A person climbs through the rubble of a collapsed building in the aftermath of an earthquake in the Iskenderun district of Hatay, Turkey, on Monday, February 6.

A deadly earthquake has struck across the border region between Turkey and Syria. The 7.8-magnitude quake, one of the strongest earthquakes to hit Turkey in more than 100 years, struck just after 4 a.m. Monday local time, 23 kilometers (14.2 miles) east of Nurdagi, Gaziantep province, at a depth of 24.1 kilometers (14.9 miles), the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake was felt in several countries across the region, including Syria and Lebanon. A winter storm in the region is exacerbating the disaster, according to CNN meteorologists.

In Turkey, search and rescue teams have been dispatched to the south of the country, Turkey's interior minister, Suleyman Soylu, said.

Dozens of people are trapped under rubble in Syria, according to the "White Helmets" group, officially known as Syria Civil Defense, a humanitarian organization formed to rescue people injured in conflict. Much of northwestern Syria, which borders Turkey, is controlled by anti-government forces amid a bloody civil war that began in 2011.