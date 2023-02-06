CNN —
Thousands of people in Turkey and Syria have been killed and thousands more were injured after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Turkey’s Gaziantep province near the Syrian border early Monday.
The earthquake is the strongest to hit Turkey since 1939, when a quake of the same magnitude killed 300,000 people. The initial earthquake was followed by a magnitude 6.7 aftershock 11 minutes later, as well as a 7.5 aftershock several hours later, according to the US Geological Survey. Tremors have been felt across the region, including in Lebanon, Israel, Iraq and Jordan.