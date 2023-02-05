Harry Styles wins album of the year and other big moments from the Grammys

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN
Updated 12:48 AM EST, Mon February 6, 2023
Harry Styles (center) is joined on stage by Kid Harpoon (left) as he accepts the Grammy award for album of the year. But that was just one of the standout moments from the show, which was hosted by Trevor Noah (right).
Harry Styles (center) is joined on stage by Kid Harpoon (left) as he accepts the Grammy award for album of the year. But that was just one of the standout moments from the show, which was hosted by Trevor Noah (right).
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
CNN  — 

There’s probably a party over at Harry’s house on Sunday night because Harry Styles took home the trophy for album of the year at the Grammy Awards for his 2022 hit album “Harry’s House.”

“I’ve been so, so inspired by every artist in this category with me at a lot of different times in my life,” Styles said as he accepted his award. “I think – like on nights like tonight – it’s obviously so important for us to remember that there is no such thing as best in music.”

Styles added, “This doesn’t happen to people like me very often and this is so, so nice.”

The win came as a surprise to some, as Beyoncé, who had a record-making night, and Bad Bunny, who would have made history with his win, were considered top contenders going into the night, as was Adele, who was up for a possible repeat win.

“Harry’s House,” the singer’s third studio album, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts and included Styles’ hit “As It Was,” which stayed at No. 1 on the charts for 15 consecutive weeks..

Here are some other notable moments from the Grammys.

Tributes to music history

There were, as always, many performances on the Grammys stage that brought the audience to their feet. This year, the 2023 ceremony featured a number of performances that nodded to celebrating music itself.

Stevie Wonder led a performance to honor Motown Founder Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson as MusiCares Persons of Year.

Smokey Robinson and Stevie Wonder performing at the Grammys.
Smokey Robinson and Stevie Wonder performing at the Grammys.
JC Olivera/WireImage/Getty Images

Wonder performed “The Way You Do the Things You Do” by the Temptations and was joined by Robinson to sing “Tears of a Clown,” then Wonder and Chris Stapleton performed “Higher Ground.”

In another ode, Busta Rhymes, Method Man, Queen Latifah, Missy Elliot and more celebrated 50 years of hip-hop with a high energy medley that saw Jay-Z, Adele and HER dancing and singing along from their seats.

“Hip-hop will live everywhere, forever,” Queen Latifah said as the medley transitioned into Nelly’s performance.

At the end of the medley, each artist that performed gathered on the stage for the grand finale. “Hip-hop is a global platform today,” LL Cool J said, adding “we’re celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop… for the culture!”

Questlove produced and served as the segment’s musical director, accompanied by The Roots.

Moving moments honoring those we lost

Rapper Quavo took the stage with gospel group Maverick City Music for a moving performance of “Without You,” honoring his nephew and fellow Migos member Takeoff during the in memoriam tribute.

Takeoff, who was one-third of the platinum-selling rap group Migos, was shot and killed in November 2022 in Houston, Texas. He was 28.

Quavo performs onstage at the Grammys in tribure to Takeoff and other recording artists who died in the past year.
Quavo performs onstage at the Grammys in tribure to Takeoff and other recording artists who died in the past year.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

“Without You” was released in January in honor of Takeoff, with the lyrics speaking to Quavo’s grief for his loved one and collaborator. Adding to the emotion of the moment, Quavo held up a diamond pendant necklace that appeared to belong to the late rapper.

Country star Kacey Musgraves honored the late Loretta Lynn with a moving acoustic performance of Lynn’s 1971 hit “Coal Miner’s Daughter.” Musgraves played Lynn’s guitar as she sang, according to the Recording Academy.

In one of the most poignant moments of the tribute segment, Sheryl Crow teamed up with Mick Fleetwood and Bonnie Raitt to honor the late Fleetwood Mac member Christine McVie, who died in November.

David Crosby, Jeff Beck, Lisa Marie Presley, Irene Cara, Naomi Judd, Olivia Newton-John and Coolio were among the late artists honored elsewhere in the tribute.

Women making history

One of the night’s first history-making moments happened even before the stars took their seats for the main ceremony.

Viola Davis won a Grammy for best audio book, narration and storytelling recording for the audio book of her memoir “Finding Me” at the Grammy’s Premiere Ceremony, during which the non-broadcast winners of the night are announced, completing the star’s EGOT collection. (An EGOT is an artist who has won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and a Tony Award in their career.)

“I wrote this book to honor the 6-year-old Viola,” Davis said in her acceptance speech. “To honor her life, her joy, her trauma, everything. And, it has just been such a journey – I just EGOT!”

