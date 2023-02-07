LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 10: Customers carry bags from Bed Bath & Beyond store on April 10, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. The home goods retailer is expected to release fourth-quarter earnings figures after the closing bell. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Why Bed Bath & Beyond is in big trouble
New York CNN  — 

Bed Bath & Beyond is closing 150 more stores — just a week after the struggling retailer announced the closure of 87 locations.

The company’s brick-and-mortar footprint has already shrunk dramatically, a regulatory filing showed late Monday, and the new closings mean it will have shuttered 400 stores in the past year — almost half the 950 or so stores it had open in February 2022.

That includes last week’s announcement that it was also closing all 49 remaining Harmon Face Value stores, which sold cosmetics; plus 5 buybuy Baby locations. A list of the new store closures wasn’t immediately available.

A turnaround doesn’t look imminent: The embattled home goods chain forecasts first quarter sales to be down by 30% to 40% with “sequential, quarterly sales improvement thereafter” the filing said.

The company also said Monday it was planning to raise some $1 billion through an offering of preferred stock and warrants in a last-ditch effort to stave off bankruptcy. If it can’t complete the complex transaction, it would “likely file for bankruptcy protection.” It also appointed Holly Etlin, a bankruptcy expert, as interim chief financial officer.

The chain has said in recent weeks that it had defaulted on a loan and may not be able to remain in business, raising concerns about its future. Bed Bath & Beyond held talks in recent days with an investment firm to underwrite a significant portion of the proposed offering, according to Reuters.

Bed Bath and Beyond has been part of the meme stock phenomenon, with shares skyrocketing as much as 400% last year when activist investor and GameStop chairman Ryan Cohen took a stake and sought changes.

Shares of the retailer, which closed up 92% at $5.86 in a rollercoaster session Monday, were down 40% in in pre-market trading Tuesday.

Company’s troubles

Founded in 1971, Bed Bath & Beyond became a staple for affordable home decor, kitchenware and college dorm room furniture. It’s also known for its ubiquitous 20% off blue coupons, and cavernous stores with merchandise stacked high to the ceilings.

But the company struggled to make the transition to online shopping and fend off larger chains such as Walmart and Target (TGT). Many shoppers switched to those competitors as the novelty of Bed Bath & Beyond’s coupons faded.

The company was also hit hard during the pandemic, closing stores temporarily during 2020 while rivals remained open. The company lost 17% of its sales in 2020 and 14% in 2021.

– Reuters contributed to this report