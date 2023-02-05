SCREENGRAB China Spy Balloon Pop
Start your week smart: Spy balloon, Ukraine, Chile, Pervez Musharraf, LeBron James

By Andrew Torgan, CNN
Published 8:53 AM EST, Sun February 5, 2023
CNN  — 

It’s been nearly three years since much of the US shut down due to Covid-19 and people started working from home in their pajamas or wearing the same pair of jeans for days on end. But now that the job market is booming and workers are returning to the office, is it time to start washing your clothes more often after you’ve worn them all day long? The answer might surprise you.

Here’s what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

The weekend that was

• US military fighter jets shot down the suspected Chinese spy balloon over the Atlantic Ocean off the Eastern Seaboard of the US on Saturday.

• Nearly half a million people in Odesa were left without power Saturday after an accident at a substation damaged by previous Russian attacks, Ukrainian officials said.

• At least 22 people have died in connection with widespread forest fires in south-central Chile, according to government officials.  

• Pakistan’s former President General Pervez Musharraf has died in Dubai after a prolonged illness, according to a statement from the Pakistani military. He was 79 years old.

• LeBron James is closing in on history as he is now just 36 points away from breaking the NBA all-time scoring record.

The week ahead

Monday

Florida lawmakers will return to the state Capitol to finalize their efforts to strip the Walt Disney Company of its special governing powers, the latest round in a feud between Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and the entertainment giant. House and Senate leaders informed lawmakers late last week that the legislature will hold a special session starting Monday that will include changes to the Reedy Creek Improvement District, the elected board that effectively gives Disney control over the land in and around its central Florida theme parks.

Tuesday

President Joe Biden will deliver the State of the Union address to Congress. The annual address will provide Biden with a chance to highlight key priorities and agenda items. This year’s State of the Union will take place with Republicans newly in control of the House, a position of power the GOP is using to launch congressional oversight investigations aimed at the Biden administration. It also comes as the president faces heightened scrutiny over the handling of classified documents after his time as vice president.

Following Biden’s speech, Arkansas Gov. and former Trump White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will deliver the Republican response.

Wednesday

Google plans to livestream an event that will showcase a “reimagining” of how people search for, explore and interact with information. Details are scant, but many in the tech world are expecting the event to focus on artificial intelligence and a possible competitor to AI chatbot ChatGPT.

Thursday

Twitter will cut off free access to its API – which lets third parties access many types of Twitter data for their own applications and research – in favor of a new “paid basic tier.” What that means to the average Twitter user is that a lot of popular accounts that run automatically and tweet jokes or pictures of possums or foxes will grind to a halt.

Friday

February 10 is the kickoff of New York Fashion Week, which will feature more than 70 runway shows from the industry’s top brands.

Saturday

The 2023 Chicago Auto Show opens to the public.

One Thing: What the Nichols video truly reveals

CNN senior crime and justice correspondent Shimon Prokupecz joins this week’s “One Thing” podcast to break down why the initial narrative from police around the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis is indicative of a larger problem surrounding the culture of police departments across the country. Listen here for more