Beyoncé accepts the Grammy Award for best dance/electronic music album ("Renaissance") on Sunday, February 5. It was her record-breaking 32nd Grammy win.
Beyoncé accepts the Grammy Award for best dance/electronic music album ("Renaissance") on Sunday, February 5. It was her record-breaking 32nd Grammy win.
Francis Specker/CBS
Harry Styles accepts the Grammy for album of the year ("Harry's House") at the end of Sunday night's show. "This is really, really kind. I'm so, so grateful," <a href="https://www.cnn.com/entertainment/live-news/grammy-awards-2023/h_fce591080a259494c1de11806f58b0b9" target="_blank">he said while accepting the award</a>.
Harry Styles accepts the Grammy for album of the year ("Harry's House") at the end of Sunday night's show. "This is really, really kind. I'm so, so grateful," he said while accepting the award.
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images
Host Trevor Noah holds the mic for a fan who read Styles's win for album of the year.
Host Trevor Noah holds the mic for a fan who read Styles's win for album of the year.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Rappers from multiple generations team up for a performance paying tribute to <a href="https://www.cnn.com/entertainment/live-news/grammy-awards-2023/h_504330510f7fd2aa002ef3be56e07d5e" target="_blank">50 years of hip-hop</a>.
Rappers from multiple generations team up for a performance paying tribute to 50 years of hip-hop.
Sonja Flemming/CBS
Lizzo reacts after "About Damn Time" <a href="https://www.cnn.com/entertainment/live-news/grammy-awards-2023/h_3e32bffe8dfcbb101f092feeb7b438e4" target="_blank">won the Grammy for record of the year</a>.
Lizzo reacts after "About Damn Time" won the Grammy for record of the year.
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Queen Latifah performs during the hip-hop tribute.
Queen Latifah performs during the hip-hop tribute.
Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images
Steve Lacy performs "Bad Habit" during the show.
Steve Lacy performs "Bad Habit" during the show.
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images
Adele accepts the award for best pop solo performance ("Easy On Me"). "I just want to dedicate this to my son, Angelo," <a href="https://www.cnn.com/entertainment/live-news/grammy-awards-2023/h_635575366b86376b1c07b70abf43a918" target="_blank">she said</a>. "I wrote this first verse in the shower when I was choosing to change my son's life, and he's been nothing but humble and gracious and loving to me the whole time."
Adele accepts the award for best pop solo performance ("Easy On Me"). "I just want to dedicate this to my son, Angelo," she said. "I wrote this first verse in the shower when I was choosing to change my son's life, and he's been nothing but humble and gracious and loving to me the whole time."
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Styles performs "As It Was" during the show.
Styles performs "As It Was" during the show.
Sonja Flemming/CBS
Mary J. Blige performs "Good Morning Gorgeous."
Mary J. Blige performs "Good Morning Gorgeous."
Sonja Flemming/CBS
Quavo <a href="https://www.cnn.com/entertainment/live-news/grammy-awards-2023/h_0d4ac4e348a30cdf2fcf223e840994de" target="_blank">pays tribute to fellow Migos member Takeoff</a> during the "in memoriam" segment on Sunday night. Takeoff was killed in Houston three months ago.
Quavo pays tribute to fellow Migos member Takeoff during the "in memoriam" segment on Sunday night. Takeoff was killed in Houston three months ago.
Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images
Kendrick Lamar accepts the Grammy for best rap album from Cardi B. He won for "Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers."
Kendrick Lamar accepts the Grammy for best rap album from Cardi B. He won for "Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers."
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Sam Smith performs "Unholy" with dancers.
Sam Smith performs "Unholy" with dancers.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Samara Joy accepts the Grammy for best new artist. "All of you have inspired me because of who you are," <a href="https://www.cnn.com/entertainment/live-news/grammy-awards-2023/h_107422fb4f32126c1202810d25cd5f77" target="_blank">she said to the other artists while accepting her award</a>. "You express yourself for exactly who you are authentically, so to be here by just being myself, by just being who I was born as, I'm so thankful."
Samara Joy accepts the Grammy for best new artist. "All of you have inspired me because of who you are," she said to the other artists while accepting her award. "You express yourself for exactly who you are authentically, so to be here by just being myself, by just being who I was born as, I'm so thankful."
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Beyoncé is seen in the audience after her arrival <a href="https://www.cnn.com/entertainment/live-news/grammy-awards-2023/h_7aa52d0c6a38bf9dc135fc362e63bd6e" target="_blank">was delayed by traffic</a>, according to Noah. "The upside of hosting the Grammys in LA ... is that everyone can be here," Noah said. "The downside of hosting the Grammys in LA is the traffic."
Beyoncé is seen in the audience after her arrival was delayed by traffic, according to Noah. "The upside of hosting the Grammys in LA ... is that everyone can be here," Noah said. "The downside of hosting the Grammys in LA is the traffic."
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Kacey Musgraves pays tribute to the late Loretta Lynn by performing "Coal Miner's Daughter" during the "in memoriam" segment.
Kacey Musgraves pays tribute to the late Loretta Lynn by performing "Coal Miner's Daughter" during the "in memoriam" segment.
Francis Specker/CBS
Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift attend the show on Sunday night.
Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift attend the show on Sunday night.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Bad Bunny accepts the Grammy for best música urbana album ("Un Verano Sin Ti"). "I dedicate this award to Puerto Rico, the birthplace and capital of reggaeton throughout the world," <a href="https://www.cnn.com/entertainment/live-news/grammy-awards-2023/h_9f7b07e4f11b48d5cb44af59a41c2ce0" target="_blank">the artist said in Spanish</a>.
Bad Bunny accepts the Grammy for best música urbana album ("Un Verano Sin Ti"). "I dedicate this award to Puerto Rico, the birthplace and capital of reggaeton throughout the world," the artist said in Spanish.
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images
Lizzo performs a medley during the show that included "About Damn Time" and "Special."
Lizzo performs a medley during the show that included "About Damn Time" and "Special."
