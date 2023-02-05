Start your week smart: Spy balloon, Ukraine, Chile, Pervez Musharraf, LeBron James

CNN —

It’s been nearly three years since much of the US shut down due to Covid-19 and people started working from home in their pajamas or wearing the same pair of jeans for days on end. But now that the job market is booming and workers are returning to the office, is it time to start washing your clothes more often after you’ve worn them all day long? The answer might surprise you.

The weekend that was

• US military fighter jets shot down the suspected Chinese spy balloon over the Atlantic Ocean off the Eastern Seaboard of the US on Saturday.

• Nearly half a million people in Odesa were left without power Saturday after an accident at a substation damaged by previous Russian attacks, Ukrainian officials said.

• At least 22 people have died in connection with widespread forest fires in south-central Chile, according to government officials.

• Pakistan’s former President General Pervez Musharraf has died in Dubai after a prolonged illness, according to a statement from the Pakistani military. He was 79 years old.

• LeBron James is closing in on history as he is now just 36 points away from breaking the NBA all-time scoring record.

The week ahead

Monday

Florida lawmakers will return to the state Capitol to finalize their efforts to strip the Walt Disney Company of its special governing powers, the latest round in a feud between Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and the entertainment giant. House and Senate leaders informed lawmakers late last week that the legislature will hold a special session starting Monday that will include changes to the Reedy Creek Improvement District, the elected board that effectively gives Disney control over the land in and around its central Florida theme parks.

Tuesday

President Joe Biden will deliver the State of the Union address to Congress. The annual address will provide Biden with a chance to highlight key priorities and agenda items. This year’s State of the Union will take place with Republicans newly in control of the House, a position of power the GOP is using to launch congressional oversight investigations aimed at the Biden administration. It also comes as the president faces heightened scrutiny over the handling of classified documents after his time as vice president.

Following Biden’s speech, Arkansas Gov. and former Trump White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will deliver the Republican response.

Wednesday

Google plans to livestream an event that will showcase a “reimagining” of how people search for, explore and interact with information. Details are scant, but many in the tech world are expecting the event to focus on artificial intelligence and a possible competitor to AI chatbot ChatGPT.

Thursday

Twitter will cut off free access to its API – which lets third parties access many types of Twitter data for their own applications and research – in favor of a new “paid basic tier.” What that means to the average Twitter user is that a lot of popular accounts that run automatically and tweet jokes or pictures of possums or foxes will grind to a halt.

Friday

February 10 is the kickoff of New York Fashion Week, which will feature more than 70 runway shows from the industry’s top brands.

Saturday

The 2023 Chicago Auto Show opens to the public.

One Thing: What the Nichols video truly reveals

Photos of the week

What’s happening in entertainment

TV and streaming

The 65th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, air live from Los Angeles tonight at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Beyoncé leads the pack with nine nods for her album “Renaissance,” while Kendrick Lamar scored eight nominations, and Adele and Brandi Carlile each have seven. Scheduled performers include Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras and Sam Smith.

And tonight at 9 p.m. ET is the premiere of the CNN Film “American Pain,” a documentary that traces the rise and fall of America’s most prolific opioid kingpins.

In theaters

Channing Tatum returns to the silver screen as Mike Lane, the stripper with a heart of gold, in “Magic Mike’s Last Dance.” The third and allegedly final installment of the “Magic Mike” trilogy, which also stars Salma Hayek Pinault, is being released Friday by Warner Bros. (CNN and Warner Bros. are both part of the same parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.)

What’s happening in sports

Football

Are you ready for the big game? No, not that big game – the big flag football game also known as the Pro Bowl! Yes, you read that right … the NFL announced last fall that it will replace its annual exhibition match with a week-long skills competition that culminates in an AFC vs. NFC flag football game later today. Why flag football? Simply put, previous Pro Bowls have been contested at less than full speed by players unwilling to risk a potential injury in an exhibition game that garners mediocre ratings at best.

Quiz time!

Play me off

