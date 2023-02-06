Despite NFL future being up in the air, Aaron Rodgers wins Pebble Beach Pro-Am

<strong>Adam Sandler: </strong>Who else could begin a list of celebrity golfers? As the star of one of the sport's most memorable movies, Sandler has continued the<a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/25/golf/snappy-gilmore-one-handed-golf-tiktok-eliezer-paul-gindiri-spc-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank"> "Happy Gilmore</a>" legacy with a host of Pro-Am appearances. Even the film's antagonist <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2021/06/01/golf/happy-gilmore-celebrates-25-year-anniversary-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">Shooter McGavin</a>, played by Christopher McDonald, is still a regular face on the fairways.
Al Messerschmidt / Getty Images
<strong>Michael Jordan:</strong> Any sports fan who has watched "The Last Dance" will know MJ's passion for golf is well-documented. As a college junior, the future NBA legend became hooked after playing a round with fellow University of North Carolina alumni -- and future PGA Championship winner -- Davis Love III. In 2019, Jordan opened his very own course in Florida, The Grove XXIII -- the roman numerals a nod to his iconic No. 23 jersey.
Isaac Brekken / Getty Images
<strong>Justin Timberlake</strong>: The singer and actor has been bringing "SexyBack" to golf for decades. Pictures of JT strutting his stuff at tournaments date back to 2002, and he is a common face at the PGA Tour's Pebble Beach Pro-Am events.
Matt Sullivan / Getty Images
<strong>Catherine Zeta-Jones:</strong> The academy-award winning Welsh actress has competed at Pro-Am's across the globe alongside fellow acting -- and golfing -- husband, Michael Douglas. Reportedly playing off a 22-handicap, the Chicago star told one British talk show host in 2016 that if Douglas fails to clear the ladies tee with his drives, he has to take his pants off as a forfeit.
Ross Kinnaird / Getty Images
<strong>Tom Brady:</strong> One of many NFL players known to enjoy swapping the gridiron for the four-iron, the seven-time Super Bowl champion is a keen golfer. After two defeats, Brady finally registered his <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/06/02/golf/the-match-brady-rodgers-nfl-golf-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">first "The Match" victory</a> in June after pairing with Aaron Rodgers to defeat Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes in the all-quarterback, sixth edition of the event [pictured].
Carmen Mandato / Getty Images for The Match
<strong>Macklemore:</strong> Taking his audacious style from the Thrift Shop to the fairways, the Grammy-award winning rapper is a keen player with his very own golf clothing line, Bogey Boys. Last year, he spoke with CNN about his <a href="https://www.cnn.com/videos/sports/2021/05/28/macklemore-golf-obsession-bogey-boys-living-golf-spt-intl-spc.cnn" target="_blank">"scary addiction"</a> to the game.
Orlando Ramirez / Getty Images
<strong>Jessica Alba:</strong> The Hollywood actress is a known golf enthusiast, and in 2014 went searching for an Alba-tross at the Mission Hills Celebrity golf Pro-Am on the Southern Chinese island of Hainan [pictured].
Xaume Olleros / AFP via Getty Images
<strong>Niall Horan:</strong> There's only One Direction the ball is going when the Irish singer-songwriter is at the tee. A regular presence at DP World Tour events, the former boy band star is the <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/05/12/golf/brendan-lawlor-disability-golf-prince-harry-spt-spc-intl/index.html" target="_blank">founder</a> of the Modest! Golf Management agency.
Ross Kinnaird / Getty Images
<strong>Tom Holland: </strong>Part-time web-slinger, full-time golf swinger -- the "Spider-Man" lead is a self-confessed golf addict. The English actor has made no secret of his love for the game as a stress release from Hollywood life, and surprised onlookers with some booming drives at the BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am in 2021 [pictured].
Warren Little / Getty Images
<strong>Stephen Curry:</strong> The three-point king of the NBA is also a highly-proficient par-three shooter. An avid golfer and regular Pro-Am competitor, in April the Golden State Warriors icon launched an <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/04/27/golf/nba-steph-curry-underrated-golf-tour-spc-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">all-expenses paid golf tour</a> for underrepresented young players.
Isaiah Vazquez / Clarkson Creative / Getty Images
<strong>Celine Dion:</strong> Her iconic theme for a film about a sinking ship is known worldwide, but her penchant for sinking putts is one of the less well-known aspects of the Canadian singer's glittering life. Alongside late husband René Angélil, Dion owned Le Mirage Golf Club in Terrebonne, Quebec, for 23 years before announcing its sale in 2020.
Sam Levi/WireImage/WireImage/Getty Images
<strong>Miles Teller:</strong> The "Whiplash" star won plaudits for his charismatic performance as Rooster in 2022's "Top Gun: Maverick," and the actor looked to have channeled that same energy into a compelling showing at the American Century Championship at Tahoe in July [pictured].
Isaiah Vazquez / Clarkson Creative / Getty Images
<strong>Alice Cooper:</strong> Widely regarded as one of the most talented celebrity golfers, the former rock star is as menacing a sight for competitors as he was on stage. Cooper has authored multiple books on the game, including "Golf Monster: How a Wild Rock'n'roll Life Led to a Serious Golf Addiction," in which he claims he is on the course 300 days a year.
Warren Little / Getty Images
<strong>Kathryn Newton:</strong> She shot to fame with roles in "Big Little Lies" and "Paranormal Activity," but the American actress almost shot her way to the LPGA Tour as a highly-talented young player. Growing up on a course in Florida, Newton broke several high-school golfing records and had planned to attempt qualification for the 2012 US Open, before pulling out due to acting commitments.
Ezra Shaw / Getty Images
<strong>Meat Loaf:</strong> Flying down the fairway Like a Bat Out of Hell, the rock front-man has played several celebrity golf events, including the televised, Ryder Cup-style All Star Cup at Celtic Manor, Wales in 2006, where his American side suffered defeat to Team Europe [pictured].
Sandy Young / Getty Images
The celebrities with a love for golf
Any chance of the Green Bay Packers lifting the Super Bowl this Sunday were dashed long ago, but Aaron Rodgers is still ending the season as a champion.