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
From left, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and Adrien Brody attend the show. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/entertainment/live-news/grammy-awards-2023/h_941ccab490a19cd7fd10ba5cab9449e7" target="_blank">See more photos from behind the scenes</a>.
From left, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and Adrien Brody attend the show. See more photos from behind the scenes.
Francis Specker/CBS
A surprised Bonnie Raitt <a href="https://www.cnn.com/entertainment/live-news/grammy-awards-2023/h_1ad0e0cc75898271bf691e7e530a4dc5" target="_blank">accepts the Grammy for song of the year</a> as she is applauded by first lady Jill Biden, who presented the award.
A surprised Bonnie Raitt accepts the Grammy for song of the year as she is applauded by first lady Jill Biden, who presented the award.
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Smith and Kim Petras celebrate after winning the Grammy for best pop duo or group performance ("Unholy"). Petras, who is transgender, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/entertainment/live-news/grammy-awards-2023/h_6eef4b282b438d089ac302afa2103816" target="_blank">gave the acceptance speech on the duo's behalf</a>. She thanked "all the transgender legends before me who kicked these doors open for me."
Smith and Kim Petras celebrate after winning the Grammy for best pop duo or group performance ("Unholy"). Petras, who is transgender, gave the acceptance speech on the duo's behalf. She thanked "all the transgender legends before me who kicked these doors open for me."
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Luke Combs performs "Going, Going, Gone" during the show.
Luke Combs performs "Going, Going, Gone" during the show.
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Legends Smokey Robinson and Stevie Wonder perform together during the show.
Legends Smokey Robinson and Stevie Wonder perform together during the show.
JC Olivera/WireImage/Getty Images
Shania Twain walks on stage to present the Grammy for best country music album. It went to Willie Nelson for "A Beautiful Time." Nelson wasn't there to accept the award.
Shania Twain walks on stage to present the Grammy for best country music album. It went to Willie Nelson for "A Beautiful Time." Nelson wasn't there to accept the award.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Styles accepts the Grammy for best pop vocal album ("Harry's House"). "This album from start to finish has been the greatest experience of my life," <a href="https://www.cnn.com/entertainment/live-news/grammy-awards-2023/h_54c27e9baee866790103305e6618ba1a" target="_blank">the entertainer said</a>.
Styles accepts the Grammy for best pop vocal album ("Harry's House"). "This album from start to finish has been the greatest experience of my life," the entertainer said.
JC Olivera/WireImage/Getty Images
Brandi Carlile performs "Broken Horses" during the show.
Brandi Carlile performs "Broken Horses" during the show.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Noah speaks to the audience at the start of the show.
Noah speaks to the audience at the start of the show.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Bad Bunny <a href="https://www.cnn.com/entertainment/live-news/grammy-awards-2023#h_75e8ee79c76b07e75e6c759d814b97d0" target="_blank">opens the show</a> with "El Apagón" and "Después de la Playa." Both tracks are from his Spanish-language album, "Un Verano Sin Ti." It earned the first album of the year nomination for an album completely in Spanish.
Bad Bunny opens the show with "El Apagón" and "Después de la Playa." Both tracks are from his Spanish-language album, "Un Verano Sin Ti." It earned the first album of the year nomination for an album completely in Spanish.
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
<a href="https://www.cnn.com/entertainment/live-news/grammy-awards-2023/h_ed900737b56adb69ea446876beee93dc" target="_blank">Adele meets actor Dwayne Johnson</a> during Noah's opening bit. The host said he made it a point to learn facts about the artists attending this year's show, and he noted that Adele is a fan of Johnson's but had never met him. Noah then announced that "The Rock" was here and introduced the two.
Adele meets actor Dwayne Johnson during Noah's opening bit. The host said he made it a point to learn facts about the artists attending this year's show, and he noted that Adele is a fan of Johnson's but had never met him. Noah then announced that "The Rock" was here and introduced the two.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Before the live broadcast, Viola Davis made history after she won the Grammy for best audio book narration and storytelling (for her memoir "Finding Me"). With this award, the actress earned <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/05/entertainment/viola-davis-grammy-egot/index.html" target="_blank">prestigious EGOT status</a>. An artist achieves an EGOT when they win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and a Tony Award in their career. "I wrote this book to honor the 6-year-old Viola," she said in her acceptance speech. "To honor her, her life, her joy, her trauma, everything. And, it has just been such a journey — I just EGOT!"
Before the live broadcast, Viola Davis made history after she won the Grammy for best audio book narration and storytelling (for her memoir "Finding Me"). With this award, the actress earned prestigious EGOT status. An artist achieves an EGOT when they win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and a Tony Award in their career. "I wrote this book to honor the 6-year-old Viola," she said in her acceptance speech. "To honor her, her life, her joy, her trauma, everything. And, it has just been such a journey — I just EGOT!"
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Lizzo arrives on the red carpet before the show. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/style/article/red-carpet-fashion-grammy-awards-2023/index.html" target="_blank">See the best photos from the red carpet</a>.
Lizzo arrives on the red carpet before the show. See the best photos from the red carpet.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Twain wows with a polka dot suit and hat.
Twain wows with a polka dot suit and hat.
Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images
Swift channels her recent album "Midnights" with a shimmering blue ensemble.
Swift channels her recent album "Midnights" with a shimmering blue ensemble.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Petras, Smith, Violet Chachki and Gottmik walk the red carpet.
Petras, Smith, Violet Chachki and Gottmik walk the red carpet.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
In pictures: The 2023 Grammy Awards

