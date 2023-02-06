Sam Bankman-Fried, who founded and led FTX until a liquidity crunch forced the cryptocurrency exchange to declare bankruptcy, is escorted out of the Magistrate Court building in Nassau, Bahamas December 13, 2022. REUTERS/Dante Carrer
New York CNN  — 

The new management of FTX is pressuring hundreds of politicians and political organizations to return millions of dollars donated by the crypto platform or its founders before it went bankrupt last year.

The company, which collapsed in November and is now at the center of a massive federal fraud investigation, said it was sending “confidential messages” to political figures, political action funds and other recipients as it seeks to claw back assets to repay its estimated 1 million creditors. In a statement on Sunday, FTX said the donations need to be returned by the end of the month. If they aren’t, FTX said it reserves the right to sue recipients.

“To the extent such payments are not returned voluntarily, the FTX Debtors reserve the right to commence actions before the Bankruptcy Court to require the return of such payments, with interest accruing from the date any action is commenced,” the statement reads. The company added that recipients who gave the funds to a third party, including a charity, aren’t off the hook.

In FTX’s heyday, founder Sam Bankman-Fried was a fixture in DC politics, lobbying for light-touch regulation of the nascent crypto industry and becoming one of the largest contributors to the Democratic Party. Bankman-Fried himself gave roughly $40 million to campaigns and political action committees, largely backing Democrats, during the 2022 midterm election cycle, according to Federal Election Commission records.

Bankman-Fried later told journalist Tiffany Fong that he donated an equal amount to Republicans but that those donations were “dark.”

Federal prosecutors say that FTX, at the direction of Bankman-Fried, stole funds from customer deposits to make political donations, buy luxury real estate and cover losses at his hedge fund, Alameda Research.

Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty to eight counts of fraud and conspiracy last month. Two of his former associates, meanwhile, have pleaded guilty and implicated Bankman-Fried in the alleged crimes.