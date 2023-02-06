A person climbs through the rubble of a collapsed building in the aftermath of an earthquake in the Iskenderun district of Hatay, Turkey, on Monday, February 6.
In photos: Deadly quake strikes Turkey and Syria
Sezgin Pancar/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Updated 6:47 AM EST, Mon February 6, 2023

A deadly earthquake has struck across the border region between Turkey and Syria. The 7.8-magnitude quake, one of the strongest earthquakes to hit Turkey in more than 100 years, struck just after 4 a.m. Monday local time, 23 kilometers (14.2 miles) east of Nurdagi, Gaziantep province, at a depth of 24.1 kilometers (14.9 miles), the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake was felt in several countries across the region, including Syria and Lebanon. A winter storm in the region is exacerbating the disaster, according to CNN meteorologists.

In Turkey, search and rescue teams have been dispatched to the south of the country, Turkey's interior minister, Suleyman Soylu, said.

Dozens of people are trapped under rubble in Syria, according to the "White Helmets" group, officially known as Syria Civil Defense, a humanitarian organization formed to rescue people injured in conflict. Much of northwestern Syria, which borders Turkey, is controlled by anti-government forces amid a bloody civil war that began in 2011.

A man reacts as people search for survivors amid earthquake debris in Diyarbakir, Turkey.
Ilyas Akengin/AFP/Getty Images
Civilians and members of the White Helmets work to save people trapped beneath a destroyed building in Idlib, Syria.
Anas Alkharboutli/dpa/picture alliance/Getty Images
People wait as rescue operations take place at a site affected by the earthquake in Diyarbakir, Turkey.
Sertac Kayar/Reuters
Search and rescue efforts continue at the site of a destroyed collapsed building in Diyarbakir, Turkey.
Aydin Arik/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
A cat is tended to after being rescued from the rubble in Diyarbakir, Turkey.
Aydin Arik//Anadolu/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
People search for survivors in Diyarbakir.
Ilyas Akengin/AFP/Getty Images
An aerial view shows quake-damaged Gaziantep Castle in Gaziantep, Turkey.
Mehmet Akif Parlak/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
People search through rubble of a collapsed building in Diyarbakir, Turkey.
Sertac Kayar/Reuters
An aerial view shows debris as rescue workers conduct search and rescue operations in Osmaniye, Turkey.
Muzaffer Cagliyaner/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Emergency responders tend to an injured person in Gaziantep, Turkey.
Mehmet Akif Parlak/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
People search for casualties amid a destroyed building in Diyarbakir, Turkey.
Omer Yasin Ergin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Residents look on at the site of a destroyed building in the Cukurova district of Adana, Turkey.
Omer Yildiz/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Residents search for victims and survivors under the rubble of a building that collapsed in Azmarin, Syria, early on February 6.
Omar Haj Kadour/AFP/Getty Images
People heat themselves outside of earthquake-affected areas in Aleppo, Syria, on Monday morning.
Mustafa Bathis/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Damage to the historic Yeni Mosque is seen following the quake in Malatya, Turkey.
Volkan Kasik/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
People search the rubble at a destroyed building in Diyarbakir, Turkey.
Omer Yasin Ergin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images