Photos of the week

The Rev. Al Sharpton introduces the family of Tyre Nichols during his funeral service in Memphis, Tennessee, on Wednesday, February 1.
The Rev. Al Sharpton introduces the family of Tyre Nichols during his funeral service in Memphis, Tennessee, on Wednesday, February 1.
Andrew Nelles/Pool/The Tennessean
A woman named Olha hugs her 6-year-old granddaughter, Arina, and says goodbye before evacuating the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut on Tuesday, January 31. During Russia's war on Ukraine, the city of Bakhmut has been regularly referred to as the most contested and kinetic part of the front line.
A woman named Olha hugs her 6-year-old granddaughter, Arina, and says goodbye before evacuating the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut on Tuesday, January 31. During Russia's war on Ukraine, the city of Bakhmut has been regularly referred to as the most contested and kinetic part of the front line.
Oleksandr Ratushniak/Reuters
Pope Francis is welcomed by residents of Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, on Tuesday, January 31. The Pope is on a six-day trip to the DRC and South Sudan.
Pope Francis is welcomed by residents of Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, on Tuesday, January 31. The Pope is on a six-day trip to the DRC and South Sudan.
Handout/Vatican Media/Reuters
A Goya Award is made in Madrid on Tuesday, January 31. The Goya Awards honor Spain's best films. This year's statuettes are made of recycled material as part of a commitment to a green future.
A Goya Award is made in Madrid on Tuesday, January 31. The Goya Awards honor Spain's best films. This year's statuettes are made of recycled material as part of a commitment to a green future.
Samuel de Roman/Getty Images
Mourners attend the funeral of Rafael Ben Eliyahu, a victim of a shooting attack in Jerusalem, on Sunday, January 29. Israeli police say seven people were killed and three injured when a Palestinian gunman opened fire near a synagogue on Friday, January 27. It came amid high tensions in Israel and the Palestinian territories. The day before, Israeli forces killed nine Palestinians and wounded several others in the West Bank city of Jenin, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.
Mourners attend the funeral of Rafael Ben Eliyahu, a victim of a shooting attack in Jerusalem, on Sunday, January 29. Israeli police say seven people were killed and three injured when a Palestinian gunman opened fire near a synagogue on Friday, January 27. It came amid high tensions in Israel and the Palestinian territories. The day before, Israeli forces killed nine Palestinians and wounded several others in the West Bank city of Jenin, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.
Maya Alleruzzo/AP
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is doused by defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, left, and teammates after the Eagles won the NFC Championship on Sunday, January 29. Philadelphia will play the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is doused by defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, left, and teammates after the Eagles won the NFC Championship on Sunday, January 29. Philadelphia will play the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.
Matt Slocum/AP
People work around the carcass of a dead humpback whale that washed ashore in Lido Beach, New York, on Tuesday, January 31.
People work around the carcass of a dead humpback whale that washed ashore in Lido Beach, New York, on Tuesday, January 31.
Seth Wenig/AP
Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic kisses his trophy after winning the Australian Open on Sunday, January 29. Djokovic has now won 22 grand slam titles, tying him with Rafael Nadal for the most all time by a male player.
Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic kisses his trophy after winning the Australian Open on Sunday, January 29. Djokovic has now won 22 grand slam titles, tying him with Rafael Nadal for the most all time by a male player.
Manan Vatsyayana/AFP/Getty Images
Ukrainian servicemen make a trench near the city of Bakhmut on Wednesday, February 1.
Ukrainian servicemen make a trench near the city of Bakhmut on Wednesday, February 1.
Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images
Former US President Donald Trump makes a surprise stop at a Zesto restaurant in Columbia, South Carolina, on Saturday, January 28. Trump was on the campaign trail as he is once again running for president.
Former US President Donald Trump makes a surprise stop at a Zesto restaurant in Columbia, South Carolina, on Saturday, January 28. Trump was on the campaign trail as he is once again running for president.
Doug Mills/The New York Times/Redux
Stefanos Tsitsipas hits a return during his Australian Open semifinal match on Friday, January 27. Tsitsipas defeated Karen Khachanov but lost the final to Novak Djokovic.
Stefanos Tsitsipas hits a return during his Australian Open semifinal match on Friday, January 27. Tsitsipas defeated Karen Khachanov but lost the final to Novak Djokovic.
Manan Vatsyayana/AFP/Getty Images
A pug sleeps during an American Kennel Club event in New York on Monday, January 29.
A pug sleeps during an American Kennel Club event in New York on Monday, January 29.
Jeenah Moon/Reuters
Plain-clothed policemen gather at a damaged mosque inside a police compound in Peshawar, Pakistan, on Wednesday, February 1. More than 80 people were killed in a suicide bombing. The bomber who targeted the mosque was a member of the Pakistani Taliban disguised as a policeman, a senior official said.
Plain-clothed policemen gather at a damaged mosque inside a police compound in Peshawar, Pakistan, on Wednesday, February 1. More than 80 people were killed in a suicide bombing. The bomber who targeted the mosque was a member of the Pakistani Taliban disguised as a policeman, a senior official said.
Abdul Majeed/AFP/Getty Images
Aryna Sabalenka celebrates after winning the Australian Open tennis tournament on Saturday, January 28. She defeated Elena Rybakina in what was her first grand slam final.
Aryna Sabalenka celebrates after winning the Australian Open tennis tournament on Saturday, January 28. She defeated Elena Rybakina in what was her first grand slam final.
Manan Vatsyayana/AFP/Getty Images
Damage is seen below a house in Auckland, New Zealand, on Wednesday, February 1. Unprecedented rainfall brought devastating floods to Auckland and forced hundreds to evacuate the city.
Damage is seen below a house in Auckland, New Zealand, on Wednesday, February 1. Unprecedented rainfall brought devastating floods to Auckland and forced hundreds to evacuate the city.
Fiona Goodall/Getty Images
US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy talks to reporters after he met with President Joe Biden at the White House on Wednesday, February 1. McCarthy did not walk away from the meeting with an agreement to address the country's debt limit, but he signaled optimism that both he and Biden can reach consensus "long before" the United States reaches default.
US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy talks to reporters after he met with President Joe Biden at the White House on Wednesday, February 1. McCarthy did not walk away from the meeting with an agreement to address the country's debt limit, but he signaled optimism that both he and Biden can reach consensus "long before" the United States reaches default.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Purdue guard David Jenkins Jr. fights for a rebound with teammate Zach Edey, right, and Michigan State center Carson Cooper, left, during a college basketball game in West Lafayette, Indiana, on Sunday, January 29.
