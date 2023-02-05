Authorities turned over the skull to US Fish and Wildlife Service inspectors for investigation.
Authorities turned over the skull to US Fish and Wildlife Service inspectors for investigation.
US Customs and Border Protection
CNN  — 

Federal authorities made a grim and unexpected discovery in an unattended bag last week at a Detroit airport.

Inside, the bag held a young dolphin’s skull, the US Customs and Border Protection said in a news release Friday.

The bag was separated from its owners while traveling and when it arrived in the US, a routine screening at the Detroit Metropolitan Airport revealed what appeared to be a skull-shaped object, CBP said in the release.

US Customs and Border Protection agents guard the entrance to the Del Rio International Bridge, which is closed temporarily after an influx of migrants, at the US-Mexico border in Del Rio, Texas on September 17, 2021. - The mayor of Del Rio, Texas declared a state of emergency on September 17 after more than 10,000 undocumented migrants, many of them Haitians, poured into the border city in a fresh test of President Joe Biden's immigration policy. Del Rio Mayor Bruno Lozano said that the migrants were crowded in an area controlled by the US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) beneath the Del Rio International Bridge, which carries traffic across the Rio Grande river into Mexico. (Photo by PAUL RATJE / AFP) (Photo by PAUL RATJE/AFP via Getty Images)
US Customs and Border Protection agents guard the entrance to the Del Rio International Bridge, which is closed temporarily after an influx of migrants, at the US-Mexico border in Del Rio, Texas on September 17, 2021. - The mayor of Del Rio, Texas declared a state of emergency on September 17 after more than 10,000 undocumented migrants, many of them Haitians, poured into the border city in a fresh test of President Joe Biden's immigration policy. Del Rio Mayor Bruno Lozano said that the migrants were crowded in an area controlled by the US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) beneath the Del Rio International Bridge, which carries traffic across the Rio Grande river into Mexico. (Photo by PAUL RATJE / AFP) (Photo by PAUL RATJE/AFP via Getty Images)
Paul Ratje/AFP/Getty Images

CBP officers announce the largest ever meth seizure at Del Rio Port of Entry

“Upon further examination by CBP and US Fish and Wildlife Service officials, it was determined the skull was from a young dolphin,” the release said.

The skull was turned over to US Fish and Wildlife Service inspectors for further investigation.

“The possession of wildlife items, especially those of protected animals is prohibited,” Robert Larkin, the area port director, said in a statement. “We take wildlife smuggling seriously and work closely with our federal partners at the US Fish and Wildlife Service to protect wildlife and their habitats.”

There are restrictions and requirements around importing and exporting certain fish, wildlife and products that come from them – and it’s not the first time US authorities make a similar seizure.

In December, CBP officers seized zebra and giraffe bones from a woman at Washington’s Dulles International Airport. The woman, who was traveling from Kenya, had kept the bones as souvenirs, authorities said at the time.