This was Davis’s first-ever Grammy nomination and win. She previously won an Emmy for her role in “How to Get Away with Murder,” an Oscar for “Fences” and two Tony awards for “King Hedley III” and “Fences.”

Davis later appeared at the live Grammys ceremony to present the award for best R&B song, during which the audience greeted her with raucous applause and a standing ovation, acknowledging her accomplishment.

Another powerful moment was when pop singer Kim Petras and Sam Smith won for best pop duo/group performance for “Unholy.”

Petras, the first transgender woman to win in the category, made an impassioned acceptance speech to commemorate the moment, dedicating the award to the “transgender legends before me who kicked these doors open for me.” Petras also thanked Madonna for supporting LGBTQ rights and her mother for supporting her transition.

While Petras isn’t the first trans performer to win a Grammy, she’s one of the most visible winners. The composer Wendy Carlos won several Grammys in the 1960s, according to Out. This year, the celebrated DJ Honey Dijon was also nominated for a Grammy for Beyoncé’s smash hit “Renaissance.”

Then there was Beyoncé herself, who became the most awarded artist in Grammys history, with a record 32 wins.

Beyoncé’s wins included best dance/electronic recording, best traditional R&B performance, best dance recording and best dance and electronic album.

In her speech, Beyoncé thanked her late Uncle Johnny, whose name she famously drops in the song “Heated,” as well as her husband and three children. She also acknowledged the LGBTQ artists who inspired and directly contributed to “Renaissance.”

“I’d like to thank the queer community for your love and for inventing the genre,” she said.

Lizzo, also a winner tonight, perhaps put it best in her own acceptance speech, in which she addressed Beyonceé directly: “You clearly are the artist of our lives.”

Fashion as only the Grammys could do

Only at the Grammy Awards can Styles wear a fully beaded silver jumpsuit onstage and another chest-bearing, crystal encrusted jumpsuit by Egonlab and Swarovski on the red carpet.

But Style’s fringed frock wasn’t the only notable look at this year’s ceremony.

Beyoncé, Mary J. Blige and even presenter Jill Biden were all on Style’s page with the silver trend. But it was Cardi B’s dangerously sharp blue and silver Paco Rabanne gown that grabbed the most attention as she presented Kendrick Lamar with the best rap album trophy. The look was topped off with a geometric, mesh headpiece.

Cardi B arrives at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday.
Cardi B arrives at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Lizzo, as always, made waves on the red carpet with her bright orange Dolce & Gabbana gown, complete with a cape covered in floral appliques.

Petras walked the red carpet in her red hot ruffled dress that included a matching red veil. Petra’s “Unholy” collaborator, and fellow Grammy winner, Smith also dawned red, wearing a long red coat, with a matching red tophat, cane and gloves. Both artists wore Valentino ensembles.

Kacey Musgraves was perfect in a baby pink Valentino jumpsuit with an oversized, feathered cape to match.

And some artists made curious decisions, like Coldplay singer Chris Martin’s casual sweater and beanie combo for the black-tie event.

But at the Grammy Awards, there’s really one rule: You do you.

Related