Playing alongside Canadian pro golf partner Ben Silverman, the quarterback won the PGA Tour’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Sunday, the duo carding 26-under to clinch a one-shot victory over American golfer Peter Malnati and former FedEx President and CEO Don Colleran.

It sees the 39-year-old Rodgers, who confessed he hadn’t played any golf until Monday since last season’s NFL training camp began, add his name to Pebble Beach’s Wall of Champions.

“It’s really significant, it’s always been on my bucket list,” Rodgers told reporters.

“This is a pretty big deal for me, I’m not going to sugarcoat it. It’s a great week by itself, spending time with Ben, but winning is the sweetest.”

Rodgers on the final hole of the third round.
Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR/Getty Images

The pair were crowned victors after 54 holes as heavy winds and rain bombarded the California event, shortening the amateur event to three rounds. The pro tournament, led by England’s Justin Rose, is set to resume Monday.

Despite disappointment on the gridiron as the Packers missed out on the NFL Playoffs for the first time since 2018, Rodgers has enjoyed a stellar year on the fairways. In June, Rodgers and fellow veteran Tom Brady were crowned victors in an all-NFL quarterback, trash-talk heavy edition of The Match, besting young duo Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes.

And as Buffalo Bills star Allen, playing with Keith Mitchell, finished four strokes behind Rodgers in California, the friendly rivalry showed no signs of abating.

“Josh Allen was telling me there’s going to be an asterisk by this win because there was only three rounds,” Rodgers told reporters.

“But I think that name, our names are going to be up there [on the Wall of Champions] for a long time.”

Bills quarterback Allen was also in action at the event.
Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Speculation has swirled as to where the Packers quarterback will be plying his trade next season, with talk of a departure from the only NFL team he has ever played for fueled by a tweet from Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver – and former teammate – Davante Adams last week.

Asked in a Twitter Q&A which neighborhood Rodgers would be moving to, Adams, who played with the four-time MVP for seven years until his departure in 2021, replied: “Mine.”

Those rumors followed Rodgers around the fairways at Pebble Beach, with social media footage showing some spectators singing ‘Raiders’ chants at the quarterback as he walked to the next hole. A wry smile from the Super Bowl XLV winner in return suggested it was taken in good humor, a welcome change from the reception he had endured at the Pro-Am in previous years.

“One year, we got knocked out by the [San Francisco 49ers] in the playoffs, and I came and played and the fans were real rough. There was a lot of trash talking,” Rodgers recalled.

“Not this year, it was all positive. It was all, ‘Come to the Raiders, come to the Niners, come to the [Dallas] Cowboys.’ A couple [New York] Jets calls out there.

“But a lot of Raiders presence, for sure. You hear that Raiders chant for the last four days … Ben did, for sure.”

Rodgers and Silverman embrace.
Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR/Getty Images

Meanwhile, recently retired footballer Gareth Bale finished joint-16th alongside partner Joseph Bramlett.

The former Real Madrid and Tottenham star won many plaudits with a strong first round, highlighted by a spectacular shot from the cart path.

PEBBLE BEACH, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Gareth Bale walks from the third tee during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Spyglass Hill Golf Course on February 02, 2023 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images

“The last couple of weeks have been amazing,” Bale told reporters.

“People giving me compliments on my game is incredible, they have put a bit too much pressure on my shoulders.

“I am a big golf fan and appreciate what these players do on the golf course. It is great to play with them, interact and watch what they do.”

Rose leads the pro event by two strokes ahead of American trio Malnati, Denny McCarthy and Brendon Todd. The 2013 US Open champion and 10-time PGA Tour winner is chasing his first victory since winning at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2019.

