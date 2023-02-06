split Edward tian GPTZero
CNN runs a human-written script through an AI-text detection app. See what happens
01:51 - Source: CNN
Media 16 videos
split Edward tian GPTZero
CNN runs a human-written script through an AI-text detection app. See what happens
01:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jason Vanderground
See the 'big money marketing' of Jesus that's set to air during the Super Bowl
02:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
VIDEO THUMBNAIL Benjamin Hall Fox News
Fox News reporter makes emotional return to air after recovering from Ukraine attack
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
james corden
Late night hosts mock James Cameron, Tom Cruise after Oscar nominees revealed
02:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
US President Donald Trump uses his cellphone as he holds a roundtable discussion with Governors about the economic reopening of closures due to COVID-19, known as coronavirus, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, June 18, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
Trump is returning to Facebook and Instagram after 2-year ban
02:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
late night biden home docs
Late night hosts caught making the same joke over latest White House drama
01:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
BBC Sex Noise Prank 1
Raunchy prank disrupts BBC broadcast
02:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
leslie biden split
Leslie Jones uses debut on 'The Daily Show' to call out Biden and his Corvette
04:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Titanic Reenactment Split
Pivotal 'Titanic' scene reenacted to disprove theory about the film
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
janelle monae vpx
'Glass Onion' actress talks about the challenge of her role
02:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jared Jeffries Price Is Right Car 1
See huge former NBA player win small car on game show
02:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
VIDEO THUMBNAIL late night biden classified documents 1
Late night hosts react to classified documents found at Biden's former office
01:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Shannon Sharpe
Shannon Sharpe confronts Skip Bayless about tweet made after Damar Hamlin collapsed
02:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
ed norton finding your roots
'You want to die': Edward Norton learns details about slaves one of his ancestors owned
02:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
VIDEO THUMBNAIL Late night Kevin McCarthy house speaker vote
Late night hosts react to McCarthy's failure to win House vote for speaker
01:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
US Representative-elect George Santos (R-NY) speaks at the Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada, on November 19, 2022. (Photo by Wade Vandervort / AFP) (Photo by WADE VANDERVORT/AFP via Getty Images)
Maggie Haberman says George Santos coverage is a 'death of local media' story. Here's why
01:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
New York CNN  — 

Google is officially set to confront OpenAI’s ChatGPT — and soon.

The tech titan, which has had a stranglehold on internet search for as long as most web users can remember, formally announced Monday that it will roll out Bard, its experimental conversational AI service, in the “coming weeks.”

The announcement comes just a day before Microsoft (MSFT), which is working to integrate ChatGPT-like technology into its products, including its search engine Bing, is set to hold an event with OpenAI at its Washington state headquarters.

“The internet search wars are back,” wrote the Financial Times’ Richard Waters in a piece published Monday, noting that AI has “opened the first new front in the battle for search dominance since Google fended off a concerted challenge from Microsoft’s Bing more than a decade ago.”

A version of this article first appeared in the “Reliable Sources” newsletter. Sign up for the daily digest chronicling the evolving media landscape here.

But the rapid emergence of the technology has also raised serious ethical questions, especially since it is being taken to market at a breakneck speed.

“We are reliving the social media era,” said Beena Ammanath, who leads Trustworthy Tech Ethics at Deloitte and is the executive director of the Global Deloitte AI Institute.

Ammanath said that “unintended consequences” accompany every new technology and reluctantly expressed confidence that it too will occur with AI chatbots, unless significant precautions are taken. For now, she doesn’t see the guardrails in place to rein in the nascent technology. Instead, Ammanath equated what is currently transpiring with the swift deployment of AI as companies “building Jurassic Park, putting some danger signs on the fences, but leaving all the gates open.” Yes, there is some acknowledgment about the dangers the technology poses. But it’s not enough, given the risks.

Ammanath stressed that computer scientists working on AI have yet to solve for bias, a years-long problem, as well as other worrisome issues that plague the technology. One major problem is that AI bots cannot separate truth from fantasy.

“The challenge with new language models is they blend fact and fiction,” Ammanath told me. “It spreads misinformation effectively. It cannot understand the content. So it can spout out completely logical sounding content, but incorrect. And it delivers it with complete confidence.”

That’s effectively what happened last month when CNET was forced to issue corrections on a number of articles, including some that it described as “substantial,” after using an AI-powered tool to help the news outlet write dozens of stories. And in its wake, other outlets like BuzzFeed, are already embracing the robot-writing technology to help it generate content and quizzes.

“This is a new dimension that generative AI has brought in,” Ammanath added.

CEO of Alphabet and Google Sundar Pichai joint press conference with Polish Prime Minister at the Chancellery in Warsaw, Poland on March 29, 2022.
CEO of Alphabet and Google Sundar Pichai joint press conference with Polish Prime Minister at the Chancellery in Warsaw, Poland on March 29, 2022.
Mateusz Wlodarczyk/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Google unveils its ChatGPT rival

In announcing that Google will roll out its AI soon, chief executive Sundar Pichai stressed that “it’s critical that we bring experiences rooted in these models to the world in a bold and responsible way.” And Pichai underscored that Google is “committed to developing AI responsibly.”

But it’s hard to deny that the company, under tremendous pressure from investors after ChatGPT stormed onto the scene, is not rushing to deploy its product to the market as quickly as possible. In an internal note to staff, Pichai himself said all hands are on deck and that the company will be “enlisting every Googler to help shape Bard and contribute through a special company-wide” event he said will have “the spirit of an internal hackathon.”

“We’ve been approaching this effort with an intensity and focus that reminds me of early Google,” Pichai wrote, “so thanks to everyone who has contributed.”

But its clear that both Google and Microsoft, some of the most valuable and pioneering companies on the web, understand well that AI technology has the power to reshape the world as we know it. The only question is will they follow Silicon Valley’s “move fast and break things” maxim that has caused so much turmoil in the past?