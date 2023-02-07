Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu pictured during his time at English club Newcastle United on January 28, 2021.
Serena Taylor/Newcastle United/Getty Images
CNN  — 

International football player Christian Atsu has been found alive following Monday’s earthquake in southern Turkey, Ghana Football Association said on Tuesday.

“We’ve received some positive news that Christian Atsu has been successfully rescued from the rubble of the collapsed building and is receiving treatment. Let’s continue to pray for Christian,” the Ghanaian FA posted on Twitter.

Ghana’s ambassador to Turkey Francisca Ashietey-Odunton told an Accra-based radio station that Atsu had been found.

EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / Syrian rescue teams search for victims and survivors at the rubble a collapsed building in the city of Aleppo following a deadly earthquake on February 6, 2023. - The Syrian government urged the international community to come to its aid after more than 850 people died in the country following a 7.8-magnitude earthquake in neighbouring Turkey. (Photo by LOUAI BESHARA / AFP) (Photo by LOUAI BESHARA/AFP via Getty Images)
LOUAI BESHARA/AFP/AFP via Getty Images

Atsu was not immediately accounted for in the aftermath of the earthquake.

Atsu’s former club Everton said on its official Facebook page: “We are relieved to hear Christian Atsu has been successfully rescued and is recovering in hospital. Our thoughts continue to be with everyone affected by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.”

More than 5,000 deaths have been confirmed in Turkey and Syria with over 21,000 people injured following earthquakes that rocked the region on Monday.

In Turkey, casualties were reported in ten provinces, including Hatay, which is home to Atsu’s football team Hatayspor.

Atsu, 31, joined the Turkish team in the summer and netted his first goal for the club on Sunday, a day before the earthquake.

He had previously represented top English clubs such as Chelsea, Everton, Bournemouth, and Newcastle.