $16 at Amazon Caroline Curran/CNN These bestselling silicone baking mats are nonstick, dishwasher-safe and a sustainable alternative to single-use aluminum foil or parchment paper. Durable and easy to wipe clean, these mats make it easier than ever to whip up a quick dinner or batch of fresh cookies — and right now a 2-pack is on sale for just $16 at Amazon.

Tocess Claw Clips $19 $8 at Amazon Amazon Keep your hair out of the way with a chic claw clip. These ones are jumbo sized, so they’ll work for a variety of hair types and updos. Choose from a variety of colors and get four clips for under $8.

More deals to shop

• Right now at Target, BOGO 50% off bestselling books — everything from Prince Harry’s “Spare” to viral Colleen Hoover novels.

• Get an extra 30% off sale at Lisa Says Gah, an online boutique full of unique fashion and accessories.

• Save on our favorite affordable headphones right now — the over-ear Soundcore Anker Life are just $45 right now.

• Get up to 20% off bestselling furniture collections at Urban Outfitters now through Feb. 10.

• Keep your hot drinks steaming all day with an Ember Mug, on sale for $25 off at Amazon.

• The viral CosRX snail mucin essence is a skin care favorite, and right now it’s half off at Amazon.

• Right now at Tuft + Paw, you can get a free toy with any cat furniture order (Underscored editors are big fans of the brand). Simply add a toy to your cart and use code LOVEYOU — the offer is live now through Feb. 28.

• Celebrate National Pizza Day with 20 percent off the award-winning Breville Smart Oven Pizzaiolo.

• Stay active during your workday and get 15% off 2 or more Cubii JR2s with code LOVE15, now through Valentine’s Day.

• Frontgate is offering 50% off all pet products through Feb. 9, so treat your furry friend to a luxury bed, feeder and more, all for half price.

Deals you may have missed

Lowest Price AirPods Pro 2 $249 $199 at Amazon Apple Three years after debuting — and landing in the ears of seemingly everyone you know — Apple’s mega-popular AirPods Pro have finally gotten a refresh. Available now, the AirPods Pro 2 offer major upgrades like improved active noise cancellation (ANC), a wider range of fit options, more expansive touch controls and longer battery life. Right now the second-gen AirPods Pro are at their lowest price yet of $199, so order now at Amazon to save on these pricey earbuds.

Lowest Price Logitech Pop Keys $100 $80 at Amazon Amazon These colorful Logitech keyboards are more than just novelty — our reviewer found that they deliver satisfying typing, useful emoji keys and multi-device support for an all-around great experience. Whether you’re streamlining your WFH setup or just upgrading in the new year, this keyboard is all the motivation you’ll need to get started working. Save $20 on three colors right now — the best discount we’ve ever seen — and clack-clack-clack your little heart out.

Lowest Price Philips SmartSleep Connected Sleep and Wake-Up Light $200 $163 at Amazon Amazon After testing more than a dozen alarm clocks, we found the Philips SmartSleep Connected to be an outstanding choice, thanks to its immersive sunrise, customizable alarms and useful relaxation exercises. Despite its outshining much of the competition, we didn’t select it as one of our picks, mostly due to its lofty price. Right now, however, the clock is seeing an all-time low price, making it a great nightstand upgrade that won’t totally break the bank.

Rumpl 30% off Original Puffy Football Blankets Rumpl Versatile and machine-washable, Rumpl blankets are durable enough for the outdoors yet cozy enough for the couch. Our editors ran the Original Puffy Blanket through a gauntlet of tests and found that it held up, and we love that Rumpl’s products are made from sustainable postconsumer materials. Now through Feb. 12, you can shop the brand’s collection of NFL blankets at 30% off ahead of the big game and rep your favorite team for less.