Purdue guard David Jenkins Jr. fights for a rebound with teammate Zach Edey, right, and Michigan State center Carson Cooper, left, during a college basketball game in West Lafayette, Indiana, on Sunday, January 29.
Michael Conroy/AP
Performers with the United Ukrainian Ballet take part in a dress rehearsal at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, February 1.
Performers with the United Ukrainian Ballet take part in a dress rehearsal at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, February 1.
Stefani Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images
Mary Bousted, joint general-secretary of the National Education Union trade union, is seen at center as she leads a protest in London on Wednesday, February 1. As many as half a million workers were striking across Britain on Wednesday. Teachers, university staff, train drivers and civil servants — including staff checking passports at airports — were striking in large numbers over pay and working conditions.
Mary Bousted, joint general-secretary of the National Education Union trade union, is seen at center as she leads a protest in London on Wednesday, February 1. As many as half a million workers were striking across Britain on Wednesday. Teachers, university staff, train drivers and civil servants — including staff checking passports at airports — were striking in large numbers over pay and working conditions.
Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images
Groundhog handler AJ Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the legendary groundhog weather watcher, during Groundhog Day festivities in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, February 2. Phil woke up and saw his shadow Thursday morning, calling for six more weeks of winter.
Groundhog handler AJ Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the legendary groundhog weather watcher, during Groundhog Day festivities in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, February 2. Phil woke up and saw his shadow Thursday morning, calling for six more weeks of winter.
Michael Swensen/Getty Images
World champion free diver Arthur Guerin Boëri swims near an orca in the Arctic Ocean on Friday, January 27.
World champion free diver Arthur Guerin Boëri swims near an orca in the Arctic Ocean on Friday, January 27.
Oliver Morin/AFP/Getty Images
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates with Chiefs head coach Andy Reid after they won the AFC Championship on Sunday, January 29, and clinched a spot in the Super Bowl. This will be the Chiefs' third Super Bowl appearance in four years.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates with Chiefs head coach Andy Reid after they won the AFC Championship on Sunday, January 29, and clinched a spot in the Super Bowl. This will be the Chiefs' third Super Bowl appearance in four years.
Michael Owens/Getty Images
A woman reads by the sea in Cádiz, Spain, early on Friday, January 27.
A woman reads by the sea in Cádiz, Spain, early on Friday, January 27.
Emilio Morenatti/AP
People in Memphis, Tennessee, protest in front of the headquarters of the Memphis Police Department on Saturday, January 28. This was a day after footage of Tyre Nichols' brutal attack was released publicly and five former police officers were charged with murder. Some wanted to know why more officers at the scene had not been disciplined or suspended.
People in Memphis, Tennessee, protest in front of the headquarters of the Memphis Police Department on Saturday, January 28. This was a day after footage of Tyre Nichols' brutal attack was released publicly and five former police officers were charged with murder. Some wanted to know why more officers at the scene had not been disciplined or suspended.
Ariel Cobbert for CNN
Poland's Dawid Kubacki soars through the air during a World Cup ski flying event in Bad Mitterndorf, Austria, on Saturday, January 28.
Poland's Dawid Kubacki soars through the air during a World Cup ski flying event in Bad Mitterndorf, Austria, on Saturday, January 28.
Florian Schroetter/AP
Austin Energy workers Ken Gray, left, and Chad Sefcik work to restore power on ice-covered lines in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday, February 1. A wave of ice and sleet hammered parts of the southern and central United States.
Austin Energy workers Ken Gray, left, and Chad Sefcik work to restore power on ice-covered lines in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday, February 1. A wave of ice and sleet hammered parts of the southern and central United States.
Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman/AP
A choir girl sits as Pope Francis celebrates Mass in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, on Wednesday, February 1.
A choir girl sits as Pope Francis celebrates Mass in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, on Wednesday, February 1.
Yara Nardi/Reuters
An employee stands in the manufacturing workshop Georges Besse 1, a uranium enrichment site at a nuclear power plant in Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux, France, on Thursday, January 26.
An employee stands in the manufacturing workshop Georges Besse 1, a uranium enrichment site at a nuclear power plant in Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux, France, on Thursday, January 26.
Olivier Chassignole/AFP/Getty Images
A protester kicks a tear gas canister during clashes with police in Paris on Tuesday, January 31. Unions staged another mass strike against government plans to raise the retirement age for most workers. French schools and transportation networks were heavily disrupted.
A protester kicks a tear gas canister during clashes with police in Paris on Tuesday, January 31. Unions staged another mass strike against government plans to raise the retirement age for most workers. French schools and transportation networks were heavily disrupted.
Julien de Rosa/AFP/Getty Images
Mourners in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, carry the body of Nemes Tarimo, a Tanzanian national who was killed fighting for Russia in Ukraine, during a funeral ceremony on Friday, January 27. Tarimo was killed in October while fighting with the Russian mercenary group Wagner in exchange for money and amnesty, his country's foreign ministry said in a statement. The ministry said Tarimo was studying in Moscow before he was sent to jail on undisclosed criminal charges.
Mourners in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, carry the body of Nemes Tarimo, a Tanzanian national who was killed fighting for Russia in Ukraine, during a funeral ceremony on Friday, January 27. Tarimo was killed in October while fighting with the Russian mercenary group Wagner in exchange for money and amnesty, his country's foreign ministry said in a statement. The ministry said Tarimo was studying in Moscow before he was sent to jail on undisclosed criminal charges.
Ericky Boniphace/AFP/Getty Images
Snow is cleared in Montreal on Friday, January 27.
Snow is cleared in Montreal on Friday, January 27.
Sebastien St-Jean/AFP/Getty Images
A devotee in Salvador, Brazil, throws flowers as offerings to the sea goddess Iemanjá on Wednesday, February 1. Iemanjá is revered across many faiths in Brazil. See last week in 33 photos.
A devotee in Salvador, Brazil, throws flowers as offerings to the sea goddess Iemanjá on Wednesday, February 1. Iemanjá is revered across many faiths in Brazil. See last week in 33 photos.
Raul Golinelli/Getty Images
What’s happening in entertainment

