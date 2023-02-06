Bank of America CEO
Bank of America CEO predicts impact on economy amid China and US tensions
01:47 - Source: CNN
Economy 16 videos
Bank of America CEO
Bank of America CEO predicts impact on economy amid China and US tensions
01:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A traveler looks at a flight information board at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on January 11, 2023 in Arlington, Virginia.
'The system is stressed to the max': United CEO weighs in on industry woes
03:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Janet Yellen
Hear Janet Yellen's warning if debt ceiling agreement is not reached
02:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
oliver bate allianz
Bankers dig in as recession looms in Europe
06:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap 011923 Clip 1 16x9
Disney just threw down the gauntlet in the WFH battle
02:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
abby ehmann iso
Hear why this bar owner decided to open a non-alcoholic bar
03:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
job report
Layoffs are making headlines. What's really going on in the job market
01:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
empty restaurant
'You're just a hamster spinning on a wheel': Restaurant owner struggles to stay open
02:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
MIRAMAR, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 27: In this aerial view, single family homes are shown in a residential neighborhood on October 27, 2022 in Miramar, Florida. The rate on the average 30-year fixed mortgage hit 7.08%, up from 6.94% the week prior, according to Freddie Mac. Mortgage rates surpassed 7% for the first time since April 2002. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Is housing a buyer's market or a seller's market? CEO explains why it's neither
02:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
David Schnitzler Yurkevich pkg1
Men are dropping out of the workforce. Here's why
02:55
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
A person prepares to pump gas at a BP gas station on Coney Island Avenue on October 19, 2022 in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn borough in New York City. President Joe Biden announced the sale of an additional 15 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The announcement was made three weeks before the Midterm Elections and the move is expected to meet the administrations goal of releasing 180 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to counter the rising gas prices due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Is the economy as bad as it seems? Maybe not
01:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
01 Brian Moynihan Poppy Harlow interview 1129 SCREENSHOT
Bank of America CEO predicts 'mild recession' next year
04:22
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
heater vpx 111822
Some Americans being forced to pick between paying for groceries and heating their homes
02:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Customers browse racks of clothing as they shop inside a discount department retail store in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 7, 2022. - The US economy added a better-than-expected 428,000 jobs in April, with the unemployment rate remaining at a low 3.6 percent, the Labor Department reported. The data pointed to continued strong employment growth and contained hints that some inflationary pressures may be easing, with workers' wages rising less than in March. But investors remain anxious that rising prices and higher interest rates will hit consumers, slowing the economy's expansion in the second half of 2022. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
CNN reporter shows what consumer price growth means for inflation
02:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
grocery shopper pandemic stew leonard's
Grocery chain CEO on food prices: 'My crystal ball is broken'
02:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
People walk past a "now hiring" sign posted outside of a restaurant in Arlington, Virginia on June 3, 2022.
The jobs market is strong, but showing 'significant cracks'
02:35
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
New York CNN  — 

Congress is once again bickering about raising the debt ceiling, the amount of money the US government can borrow to pay its bills on time. And that means that Corporate America has to be ready for the worst.

The CEO of Bank of America (BAC), America’s second-largest bank, told CNN he hopes lawmakers resolve their issues, because the market and economy love stability. Yet defaulting on the country’s debt remains a possibility that cannot be ignored.

“We have to be prepared for that, not only in this country but in other countries around the world,” Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan told Poppy Harlow on “CNN This Morning” Monday. “You hope it doesn’t happen, but hope is not a strategy — so you prepare for it.”

President Joe Biden may touch on the topic in Tuesday’s State of the Union address. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has already warned Congress that the country could default on its financial obligations as soon as June if the debt ceiling is not raised before then.

Yellen subsequently said there could be a “global financial crisis” if there is no debt limit agreement. The Treasury Department is now taking “extraordinary measures” to continue paying bills on time.

The latest drama about the debt ceiling has led to some calls for the government to get rid of it entirely. The argument is that political squabbles shouldn’t prevent the US from meeting its financial commitments.

01 Brian Moynihan Poppy Harlow interview 1129 SCREENSHOT
CNN

Bank of America CEO predicts two years of pain ahead in the housing market

Moynihan isn’t a fan of that idea. He told Harlow that “there’s got to be an argument about how we make sure we live within our means as a country” when asked whether or not the US should eliminate the debt ceiling.

“Congress has the purse strings. i would be careful about trying to restructure the US Constitution,” he said. “I think we should leave it alone and make sure it operates correctly.”

But he conceded that the government has needed to spend a lot more on various stimulus programs since 2020 due to the Covid-19 crisis, saying that the US had to take on “a lot of debt over the past couple of years to overcome the pandemic drag on the economy.”

The economy has rebounded sharply from the depths of the brief Covid downturn. So much so that inflation is now arguably the biggest problem facing the country, as well as the Federal Reserve.

The Fed has raised rates aggressively for the past year to try to choke off inflation. The rate hikes have started to work, but the US job market remains shockingly strong.

“The unemployment rate has stayed very low. Extremely low,” Moynihan told Harlow. “That’s one of the challenges for the Fed.”

With that in mind, Moynihan said, Bank of America is still predicting a “mild recession” at some point in the future — but the start date keeps getting pushed. He argues that higher rates could be a drag on corporate profits, but the good news is most people are still working, earning good wages and spending.

Moynihan also didn’t seem overly concerned that any geopolitical tension between the US and China stemming from the recent spy balloon incident will have a lasting impact on the global economy.

He told Harlow that given China’s importance in the global supply chain, it’s in everyone’s interests to not have any economic tensions escalate.

“It’s interesting to watch the shadowboxing between these two countries,” Moynihan said. “But the best thing in the world is to have free trade.”