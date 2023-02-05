The Powerball jackpot prize has rolled to $747 million for the Monday drawing, the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot ever.
Keith Srakocic/AP
CNN  — 

Powerball players might just have a shot at winning $747 million, the fifth-largest jackpot in the game’s history.

The Powerball jackpot rolled after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn on Saturday night, according to a news release from the game.

If someone wins in Monday’s drawing, they’ll take home the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and the ninth-largest US lottery jackpot.

Powerball playslips are seen at Bluebird Liquor in Hawthorne, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.
Jae C. Hong/AP

According to Powerball, Saturday’s top-winning tickets included four tickets that matched all five white balls. Each of those players will win $1 million.

More than 2 million tickets won cash prizes amounting to $20 million during Saturday’s drawing, Powerball said. The four $1 million-winning tickets were sold in Florida, New Jersey, Oregon, and Pennsylvania.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit in November in Kansas, according to the news release. A single ticket won a whopping $92.9 million.

The largest Powerball jackpot of all time was won earlier in November, when a lucky player won $2.04 billion in California.