TV and streaming

The 65th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, air live from Los Angeles tonight at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Beyoncé leads the pack with nine nods for her album “Renaissance,” while Kendrick Lamar scored eight nominations, and Adele and Brandi Carlile each have seven. Scheduled performers include Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras and Sam Smith.

And tonight at 9 p.m. ET is the premiere of the CNN Film “American Pain,” a documentary that traces the rise and fall of America’s most prolific opioid kingpins.

In theaters

Channing Tatum returns to the silver screen as Mike Lane, the stripper with a heart of gold, in “Magic Mike’s Last Dance.” The third and allegedly final installment of the “Magic Mike” trilogy, which also stars Salma Hayek Pinault, is being released Friday by Warner Bros. (CNN and Warner Bros. are both part of the same parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.)

What’s happening in sports

Football

Are you ready for the big game? No, not that big game – the big flag football game also known as the Pro Bowl! Yes, you read that right … the NFL announced last fall that it will replace its annual exhibition match with a week-long skills competition that culminates in an AFC vs. NFC flag football game later today. Why flag football? Simply put, previous Pro Bowls have been contested at less than full speed by players unwilling to risk a potential injury in an exhibition game that garners mediocre ratings at best.

Quiz time!

Take CNN’s weekly news quiz here to see how much you remember from the week that was! So far, 42% of fellow quiz fans have gotten eight or more questions right. How will you fare?

Play me off

‘As It Was’

Another music superstar expected to perform at tonight’s Grammys is Harry Styles, who notched nominations for Record of the Year and Song of the Year, among others. What exactly is the difference between Record of the Year and Song of the Year? Heck if I know … (Click here to view)

